4 of My Hero Academia’s greatest strengths as an anime (and 4 of its biggest flaws)

Four reasons why My Hero Academia is an awesome anime

4) Excellent audio

There are many things that My Hero Academia does right. One of those great aspects is its phenomenal soundtrack. Everything from intro songs to random music played during various scenes is top-notch. Rarely is there a tune that's inappropriate or otherwise forgettable.

Aside from great music, both the subbed and dubbed versions of this anime sound great. The voice actors are terrific in their roles, and that's not even mentioning the general sound effects being excellent most of the time. This aspect is easy to overlook in other animes, but it's partly why the characters and stories are so beloved.

3) Unique characters

An example of the unique designs (Image via Bones)

Even if one would argue that there are too many characters in My Hero Academia, it would be hard to dispute that most of the cast looks unique compared to one another. Same face syndrome isn't a problem in this anime.

Likewise, all the unique costumes for the superheroes and supervillains make it incredibly easy to know what's going on with each character.

Even their abilities rarely overlap with one another. Generally speaking, most characters have something unique that sets them apart from other characters, even if they are outclassed by somebody stronger.

2) Great inspirational story

The beginning of My Hero Academia is magnificent in the way that it can capture the audience with a simple, inspirational story. The main protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, was born Quirkless in a world where that is a huge hindrance to his importance to society.

Despite that, he desperately wants to be a hero. He's bullied and mocked several times before he becomes the pro hero that fans know and love.

He eventually risks his life to save Bakugo, who tormented him several times beforehand. That simple act inspires All Might, who defeats the Sludge Villain and eventually bestows Midoriya with his Quirk, One For All. It's a simple feel-good story that's easy to enjoy for how it's presented.

1) Superheroes and supervillains

This comes from the manga, yet it perfectly illustrates supervillains vs superheroes (Image via Shōnen Jump)

Even non-anime fans should be well familiar with the concept of superheroes and supervillains. This concept has exploded in popularity within the last decade and is still relevant for an anime like My Hero Academia. One side is good, and the other side is evil. It's simplistic, yet some moral gray matters are thrown in here and there.

There are loads of characters on both sides, so it's easy for anime fans to find a favorite amongst the crowd. Every great anime has something that makes them stand out compared to other shows. For My Hero Academia, one of its greatest boons is its world of heroes and villains.

Four noticeable flaws with My Hero Academia

4) Various aspects related to Deku

Deku is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia, so fans better get used to him if they want to enjoy the anime. He does many things right as a character, so it is easy to enjoy him. However, there are noticeable flaws of his that will annoy viewers for one reason or another.

The first one is primarily relevant for the start of the series. Midoriya has been pegged as a crybaby by some fans, and he can come across as a bit of a wimp in the beginning. The more recent flaw related to his character is his access to a whole bunch of overpowered Quirks.

Overpowered protagonists are nothing new, but it did take away some of the earlier charm when Midoriya wasn't blatantly given convenient Quirks for the sake of the story.

3) Polarizing writing regarding character arcs

Endeavor is a controversial character within the fandom (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia is a fun show with occasional hiccups regarding how enjoyable its writing can be. Practically every arc gets some form of criticism regarding this issue, with the aforementioned Midoriya getting a bunch of new Quirks just being one example of something that's divisive.

Some My Hero Academia fans still don't like Endeavor getting a redemption arc or how Bakugo is revered after he bullied Midoriya early on in the story. It's an easy issue for some fans to overlook, but it's also one that others won't ever forget.

2) An abundance of characters but not enough time to highlight them all

Some examples of virtually unimportant characters (Image via Bones)

Having many characters can be a great thing in some series. However, My Hero Academia is approaching the end of its run as a series, yet most characters never get some much-needed character development.

While characters like Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki got plenty of screentime, some other potentially intriguing characters never got much time to shine.

The most noticeable example is with Class 1-B. There are several interesting character designs and Quirks, but this class largely served as an excuse to put over Class 1-A's students when the two classes fought against one another. Character backstories also tend to be lacking if it's not for an important villain or one of the main Class 1-A students.

1) How female characters are presented

Shōnen anime tend to focus primarily on male characters due to its target audience. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that one of My Hero Academia's most prominent criticisms is related to how female characters are portrayed.

This flaw is partially related to the previous entry, most notably in that they don't get as much screentime to look impressive compared to their male counterparts.

For example, Nejire is the least important of the Big Three, which wasn't helped when she won a beauty pageant as one of her main moments. Some anime fans saw all of that as another example of misogyny within the series, which is plagued with such instances as Momo's fanservice-inspired design and Quirk limitation.

Another example is Setsuna Tokage, a recommended student who got destroyed by Bakugo, a pathetic performance for somebody who was supposedly very talented.

This flaw is noticeably acknowledged across various communities, considering it's not hard to notice when watching My Hero Academia or reading the manga.

