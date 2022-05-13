10 One Piece theories that change everything

Throughout the history of One Piece, many fan theories have been created and centered around various mysterious aspects of the story thus far. Although some have been disproven, others have ended up making a significant impact on the One Piece storyline.

Additionally, One Piece theories are constantly being created and pushed out by the community. Here are ten One Piece theories that change everything, ranked in no particular order.

One Piece fan theories, proven and unproven, have the potential to change everything

1) Unproven: Croco-Mom

One of the most divisive One Piece theories out there is the Croco-Mom theory. Essentially, the theory states that the former Shichibukai is Luffy’s long-lost mother, only finding out as much during the Marineford arc when his paternal parentage was made public news.

The theory has tons of moving parts that, when put together, seem to paint the picture of a convincing argument for the theory’s validity. If ever proven true, it would change the circumstances of the story thus far in incredibly impactful ways.

2) Proven: Luffy’s True Devil Fruit

Luffy eating his Devil Fruit in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Especially since One Piece's Wano arc began, fans had long theorized that Luffy’s Devil Fruit wasn’t actually the Paramecia type Gum-Gum Fruit. The exact Fruit he did have was debated by fans, but nearly everyone agreed that the Gum-Gum Fruit was not its true name.

Eventually, fans were proven right, as One Piece Chapter 1044 revealed that it was actually the Mythological Zoan type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. The reveal completely changed nearly everything in the story that had come prior to that moment, causing fans to look back on Luffy’s journey with a new perspective.

3) Unproven: Luffy’s Devil Fruit is a Progenitor

L1F3OFKevin @f3_kevin After 11 years, we finally get to see joyboy since the first mention in chapter 628. We finally see the true power of the gomu gomu no mi and see that luffy is joy boy and his devil fruit holds all three 3 types of a devil fruit: zoan, logia, and paramecia After 11 years, we finally get to see joyboy since the first mention in chapter 628. We finally see the true power of the gomu gomu no mi and see that luffy is joy boy and his devil fruit holds all three 3 types of a devil fruit: zoan, logia, and paramecia https://t.co/egwQaRrqH4

After the reveal of Luffy’s true Devil Fruit, however, it became apparent that his Fruit displays the qualities of all three classifications. Being able to turn the surrounding environment into rubber is indicative of a Paramecia Awakening, while his rubbery body is more akin to Logia properties.

The transformation aspects of his Gears mimic the transformations of Zoan Fruit users to a startling degree. As a result, it’s possible (though unproven) that Luffy’s true Devil Fruit is the progenitor of all Fruits, given that it possesses qualities of each classification. If ever proven to be true, this would completely rewrite the history books on Devil Fruits in One Piece.

4) Proven: Kozuki Retainers Time Traveled

BrotherE @TheBrotherE #ワンピース / #OnePiece

CH.919



The Kozuki Clan have time traveled 20 years from the past!!



Kyoshiro implies Oden’s wife may have an ability that involves the moon & time travel



Orochi uses 2 Sword Style ⚔️

2 Sword Style vs 3 Sword Style



The WCI crew is reunited!



4/5 CH.919The Kozuki Clan have time traveled 20 years from the past!!Kyoshiro implies Oden’s wife may have an ability that involves the moon & time travelOrochi uses 2 Sword Style ⚔️2 Sword Style vs 3 Sword StyleThe WCI crew is reunited!4/5 #ワンピース / #OnePieceCH.919The Kozuki Clan have time traveled 20 years from the past!! Kyoshiro implies Oden’s wife may have an ability that involves the moon & time travelOrochi uses 2 Sword Style ⚔️ 2 Sword Style vs 3 Sword Style The WCI crew is reunited!4/5 https://t.co/1IZtspk8I7

When Momonosuke was still relatively new to the series, he once said that he had met Gol D. Roger, despite being only eight years old. This, obviously, would mean that Roger was dead for 12 years before he was born, and it raised some eyebrows in the theorization community as a result.

Fans were convinced that Momonosuke and company had somehow time traveled into the future, and eventually, they were proven right. Thanks to Kozuki Toki’s Time-Time Fruit, the group was flung forward 20 years into the future to enact the Kozuki’s revenge on Orochi and his supporters.

5) Unproven: Usopp Conqueror’s Haki

A popular crackpot fan theory in the One Piece theorization community is that Usopp will eventually awaken his Conqueror’s Haki. The claim definitely seems dubious in title only, as the supporting evidence does make a strong case.

Throughout the series, his lies seem to uncannily always find a way to come true. Even if this may not be in a timely fashion, the fact nevertheless remains that they eventually become the truth. Many fans theorize that the hopefully upcoming Elbaf arc will see Usopp finally awaken the technique and turn one more lie into truth by becoming a proud warrior of Elbaf.

6) Proven: Yonko on the Rocks Pirates

When the Rocks Pirates were first mentioned, it was heavily implied that Big Mom and Kaido were a part of the crew. Several chapters later, Marco also alluded to Whitebeard once sailing on the Rocks Pirates’ ship as well.

Eventually, during the Wano arc, Sengoku and Monkey D. Garp confirmed what fans had thought all along. The three Yonko did indeed sail on the Rocks Pirates, cementing the group’s legacy as one of One Piece’s strongest crews to ever sail the Grand Line.

7) Unproven: Kaido and the Calamities shared backstory

Kaido and the Calamities as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With Kaido’s backstory only slightly teased throughout One Piece as of this writing, this theory is an interesting one that attempts to piece together how the Beast Pirates came to be. One flashback showed Kaido and King meeting each other at what seems to be the Punk Hazard research facility, where former MADS scientist Caesar Clown conducted experiments.

Calamity Queen was also once part of the MADS group, likely placing him in the research facility as well. The theory essentially claims that Kaido and the Calamities met by happenstance in this research lab on Punk Hazard, with their future captain breaking the group out. He then used flame clouds to lift up Onigashima, which used to be the center of Punk Hazard, and fly it to Wano, where it became his base of operations.

8) Proven: Lola’s Mother is Big Mom

The Thriller Bark arc introduced Lola to One Piece’s wide cast of characters, and her backstory regarding her mother piqued fans’ interest. She handed Nami a Vivre Card, saying it pointed to her mom, while also saying she was born in the New World. One of her underlings also said that her mom was a famous pirate.

This led fans to theorize that Lola’s mother was the Yonko, Big Mom, given the above clues. While initially brushed off as another crackpot, baseless theory, this was eventually proven right during the Whole Cake Island arc, when Homie’s confirmed that the Vivre Card was indeed Big Mom’s.

9) Unproven: Gear Fifth Siphons Luffy’s Life

A more recent theory that has come about is that Gear Fifth is siphoning Luffy’s lifespan at an alarming rate. His heart is clearly being put under a lot of stress, as is his body with these rapid and sudden transformations in shape and size.

The theory’s main basis is that Gear Second was already confirmed by Rob Lucci to hack away at Luffy’s lifespan. Fifth Gear has, thus far, shown many similarities to the negative drawbacks of Gear Second, as well as Gear Fourth. It’s yet unconfirmed, but enough evidence is certainly there for an argument to be made.

10) Proven: Sanji is a Prince

Sanji as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This theory has existed in many forms throughout the series, but it first began in Alabasta. Sanji used the codename “Mr. Prince” when on the phone with Crocodile, which was the first clue One Piece fans had to the theory.

Later on, during the Fishman Island arc, Chopper lets viewers know that Sanji’s blood type is incredibly rare, adding additional fuel to the theory’s fire. Finally, Sanji’s wanted poster being changed to “wanted only alive” after the Dressrosa arc seemed to confirm it in the eyes of fans before the series officially confirmed it in the Zou arc.

LIVE POLL Q. Are these the best One Piece theories around? Yup! Nope! 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish