Attack on Titan: 10 Marvel universe characters who can defeat Eren Yeager in seconds

The Marvel universe is full of incredibly strong characters who can match up with nearly anyone in fiction, including Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager. The Marvel universe’s upper class of attackers is a frightening bunch, but such peaks aren’t necessary to beat Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager.

Some of the most famous Marvel universe characters, such as Thanos and Iron Man, can easily beat the Attack on Titan protagonist. Lesser known Marvel universe characters who typically represent the pinnacle of the franchise’s strength can also easily defeat Eren Yeager.

Here are ten Marvel universe characters who can defeat Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager.

Marvel universe's godly characters can effortlessly beat Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager

1) Thor

Thor as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Regardless of the form Attack on Titan’s protagonist takes, Thor Odinson can easily defeat him. Despite being in Attack or Warhammer form, Thor can easily call lightning down to the nape of the Titans, eliminating the form and Eren in the process.

Even in Founding Titan form, Thor could easily do the same to the Colossal Titans and past Titan Shifters who protect Eren’s true body. With them eliminated, the Marvel Universe God could easily and swiftly race to the Eldian’s head, and quickly decapitate him for victory.

2) Iron Man

Iron Man as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Similarly, Iron Man can maintain a distance from Attack on Titan’s protagonist in his Titan forms, using his powerful long-range blasts to vaporize the nape.

In a Founding Titan scenario, the Marvel universe philanthropist can utilize his stockpile of Iron Man suits to knock out all the Colossal Titans and past Titan Shifters.

With them out of the way, he can mimic fellow avenger Thor, flying right to Eren’s head and swiftly decapitating it for a quick, easy, and decisive win.

3) Professor X

Professor X as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, is one of the strongest mutants in the Marvel universe, with his specialty being in telepathy and telekinesis. With his powers, he can easily control Eren’s mind, forcing him to submit.

None of his Titan forms have shown any indication of being resistant to mind tricks, meaning the assumption can’t be made here for that to come into play. As a result, Professor X can easily and quickly force the Attack on Titan protagonist to submit.

4) Infinity Gauntlet Thanos

Infinity Gauntlet Thanos as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

With the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, all of reality is a plaything for the Marvel universe’s resident mad titan. There’s really no explanation needed as to why Attack on Titan’s protagonist easily falls against Thanos.

Eren may be able to control all of Titankind, but how powerful can the ability possibly be when his opponent can control time, space, and everything in between?

5) The Beyonder

The Beyonder as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The Beyonder is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe. He is able to manipulate reality without the need of the Infinity Gauntlet or other tools. The Marvel Wiki says that the Beyonder has no inherent weaknesses, with his only known ones being linked to abstract concepts.

As a result, this matchup is less about how the Beyonder wins and more about whether or not Eren can avoid losing. The Attack on Titan protagonist has no chance against such an omnipotent being.

6) Ant-Man

Ant-Man as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Ant-Man’s size changing abilities will allow him to swiftly and definitively defeat Eren Yeager here. Regardless of the form, Ant-Man can shrink down to microscopic size, becoming untraceable by any of Eren’s Titan forms.

With this, he can sneak into the Attack on Titan protagonist’s mouth, growing to full size and brutally ending his life in the process.

7) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Scarlet Witch is one of the Marvel universe’s most powerful characters, receiving a wide variety of powers and abilities throughout her travels. The most relevant for this matchup, however, is her reality manipulation.

Like with Infinity Gauntlet Thanos and the Beyonder, reality manipulation is a power which Attack on Titan’s protagonist simply has no answer for. As a result, Eren quickly loses to Scarlet Witch with little to no potential for a win.

8) Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Similarly, Dr. Strange has a myriad of mystical abilities that can be used to swiftly defeat the Attack on Titan protagonist. One of his most relevant skills in this regard is time manipulation, which the Marvel universe mystic has been shown using on multiple occasions.

Combined with his illusionary skills, he can confuse Eren Yeager while slowing down time at large and, as a result, his reaction speed. With these two combined, he can swiftly set up an opening for a kill-shot on the Eldian anarchist.

9) Hyperion

Hyperion as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Like the Beyonder, Hyperion is one of Marvel universe’s strongest forces. In both strength and power source, he’s essentially Marvel's answer to Superman as he also relies on sunlight for his incredible strength.

With this in mind, there’s almost no way Eren can defeat such a strong opponent, since the Attack on Titan world also has a sun. With that in mind, Hyperion’s superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and durability will eventually power through any Titan form Eren can conjure.

10) Sentry

Sentry as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Similarly, Sentry is a nigh-omnipotent Marvel universe character with very few weaknesses. The two main shortcomings are psychic attacks as well as spiritual, energy-based moves.

Unfortunately for Attack on Titan’s protagonist, none of his Titan forms possess such an ability. As a result, Sentry’s various superhuman skills, techniques, and abilities can swiftly and effortlessly overpower Eren Yeager.

