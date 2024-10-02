8 most unforgettable Hashira moments in Demon Slayer

The Demon Slayer series has a hierarchy system based on the power levels of demon hunters. The strongest demon hunters in the organization are referred to as the Hashira. They are some of the strongest combatants who have mastered their Breathing Technique. Some have even created and added their own forms to give themselves more options on the battlefield.

Naturally, plenty of Hashira moments have captivated fans from across the globe. While most of them are purely based on their fighting abilities, some Hashira also managed to have the most memorable moments because of their impact on the viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Gyomei’s fight against Kokushibo and 7 other memorable moments involving the Hashira from Demon Slayer

1) Gyomei taking on Kokushibo

Trending

A glimpse of Gyomei taking on Kokushibo (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer series. His fight against the Upper Moon 1 demon, Kokushibo, is one of the most memorable Hashira moments in the entire series. Not only is the fight quite entertaining, but it also shows that the Stone Hashira was on a completely different level compared to his peers.

In fact, the Upper Moon 1 demon even took the time out to appreciate Gyomei since that was some of the finest physiques that he had seen over the past couple of hundred years. Ufotable’s animation of this fight will surely break the internet, as Gyomei’s Stone Breathing technique paired with Kokushibo’s Blood Demon Art will give us some entertaining moments.

2) Tengen Uzui taking on Gyutaro

Tengen taking on Gyutaro with just one arm (Image via Ufotable)

Some anime fans consider Tengen Uzui’s fight against Gyutaro to be one of, if not the best animated fight sequence in all of anime. Ufotable went off the rails with this sequence and showed what the Sound Hashira was capable of. He was fast, extremely strong, and managed to take on an Upper Moon demon despite having only one arm. He put his life on the line to ensure that his wives and comrades were safe. Tengen’s fight against Gyutaro was a defining moment in the Demon Slayer series.

3) Obanai Iguro fighting Muzan blind

Obanai fought Muzan blind in the Demon Slayer manga (Image via Shueisha)

This takes place towards the end of the Demon Slayer manga when Kibutsuji Muzan is fighting against all the remaining Hashira and other prominent demon hunters. Obanai Iguro showed the readers why he was one of the best swordsmen in the organization. Being able to dodge and read Muzan’s attacks is an accomplishment in and of itself.

However, he managed to go toe-to-toe with the Demon King when he was blind. He relied on Kubarumaru, his snake companion, and managed to react to avoid the attacks. This is one of the most memorable Hashira moments in the Demon Slayer.

4) Shinobu’s sacrifice to kill Doma

Shinobu's final moments in the Demon Slayer manga (Image via Shueisha)

Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira, wasn’t the most impressive fighter. However, her knowledge of medicine made her one of the most important characters in Demon Slayer, whose efforts in the background were responsible for the death of Muzan. Since her elder sister was killed by Doma, she knew exactly what to expect when facing off against the second-strongest member of the 12 Kizuki.

For about a year, Shinobu filled her body with Wisteria poison which was being circulated to every part of her body. Doma consumed her, and her sacrifice allowed Inosuke and Kanao Tsuyuri to land the finishing blow on the Upper Moon demon. Despite being one of the weakest Hashira, her efforts almost single-handedly led to Doma’s defeat.

5) Rengoku’s final moments

Rengoku's death had plenty of emotional impact (Image via Ufotable)

The Flame Hashira's time in the series was short. However, his impact had a positive effect on Tanjiro for years to come. Kyojuro Rengoku sacrificed his life to protect the lives of the civilians on the Mugen Train as well as to save his comrades. He took on the Upper Moon 3 demon all by himself and kept him at bay till sunrise.

Rengoku’s death in the anime was beautifully done. Rengoku’s final moments were some of the most memorable instances in the anime series because of the emotional impact it had on the viewers as well as the characters present in the series. His death was a massive plot point and a motivating factor that resulted in Tanjiro and Inosuke becoming stronger in the series.

6) Sanemi’s reaction to Genya’s death

Sanemi's reaction to his brother's death (Image via Shueisha)

Once again, this was a moment in the Demon Slayer series that became a defining moment for Sanemi Shinazugawa. He was always perceived as a rage-fulled maniac who wanted to kill demons. He displayed no sympathy and constantly yelled at his younger brother. However, Genya’s death in the series revealed Sanemi’s feelings that he had buried deep inside him.

There was a ton of growth observed in this character and it certainly made the readers quite emotional. Sanemi’s growth in the series is seen when he witnesses his beloved brother die before his eyes. The Wind Hashira’s physical feats were quite impressive. However, seeing his true feelings emerge after suppressing them for years tugged on the readers’ heartstrings.

7) Giyu saving Tanjiro Kamado

Giyu kills Rui in an instant (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka is someone who doesn’t have the best screen presence. He is silent, awkward, and rarely engages in conversations. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he is one of the strongest Hashira in the series. One of the most memorable Hashira moments involving him was his intervention in the Mount Natagumo arc, when Tanjiro took on the strongest Lower Moon demon, Rui.

This was a defining moment in the series because it highlighted just how powerful the Hashira were. Giyu was a master of the Water Breathing Technique, and he even utilized a form that he created that killed Rui in the blink of an eye.

8) Mitsuri unlocking the Demon Slayer Mark

Mitsuri unlocks the Demon Slayer Mark against Hantengu (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, didn’t get to show off her abilities, unlike some of the other Hashira. However, she managed to take on all the strongest forms of the Upper Moon 4 demon, Hantengu. Mitsuri’s flexibility paired with her monstrous strength resulted in a unique fighting style that impressed the entire fanbase.

But, the moment she unlocked the Demon Slayer Mark, her abilities reached a whole new level that allowed her to take on Hantengu’s forms all on her own. Her endurance was so high that she managed to fight the strongest avatar for hours on end until Tanjiro found and killed Hantengu’s real body. The real body which was Hantengu’s real form was quite scared, cowardly and weak.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback