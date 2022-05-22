5 Attack on Titan characters who are popular in Japan (and 5 who are popular in the West)

The Attack on Titan anime is incredibly famous in all parts of the world. It has a fantastic story, great visuals and music, and awesome characters. These particular aspects all work together to make Attack on Titan the show it is today.

The anime and the characters themselves are immensely famous. But, some characters enjoy fanbases in only Japan and some are celebrated only in the West.

Here is a list detailing five characters in Attack on Titan that are more loved by Japanese fans and five that seem to be more well-received in the West.

Note: This article is entirely subjective and reflects the author's opinion. It also contains massive spoilers for both the Attack on Titan anime and manga.

Five characters from Attack on Titan that received more love from Japanese fans

1) Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager is the main character of Attack on Titan and a former member of the Survey Corps. In the anime, he has the powers of the Attack Titan, the Founding Titan, and the Warhammer Titan. He also started the Rumbling, which is on course to destroy most, if not all, of humanity. Eren is incredibly popular in Japan and the West, but he seems to be more prevalent in Japan, as per the latest popularity polls.

2) Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman is Eren's main love interest and close friend. As an Ackerman, she has the strength of a titan with the body of a human. She is capable of superhuman feats and is a master at using the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear. Mikasa has racked up hundreds of titan kills and assists with her time in the Survey Corps. This and the fact that she will always put her life at risk to save the ones she cares about that many Japanese fans love her.

3) Erwin Smith

Erwin Smith was the 13th Commander of the Survey Corps and seemed a fearless individual. He was the heart and soul of the Survey Corps during his life. He was capable of bringing life back into soldiers who were too exhausted to continue going. Whenever he put his troops in danger, he was always beside them. Japanese fans loved him because he was an excellent commander.

4) Hange Zoe

Hange Zoe is the 14th Commander of the Survey and perhaps the group's most eccentric member. In the earlier seasons of Attack on Titan, they led the Paradis' research and experimentation on the titans. They were always looking for new information about the titans and different ways to kill them more efficiently. Hange being one of the most popular characters amongst Japanese fans makes perfect sense as they are an amazing leader and character overall.

5) Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman, typically referred to as Captain Levi by Eren and his friends, was widely referred to as humanity's strongest soldier. After surpassing everyone else in Titan Kills during Survey Corps expeditions, he gained the moniker. Like Mikasa, Levi has superhuman speed and strength thanks to his Ackerman lineage. His amazing success as a soldier, calm attitude, good looks, and clean freak nature make him a character people fawn over.

5 characters who charmed fans in the West

1) Armin Arlert

Armin Arlert has grown immensely throughout Attack on Titan. Initially, he was a pacifist who would not hurt a fly. He tried his best to maintain peace between people, but he realized that in a world with titans and people who wanted to destroy Paradis, he did not have the luxury of pacifism. Western fans love Armin immensely because of his character development. They got to watch as his worldview evolved and adapted to the situations he found himself in.

2) Zeke Yaeger

Zeke Yeager was the latest inheritor of the Beast Titan. He led Marley's infamous Warrior Unit and was tasked with taking the Founding Titan away from Paradis. However, as the son of Grisha Yeager, Zeke decided to secretly team up with his brother, Eren, to enact a plant that would sterilize every Eldian in the world. Although drastic, Zeke believed this was the best way to achieve world peace. Many fans in the West prefer Zeke due to his calculating and cunning nature. He is always a few steps ahead of the enemy and will do whatever it takes for him to be victorious.

3) Reiner Braun

Reiner Braun is the latest inheritor of the Armored Titan and the Vice-Captain of the Warrior Unit. Like every Eldian, he grew up in the Internment Zone with dreams of becoming one of Marley's Warriors to make a better life for his family. Along with Bertholdt, he was one of the main reasons for the fall of Wall Maria. Due to this, his closest friends view him as an enemy and a traitor; meanwhile, his fellow citizens view him as a hero. This split between allegiances caused Reiner great mental distress and forced him to spiral. Fans in the West love Reiner for how complex of a character he is and his neverending journey to make things right with his friends.

4) Sasha Braus

Like many others on this list, Sasha Braus is a member of the Survey Corps. She first caught the eye of fans when she displayed her habit of hoarding food all for herself and eating everything in sight. The infamous potato splitting scene had fans laughing when it first aired and still does today. Despite being a source of comedic relief, everyone loves Sasha. Her display of silliness does not reveal her true nature, as she is adamant and brave whenever she needs to be. Western fans love her character over many others for this very reason.

5) Pieck Finger

Pieck Finger is a relatively new character introduced at the beginning of Attack on Titan Season Four. As one of Marley's Warriors, she inherited the Cart Titan and typically took on a support role rather than participating directly in the fight. The instant fans in the West saw Pieck, she was deemed the number one Attack on Titan waifu. Her good looks, fantastic personality, and skill as a Titan Shifter made many fans fall in love with her, especially in the West.

