4 One Punch Man characters who can beat Genos (& 4 who never will)

Genos is one of the most powerful characters in One Punch Man. The renowned Demon Cyborg became an S-Rank Hero for his impressive and devastating capabilities. He only has one goal: To become stronger so he can help humanity against the atrocities of monsters.

Sometimes Garou gets beaten up by enemies more powerful than him. However, with the help of Dr. Kuseno, the young hero never ran out of deadly upgrades, capable of wiping out the entire city. Being the self-appointed disciple of Saitama, Genos respects the former a lot and hopes to surpass him one day.

In One Punch Man, there is no doubt that Genos is a force to be reckoned with, but there are few who have the potential to show him his rightful place.

Deep Sea King and three others who can defeat Genos in One Punch Man

1) Deep Sea King

Deep Sea King was a Demon Level monster whose goal was to wreak havoc upon humanity and take over the world. He was powerful enough to take on multiple low-ranked S-Class heroes at once.

Moreover, he was also capable of enhancing his strength, stamina, and endurance by getting his body hydrated, which also changes his appearance.

During his confrontation with Genos, Deep Sea King obliterated the former like a toy. Although Genos put up a good fight, Deep Sea King’s durability made him totally immune from the former’s attacks.

2) Watchdog Man

Watchdog Man is an S-Class hero in One Punch Man who is charged with protecting Q-City The location is labeled as the most dangerous city on earth where the occurrence of disaster-level monsters is common. He is noted for his superhuman strength as he ripped off an enormous Demon-Level monster’s head with ease.

Whilst facing Watchdog Man, even Garou at his full strength was defeated embarrassingly. As the former is feared by both heroes and monsters, going against someone like him would be straight-up suicide.

Genos won’t be able to defeat Watchdog Man as the latter’s speed and strength are too superior.

3) Metal Knight Unit

Metal Knight Unit is Bofoi's remotely controlled robot. He is an S-Class hero known for his weaponry and genius in One Punch Man. Even with the Hero Association, Bofoi remains a mystery as the full extent of his potential is unknown, as stated by Phoenix Man. Bofoi’s greatest creation is the Metal Knight Unit, which is his primary combat robot.

Although Metal Knight Unit failed to destroy the meteor in the Giant Meteor arc, the firepower he unleashed was enough to impress Genos and Bang. In front of Metal Knight Unit’s rocket engines, advanced missiles, and immense durability, Genos is an inferior opponent.

4) Garou

Garou is a self-proclaimed Hero Hunter who just wants to defeat all the powerful heroes of the Hero Association in One Punch Man. He was a student of Bang, but was banished from the dojo for injuring his fellow peers mercilessly. Garou mastered the Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist to a great extent.

His strength is such that he can take on several Tank Topper Army teams at once, including their leader Tank Top Master. After defeating an alliance of several A-Class and B-Class heroes, Garou was heavily fatigued, which was the reason why Genos was capable of overpowering him.

Garou later pushed his limits and decided to fight Genos for real. If it wasn’t for Bang and Bomb, Garou would have destroyed the cyborg.

Metal Bat and three others who can’t defeat Genos in One Punch Man

1) Metal Bat

Despite being placed in Rank 15 of the S-Class tier, Metal Bat is one of the most powerful heroes in One Punch Man. He doesn’t possess any supernatural abilities, but with his metal baseball bat, he becomes an invincible foe. The most intriguing aspect of Metal Bat is his indomitable will, as his fighting spirit helps him overcome any lethal damage.

The more damage he takes, the more powerful he becomes. Metal Bat’s ability to keep up with his opponent for a prolonged period is commendable, but going against Genos is futile, as the latter never runs out of stamina.

Moreover, Genos has a plethora of abilities that can bring Metal Bat’s indomitable will to its knees.

2) Tanktop Master

Tanktop Master is a Rank 16 S-Class hero who is renowned as one of the strongest men on earth in One Punch Man. Tanktop Master’s physical strength is enough to lift a gigantic concrete structure weighing tonnes and also throw it to a greater distance at extreme velocity. Despite his herculean body structure, he can move at immense speed.

However, his overwhelming strength and physique weren’t able to instill terror in Garou during their fight. Moreover, it was noted that Tanktop Master has poor reflexes which will be an advantage to Genos. Tanktop Master is too inferior to the likes of Genos and will get defeated in the blink of an eye.

3) Golden Ball

Golden Ball is an A-Class hero of the Hero Association in One Punch Man. Ranked 26, Golden Ball is one of the most powerful characters in the series. A testament to his prowess is that he was sent to investigate the mysteries of Z city, alongside Spring Mustachio.

Wielding his primary weapon, a metallic slingshot, Golden Ball, he became an expert marksman. The hero's prowess is so impressive that dodging his golden balls is near impossible.

However, Garou managed to dodge these attacks easily. Genos is too powerful for Golden Ball, and the latter has to think twice before going against him.

4) Death Gatling

Death Gatling is one of the most powerful heroes in the A-Class. Ranked 8 in One Punch Man. the hero is known for his signature heavy Gatling gun, which he carries around without getting tired, due to his immense physical strength. Known for his expert marksmanship, Death Gatling can shoot his opponents with utmost precision.

However, if his opponent is Genos, the risk is quite high with the cyborg carrying more firepower. With his blinding speed, Genos can even evade Death Gatling’s Death Shower with ease.

Moreover, as Death Gatling is weak in close-range fights, the young cyborg can easily defeat him in hand-to-hand combat.

