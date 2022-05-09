10 most overused lingo in Anime

International audiences have been exposed to a wide range of Japanese terminology and ideas because of the popularity of anime. Terms like "senpai" and "baka" are included in this category. Anime slang can be profound and amusing, making it a great source of memes.

Anything may become a viral hit, no matter what genre it comes from or how it is marketed. However, solid anime vocabulary is a must-have for every serious anime lover. Mastering a few important words and phrases will allow you to communicate about anime in more depth.

Read on to learn 10 words and phrases that every anime lover must have heard at least once.

10 words every Anime fan has heard

1) Nani

The word "Nani" means "What" in Japanese. Alternatively, you might use "nan" in some situations. If you're speaking or writing in a formal or casual setting, the phrases you employ will vary. It is polite to ask a question using the phrase "Nani."

Prior to particles, Nan is utilized. A particle is defined as a term used to illustrate how a word or phrase fits into the overall structure of a sentence. Ending sentences with a particle may convey a variety of emotions, including uncertainty, emphasis, caution, reluctance, amazement, or adoration, depending on the speaker or writer.

Seriously, who can get the image of Captain Levi going "Nani?" out of their heads? Surely, not us.

2) Chotto Matte

reactions @reactjpg chotto matte kudasai please wait a minute chotto matte kudasai please wait a minute https://t.co/Ldf98NpHMz

"Matte" is the Japanese word for "wait." "Chotto matte kudasai" is the more formal version of the term. By "kudasai," we mean "please," and by "chotto," we mean "a modest amount/degree."

If you want to convey "wait a minute," you may use this phrase in many different contexts. Think of a shopkeeper who uses a more conversational style of communication with a client.

It's more polite to say "hold on a sec" in Japanese, using Shou-shou o-machi kudasai. With ninjas swarming everywhere in Naruto, this age-old adage is sure to come up often.

3) Ikuzo

Keiji and Rita yell "Ikuzo," which translates to "Let's go!" in the anime All You Need Is Kill. This is an excellent statement to employ if you need to get the gang moving. When Team Jump heads out to eat, they all get up and chant "Ikuzo!" before storming the restaurant.

The Japanese word "Ikuka" is particularly helpful when individuals lack self-assurance. This is meant to be more of a suggestion than anything else. For example, "Shall we go?" as Naruto would say.

4) Baka

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Studio Gainax)

Baka is a contemporary slang for "fool" or "dumb," although it may have a different meaning depending on the situation. Using it in a joking way, for example, is like calling a buddy a "dummy" in the English-speaking world.

"Baka umai," which means "stupidly good," is an example of how the word "baka" may be used in a positive light. One example is how Asuka Langely would repeatedly allude to Shinji, hilariously as "baka Shinji." Captain Levi's infamous "Tch Baka" leveled at Eren with an almost indifferent disposition is another great example.

5) Kawaii

When used as a noun, the word "Kawaii" means "suitable for affection" or "possible to love." Other common nouns that have been translated as "cute" include the adjectives "adorable" and "sweet."

As a word in Japanese, it may be used to refer to everything from infants and puppies to young adults and even clothes. In the anime K-On!, we find Ritsu adoring Yui-chan with a sickly sweet "kawaiii".

6) Subarashi

Sugoi is a common praise in Japan and is regularly used by its residents. I use it when I am amazed by the way another person acts or when I think, "This is excellent!" It's a feeling rather than a rational statement.

The more formal term is subarashi rather than sugoi. You might express your deeply precious feelings by saying, "I am amazed." And, unlike the instinctive sugoi, it's frequently used to provide context for flattery. Among the infinite Subarashi uses in anime, one that stands out the most would definitely be Sukuna's possessed subarashi.

7) Daijobu

Attack on Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

As a way of saying, "I'm alright," you might use the Japanese term "daijoubu." Generally speaking, "yes" or "no" may indicate either. Using daijoubu to respond to a question is likewise considered a safe option. In contrast, many Japanese native speakers claim that the term is used excessively as a reaction to various circumstances. Desu, which means "is" or "it is," is frequently used with daijoubu. Gojo Satoru's "daijobou" is an example of this.

8) Dattebayo

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are several ways in which Naruto Uzumaki's "Dattebayo" speech tic manifests itself: "Believe it!" was translated as such by Viz Media in an early anime dub. A simple "ya know" was added afterward.

Before meeting Killer Bee, none of these phrases were ever mentioned in the manga. Since Dattebayo doesn't have an equivalent in English, no one was able to communicate the catchphrase with American viewers effectively. Nonetheless, it is incredibly famous.

9) Yare Yare

You'll recognize the term "Yare Yare" if you've seen or read JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Japanese.

The phrase translates into expressions like "well well," "good grief," and "give me a break," among others. Disappointment is often expressed this way in Japan. It is also an ironic show of sympathy for the narrator.

10) Urusai

It's common for us to call somebody or tell someone "urusai" to let people know that what they're doing is irritating us. On a side note, this is a term that you would normally use with someone you know well, such as a friend, a colleague, a coworker you are close to, or brothers.

In English, the term "shut up" is used in the same manner. However, in Japanese, "shut up" is used in a somewhat different context. If you're a Naruto fan, you know how legendary Sasuke's urusai is.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

