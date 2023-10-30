Chainsaw Man chapter 147: What to expect

With the reveal of Famine Devil Fami’s ultimate plan, readers are heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 147 with almost no idea of what to expect from author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto. While the series could dive right into the Chainsaw Man War arc, the unofficial name given to coming events by fans, it’s also likely that some time is taken to further set up the looming conflict.

Even more unfortunate is that spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 147 will almost certainly not be made available, considering the series’ digital release platform. Like many other manga serialized regularly in digital formats, verifiable spoilers for the series rarely appear, and when they do, it’s difficult to even confirm their legitimacy.

That being said, Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is likely to continue putting its foot on the gas when it comes to these revelatory events unfolding before fans’ very eyes. What’s questionable about the coming issue’s events is whether this will be achieved through a lens focusing on Asa Mitaka, or continuing Denji and Nayuta’s conversation with Barem Bridge.

Chainsaw Man chapter 147 likely to primarily focus on Asa vs Yoshida, but also continue Barem’s revelations

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is likely to continue setting up the Chainsaw Man War arc, focusing on one of two currently developing plot points. The first option would be to shift focus to Asa Mitaka versus Hirofumi Yoshida, while the second would be to continue Barem Bridge’s lecture to Denji and Nayuta.

However, having both is somewhat unlikely given Fujimoto’s typical writing style throughout the series’ second part thus far.

The more likely of the two is a focus on Asa versus Yoshida, considering the previous issue ended on a fairly definitive and final point in Denji and Nayuta’s talks with Barem.

Additionally, the lack of screentime Asa versus Yoshida has gotten in recent chapters is significantly lower than that of Barem’s revelations, further supporting a shift in focus.

Many fans have theorized that Yoru is set to take over Asa’s body to give them a fighting chance at defeating and escaping Yoshida. Chainsaw Man chapter 147 is likely to see Yoru take over their body, but whether or not they can defeat Yoshida remains to be seen.

After all, the two have now lost one of their arms, and Yoshida seems to be fully aware of how their power to make weapons works.

Expand Tweet

With this in mind, Yoshida will likely overwhelm the two with a flurry of attacks while continuing to profess that he doesn’t want to be fighting them right now. Fans can expect Yoshida to give Asa a briefer version of the same information they’ve received from Barem in recent issues, but with the twist of Public Safety’s perspective and goals in the matter.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, it seems fairly obvious that Yoshida is a fairly high-ranking member of Public Safety. Should Chainsaw Man chapter 147 focus on him and Asa’s fight and have it transpire above, this would be all but confirmed.

Speaking of information, the other option for the chapter is to focus on Barem and Denji’s continued conversation.

However, it’s essentially impossible to predict what their conversation would look like if it is continued. Barem would most likely drop hints on who the Fire Devil is, if not fully reveal their identity.

The Fire Devil may even arrive towards the issue’s end to rescue Barem and fight Denji, officially revealing and confirming their identity for fans.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.