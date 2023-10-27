4 anime characters whose bodies are their own weapons (& 4 more who are useless without a weapon)

Anime today has a wide range of characters with unique skill sets, which makes this medium incredibly interesting. There are plenty of characters that are well-versed in combat. Most shonen characters either use weapons or utilize the show’s unique power system, which grants them powers.

Meanwhile, some have honed their skills to such an extent that the only weapon they need is their own body. Such characters have surpassed human limitations and can take on characters who even use weapons. Let’s look at some anime characters who are incredibly powerful on their own and some who aren’t at their best without their weapon of choice.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and reflects the author's opinion on the subject.

Goku and 3 other anime characters whose bodies are their own weapons

1) Saitama

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Fondly known as the Caped Baldy, this character is the protagonist of One Punch Man. This anime character is arguably one of the strongest characters on this list. His abilities defy logic and reason. He is someone who can defeat people with just one punch.

In the manga, he was resilient to multiple nuclear attacks, destroyed a planet just by sneezing, and even managed to travel back in time. Any weapon would be useless to Saitama since all he needs is his fist.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The easygoing Monkey D. Luffy from the One Piece series is an entertaining character with a heart of gold. He uses the Devil Fruit, which gives his body the same properties as rubber, allowing him to stretch his body and limbs. He has found an incredibly efficient way to use this ability in combat and has awakened a new set of powers too.

The rubber-like properties can also be applied to his surroundings. This allowed him to defeat Kaido, and he soon became one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Luffy’s body is his best weapon during any fight in the anime and manga series.

3) Goku

Goku using his Ultra Instinct in the Dagon Ball series (Image via Toei Animation)

This anime character from the Dragon Ball series needs no introduction. This Saiyan is incredibly well-versed in combat and can destroy planets with ease. His incredible speed and reflexes, paired with his ability to manipulate and sense energy, are unmatched.

His Ultra Instinct ability allows him to fight his opponent in a manner that separates his consciousness from his body. This means his body moves and counters different attacks even before Goku thinks. Goku needs no weapon when he fights, and this has been proven numerous times in the show.

4) Yujiro Hanma

Yujiro Hanma as seen in Baki Hanma (Image via Netflix)

This is a character whose very presence instills fear among others. Nobody would do anything to instigate Yujiro Hanma, as he is universally known as the strongest man on the planet. He can take on an entire army with weapons and beat them with his bare fists. He once punched through a man’s face with barely any effort, disintegrating the skull into minute pieces.

He even managed to snap the blade of a Katana with his thumb while gripping the cutting edge. Yujiro Hanma is the perfect fighter no human can even come close to, except his son, Baki Hanma.

Tanjiro and 3 other anime characters that are useless without their weapons

1) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado as seen in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro Kamado is the beloved protagonist of the Demon Slayer series. In a world filled with demons, the only advantages that demon hunters have are their Nichirin Blades and Breathing Techniques. The Nichirin Blade is made from a special ore that has been exposed to Sunlight for a sustained period.

Sun being the only thing that can kill demons, the swordsmith found a way to imbue the properties of the Sun into the swords. Without his sword, Tanjiro would be rendered useless against Lower and Upper Moon demons. That being said, he might be able to take on weaker demons by prolonging the fight until sunrise.

2) Asta

Asta with his anti-magic sword (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta, the protagonist of the Black Clover series, was born without even an ounce of magic in a world where magic is everything. However, he uses a peculiar sword that negates any attack that utilizes magic.

He made his way to the Black Bulls, became an extremely valued member of his guild, and played an important role in most missions assigned to him. However, Asta wouldn’t be able to do much against mages without his sword, which is why he made it on this list.

3) Tenten

Tenten wielding weapons in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenten is a character from the Naruto series, and she already has a reputation for being useless on the battlefield. If we take away her weapons, her abilities as a shinobi are close to null. She is a weapons specialist and uses a wide range of close-range and projectile weapons in a fight. Without this, she would have to resort to using Taijutsu, which isn’t really her strong suit.

4) Light Yagami

Light Yagami, as seen in the Death Note series (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami is one of the most recognizable anime characters. Death Note is often considered a gateway to series for non-anime fans. In this series, he has access to the Death Note, which allows him to kill people in the exact manner that he wishes to.

He killed many people using Death Note, and one could consider this his weapon. Without this, Light could not have killed so many people. Light wouldn’t have been as significant a character as he was without his weapon.

While all of the anime characters listed above are well-versed in combat, some have mastered the use of weapons. On the other hand, we have characters who have conditioned their body to such an extent that they don’t see the need for a weapon. The latter certainly have an advantage since they are incredibly versatile on the battlefield.

