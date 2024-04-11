4 One Piece theories that can still come true (& 4 that are already debunked)

One Piece, the legendary manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda, has captivated fans worldwide. Its thrilling narrative and endearing characters continue to spark endless speculation about unraveling mysteries. Further, fans eagerly anticipate exciting revelations, their imaginations soaring as to what wonders lie ahead in this universe.
Some of these theories have gained a substantial following and remain intriguing possibilities. However, as the series progresses, certain theories have been debunked by the unfolding events, leaving fans to ponder new directions for the story.
Over the years, the One Piece fandom has engaged in lively discussions, dissecting every detail and crafting intricate theories about the mysteries that lie at the heart of the series.
4 One Piece theories that can still come true
1) The Void Century and the Ancient Weapons
The mystery that surrounds the Void Century and the ancient weapons continues to capture fans' imaginations. Theories suggest that the actual history of the world, erased during that era, will be unearthed, disclosing the immense significance of those ancient weapons and their pivotal role in shaping the world's destiny.
Speculations propose that powerful weapons like Pluton and Uranus will play a crucial role in the final confrontation against the World Government's rule.
2) The true power of Devil Fruits
Devil fruits are extraordinary fruits that bestow incredible abilities upon those who consume them, playing a pivotal role in One Piece. However, the genuine essence and source of these devil fruits remain cloaked in mystery.
Fans hypothesize that devil fruits may harbor deeper secrets than what appears on the surface, and their true might and purpose will be unveiled as the storyline progresses. The prospect of awakening Devil Fruit powers and uncovering rare Devil Fruits adds an exhilarating dimension to this speculation.
3) The final battle and the Pirate King
Luffy and his Straw Hat crew are on a mission to locate One Piece treasure and unravel the mysteries surrounding the Grand Line. Many believe a cataclysmic battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the powerful World Government forces is inevitable.
This epic clash could lead to the ancient pirate prophecy being realized, with Luffy earning the title of Pirate King. Speculation is running rampant about potential allies aiding Luffy's quest or adversaries attempting to thwart their ambition to rule the high seas.
4) The fate of the Red Line and the Grand Line
One fascinating concept involves the destiny of the Red Line and Grand Line, the primary geographical landmarks in One Piece's world. Enthusiasts theorize that the destruction or transformation of the Red Line, merging the four seas, could be a pivotal moment. Such an event may reshape the One Piece world, presenting fresh prospects and obstacles for characters, thereby ushering in a new age.
4 One Piece theories that are already debunked
1) Queen's Devil Fruit and ancient scorpions
Queen, one of the All Stars of the Beast pirates, was initially believed to possess Devil Fruit connected to primordial scorpions. This speculation proved unfounded when it was unveiled that Queen's ability stemmed from the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Brachiosaurus. This revelation contradicted the earlier theory surrounding his power.
2) Big Mom's Devil Fruit and acidic powers
Big Mom's power arises from Soru Soru no Mi, a Devil Fruit that grants her soul manipulation abilities. Initially, her corrosive drool led fans to speculate that her powers stemmed from acid-based Devil Fruit. However, this theory was debunked when the true nature of her fruit's capabilities came to light.
3) Sanji's father and the Five Elders
A certain speculation proposed that during the Whole Cake Island storyline, Sanji's paternal figure would be unveiled as one of the Five Elders. However, this theory was ultimately discredited upon the disclosure of Sanji's genuine ancestry, revealing his father to be Vinsmoke Judge.
4) Carrot as the traitor
A suspicion arose regarding Carrot, an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates, being an informant disclosing valuable intel to the Beasts Pirates.
This notion, however, proved incorrect when Kanjuro's treacherous role as the actual mole was unveiled.
Final thoughts
The vast universe of One Piece holds countless mysteries, hidden truths, and fan speculations that keep enthusiasts invested and anticipating unexpected twists. Some theories have the potential to materialize, shaping the narrative's trajectory, while others stand refuted, surprising audiences with revelations anew. As One Piece's story progresses, fans will certainly devise fresh theories, and eagerly await the resolution of existing ones.
Whether affirmed or disproven, such speculations heighten excitement and fans engage in a vibrant community celebrating the series' spirit. While awaiting future chapters and episodes, fans embrace the thrill of speculation, discussion, and the joy of sailing alongside the Straw Hat crew. Theories may rise or fall, yet One Piece's enduring essence captivates as this extraordinary voyage unfolds.