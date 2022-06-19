10 Pokemon who cause the most damage, ranked

Pokemon’s world is known for its unique and powerful creatures. There is something for everyone amongst the ever-growing number of Pokemon that exist. Some of them are cute, some are so cool to look at, and others would be really helpful in everyday life.

But there is another type that those with the drive to become the best trainer would prefer, the most devastatingly powerful.

In this list, we will show 10 Pokemon that deal the biggest amount of damage in the entire franchise.

An attack from these powerful Pokemon can obliterate everything around them

10) Mega Garchomp

Garchomp, in its base form, is already an intimidating adversary to face against. Its amazing physical strength makes it one of the most powerful regular Pokemon in the franchise. But when it achieves its Mega Form, that power skyrockets.

Mega Garchomp is one of the most powerful physical attackers in the entire franchise. But it loses some of its speed to make up for the amazing boost in strength. Many trainers will prefer to keep Garchomp in its normal state, but if you are looking for a creature with a strong punch, Mega Garchomp is what you need.

9) Hoopa (Unbound)

Hoopa towers over most other creatures (Image credit: OLM Incorporated, Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages)

Hoopa is one of the most skilled psychic-type moves users in the series. Even in its standard form, it is one of the most proficient attackers with these types of moves. But after becoming Unbound, this proficiency reaches a whole new level.

There are few creatures in the world that can achieve the levels of damage Hoopa Unbound is capable of. It is also one of the most imposing legendaries of them all, with a body that reaches over 20 feet tall. A mighty partner for any trainer.

8) Zacian (Crowned Sword)

You do not want to make this puppy mad (Image Credit: OLM Incorporated, Pokemon Journeys: The series)

Zacian not only has one of the coolest designs of the last few generations but is also one of the best fighters. Not surprising, considering it has a massive sword between its teeth. This form makes Zacian obtain a whole new power.

With the Crowned Sword, Zacian obtains enough physical power to defeat most enemies with a couple of hits. Not only that, but it is also one of the fastest Pokemon on this list, which means it will most likely be the first to land a hit against an opponent.

7) Xurkitree

Ultra Beasts are some of the most original and powerful creatures to appear in the franchise in a long time. Beings that come from another world and bring with them chaos and destruction. And Xurkitree is one of the best.

A creature that is constantly emanating impressive electric shocks from its entire body. Xurkitree uses this vast amount of electricity to be one of the most powerful electric-type users. Only a handful of adversaries could take an electric attack from this beast and continue the fight.

6) Primal Groudon

One of the strongest Pokemon in the franchise for a long time, Groudon was already a pain to deal with before obtaining its primal form. But when it reverts back to its origins, Groudon becomes a monster that most trainers will struggle to fight against.

Groudon is not just one of the most powerful physical attackers in the series; it is also one of the most defensive. It is sorely lacking in speed, meaning it will most likely receive a few hits before taking down its adversary, but that is rarely ever a problem. An unprepared foe is sure to taste defeat against this imposing creature.

5) Mega Rayquaza

This guardian of the sky is on a whole other level (Image credit: OLM Incorporated, Pokemon Generations)

Rayquaza is one of the most iconic Pokemon in the franchise. Since its first appearance, it has become a fan favorite for its amazing designs and incredible powers. And it was not lacking in any field, even in base form.

But the introduction of its Mega Form took this amazing creature and made it several times better. Mega Rayquaza is not only one of the most powerful physical attackers but also one of the most prolific with type-specific moves. A hit from Rayquaza most likely meant defeat for the opponent was unfortunate enough to receive the attack.

4) Deoxys (Attack Forme)

Deoxys is known for its unique capabilities to transform into four different creatures. It has a mode for every need. Balance, Speed, Defense, and the one that concerns us, Attack, in which it takes all of its anger and transforms it into an overwhelming power.

Like Mega Rayquaza, Deoxys Attack Forme is a creature that excels in both types of combat, physical and type-move based. It is one of the strongest fighters in both fields, being one of the most versatile Pokemon in combat.

3) Kartana

We have all gotten a paper cut a few times in our lives, and it is not a painful experience. Now imagine the same paper that cut you is coming at you with enough strength to knock you down. This is the best analogy we can make for Kartana.

Another Ultra Beast, Kartana, is the most powerful physical attacker amongst these otherworldly creatures. It does not require any form changes to achieve this incredible strength; it is already that strong. If it is coming for you, it is recommended that you run.

2) Mega Heracross

Heracross’ inspiration comes from the Hercules Beetle, an insect so powerful it can carry several times its weight with its pincers. That power has already made Heracross a scary opponent to face, but its mega evolution takes that scare factor and multiplies it by 10.

It is the second most powerful physical fighter in the franchise, able to land devastating hits any time it attacks. Many trainers overlook it because it is lacking in some other fields, mostly in the speed department. But if you have a way to deal with that lack of speed and are able to hit your opponents with this imposing creature, their Pokemon is most likely done for.

1) Mega Mewtwo X

No legendary is more iconic than Mewtwo. It has been one of the most popular and strongest creatures in the franchise for over two decades. And during the X and Y seasons of the franchise, it got two new forms.

Mega Mewtwo X is the strongest physical attacker in the entire series. One hit from this amazing being means defeat in most cases. And unlike most Pokemon with such a strong attack, it is not lacking in the speed department, meaning it will most likely be able to attack first and end the battle as quickly as it began.

