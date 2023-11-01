10 most popular anime characters with November birthdays, ranked

Anime series are gaining popularity among fans due to their storylines, animation quality, and, most importantly, anime characters. These fictional characters are often considered idols by fans, and to them, they are more than just characters in the story. Fans often collect information about these characters so they can better connect with them, such as their birthdays, which hold high significance among fans.

This list features 10 of the top anime characters born in November, exploring their impact on their respective shows and why they are so beloved by fans. These anime characters come from a variety of genres, including action, comedy, and romance, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Whether you are a fan of thrilling adventures, hilarious antics, or heartwarming love stories, you are sure to find an anime character born in November that you can connect with.

Zoro, Jiraiya, and eight other anime characters with November birthdays

1) Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan)

Armin Arlert as Shwon in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Armin Arlert, from the­ Attack on Titan series, is a cleve­r thinker. He helps the military group proficient at battling Titans, known as the Surve­y Corps. Fans, especially Attack on Titan enthusiasts, appreciate Armin for his smart, brave­, and determined nature.

Furthermore, Armin's tight bond with Eren Ye­ager and Mikasa Ackerman, the series' other key anime characters, adds to his appeal. Armin's birthday is on November 3, and fans often celebrate his birthday by creating fan art, writing fan fiction, and sharing their favorite Armin moments from the Attack on Titan series.

2) Yamato (One Piece)

Yamato is one of the anime characters with November birthdays (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Yamato is a character in the One Piece manga and anime series. Known as the child of Kaido, Yamato holds admiration for Luffy and is determined to carry on the legacy of Gol D. Roger, the former Pirate King. Fans admire Yamato's strength and unwavering commitment to forging their path.

Moreover, they appreciate how deeply intertwined Yamato is with the lore of the series. As the ongoing Wano Arc unfolds, Yamato's mysterious role has captured the attention of many anime enthusiasts. Notably, Yamato's birthday is on November 3, which makes her one of the November-born anime characters.

3) Shota Aizawa (My Hero Academia)

Shota Aizawa as shown in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shota Aizawa, also known as Eraserhead, is a Pro Hero and the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A at U.A. High School in the My Hero Academia series. A skilled martial artist with the Erasure Quirk, which allows him to nullify others' Quirks with his gaze, Aizawa is popular among anime fans for his cool and collected demeanor, his dedication to his students, and his powerful Quirk.

His iconic sleeping bag costume and love of coffee further highlight his unique personality. Interestingly, Aizawa's birthday falls on November 8, which fans celebrate by creating fan art, writing stories, and reminiscing about their favorite Aizawa moments from the My Hero Academia series.

4) Aki Hayakawa (Chainsaw Man)

Aki Hayakawa one of the November-born anime characters (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Aki Hayakawa, a Devil Hunter in the Chainsaw Man series, is not just any Devil Hunter; he's top-notch, gutsy, and always afte­r bad devils that threaten humanity. One thing about Aki that fans really like is that he never backs down. He is serious about his duties, and he doesn't get scared of any danger.

He's got a layered personality that's fascinating to a lot of anime fans. Plus, he's critical to the story of the series. Aki was born on November 11, which makes him one of the November-born anime characters and memorable among anime characters who are born in November.

5) Zoro (One Piece)

Zoro is also one of the November-born anime characters (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

Zoro is a top-notch swordsman and a key character in the One Piece series. He embodies fairness and wants to be the best swordsman in the world. People love Zoro for sticking by his te­am, the Straw Hat Pirates, and his standout sword skills.

Anime fans appreciate him, praising his serious demeanor and awesome fighting abilities. Zoro's birthday is on Novembe­r 11. This makes him even more special for November-born fans, as they can resonate with this beloved character better.

6) Jiraiya (Naruto)

Jiraiya as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya, a top-tier ninja from the Naruto series renowned for his wisdom and strength, is a lovable and humorous character who trained many legendary ninjas, including Minato, Nagato, Yahiko, and Naruto.

He is one of the favorite anime characters among fans due to his role in Naruto's journey and legendary fights. Jiraiya is also a November-born anime character; his birthday is on November 11.

7) Chrollo Lucilfer (Hunter x Hunter)

Chrollo Lucifer as shown in anime (Image via Studio Nippon Animation)

Chrollo Lucilfer, the leader of the Phantom Troupe, is a prominent figure in Hunter x Hunter. His unique ability, Skill Hunter, allows him to learn and use the skills of others. Chrollo is respected by fans for his intelligence, mysterious nature, and complex moral code.

His character's complexity and strategic thinking make him a favorite among anime fans. Chrollo's birthday is on November 15, making him one of the most celebrated November-born anime characters.

8) Noelle Silva (Black Clover)

Noelle Silva one of the November-born anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Noelle­ Silva, from Black Clover, is a fascinating anime character. Despite being born into the legendary Silva family, she finds magic tough at first. Admirers love watching he­r grow from a doubt-filled mage to a resilie­nt force with power over wate­r magic. Fans connect deeply with Noe­lle's story, valuing her growth and tenacious nature.

Anime enthusiasts notice her special place in the series thanks to her gripping story. Interestingly, Noelle's birthday is on November 15. Having November as her birth month contributes to her unique identity in the anime realm and resonates with November-born fans.

9) Rock Lee (Naruto)

Rock Lee as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee­, a character from the Naruto series, is a ninja who works hard and is dedicated to being the­ best in martial arts. Many enjoy this character because he doesn't give up even in extreme situations, despite not having chakra to perform any Ninjutsu, he fights with everything he's got, and he solely depends on his Taijutsu.

He's loved by many who watch anime, showing them that hard work pays off. He's also full of humor and known for chasing his dreams no matter what. Rock Lee was born on November 27.

10) ChiChi (Dragon Ball)

Chi-chi among the other anime characters with November birthdays (Image via Toei Animation)

Chi-Chi is a key character in the Dragon Ball series, created by Akira Toriyama. She is Goku's wife and the mother of Gohan and Goten. A strong-willed woman with a keen intellect and fierce love for her family, Chi-Chi is also a skilled martial artist, trained by Master Roshi himself.

To anime enthusiasts, Chi-Chi stands tall as an influential figure of strength and independence. Her birthday is on November 28, and fans around the globe honor that day with their own Chi-Chi-based art, fan fiction, and cherished moments straight from the Dragon Ball series.

Each of the November-born anime characters mentioned on this list has made a significant impact on their respective anime series, whether it be through their strength, determination, humor, or simply their ability to relate to the audience. They are all well-developed and complex characters who have resonated with fans on a deep level.

