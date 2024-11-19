5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserve a Minato-style one-shot (& 5 it'd be wasted on)

Most of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters have not been explored enough which leaves their backstory incomplete. It is not possible in a manga with a large number of characters, and that ultimately gives rise to various Gaiden, which gives the characters a greater depth to their story.

The successful reception of Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral makes one wonder if their favorite series would receive similar one-shots. Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of characters who deserve a one-shot and some who do not. This article explores five characters who deserve a Gaiden and 5 who are unworthy.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions. It contains manga spoilers.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who need more exploration through a one-shot

1) Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna takes control over Yuji's body in Shibuya (Image via MAPPA)

As the primary antagonist, Sukuna received the limelight in the final arc, Shinjuku Showdown. He proved his battle tactics and unbound cursed energy by defeating multiple jujutsu sorcerers before Yuji finally defeated Sukuna. Despite all these, Sukuna remains one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters with an underdeveloped backstory.

A thousand-year-old sorcerer like Sukuna is expected to have a multitude of stories that couldn't be included in the main plot of Jujutsu Kaisen. More insight can be given to how he was treated since childhood or how he met Uraume and the kind of life he lived with Uraume as his subordinate and butler. A one-shot delving into Sukuna's past is much anticipated because of the excitement it would bring to the fans worldwide.

2) Master Tengen

Master Tengen as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Tengen is a 1200+ years old sorcerer who protects the Jujutsu High schools through their barrier technique. They are another one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters whose past is mostly unknown to manga readers. In the manga, they interact with Yuki, Choso, Maki, Yuji, Megumi, and Yuta in the Perfect Preparation arc before engaging in a fight against Kenjaku in the Culling Game arc.

Due to their unknown backstory, Tengen has become one of the most mysterious Jujutsu Kaisen characters. There are various possibilities when it comes to a prospective one-shot about Tengen. It could be about their discovery of jujutsu techniques or how they came to be worshipped as a deity. Furthermore, a Minato-style one-shot illustrating Tengen's youthful days could become a hit if Gege Akutami were to publish it.

3) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in the Hidden Inventory arc (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki is one of the only four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers who did not have backstory fleshed out. Her only flashback appearance was about how she became Todo's mentor. She was removed too early from the story during her fight against Kenjaku in the Star Corridor of Tokyo High.

The only information about Yuki's past is that she was a Star Plasma Vessel. The lack of backstory leaves immense potential for a Minato-style one-shot. Beginning from how she evaded her merging with Tengen to how she was registered as a special-grade sorcerer, the possibilities are endless. Yuki is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserves a one-shot manga of her own.

4) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto after his defection from jujutsu society (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto has been one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters since the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in 2017. Gojo's Past arc added depth to his character and made his future actions more comprehensible to fans. Despite his popularity, there are certain gaps in his story.

Suguru's character begins his journey in the story of Jujutsu Kaisen as a second-year student at Tokyo High. The only thing known about his past is that his parents are non-sorcerers. It leaves several openings to exploring his childhood or teenage days or when he awakened his jujutsu techniques.

Furthermore, his 10-year rampage as a curse user after his defection from jujutsu society is left to the imagination of fans. There could be one-shots about his fights acquiring several cursed spirits and his dynamics with his found family as well as his plausible encounter with any strong sorcerers. The abovementioned scenarios would make a great plot for a Suguru Geto one-shot.

5) Kenjaku

Kenjaku as Noritoshi Kamo (Image via MAPPA)

It is not until the Shibuya Incident arc that the brain in Suguru Geto's body gets formally introduced in the manga. With the innate technique of Brain Transplant, Kenjaku can swap bodies and live on through the ages. Kenjaku's grand plan of merging humanity with Tengen is the culmination of a calculated scheme spanning over a thousand years.

During these years, Kenjaku has met and formed binding vows with countless sorcerers. Unfortunately, readers only get a glimpse through a few panels sprinkled in the manga. This leaves room for a lot of exploration of the villain's past. An action-packed one-shot about a plausible legendary fight of Kenjaku would be a hit in no time.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters unworthy of an extra one-shot dedicated to them

1) Mahito

Mahito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito, one of the antagonists, viewed cursed spirits as true humans and had the ultimate goal of eradicating humanity. He became one of the most hated Jujutsu Kaisen characters after killing Junpei, Nanami, and seemingly Nobara. He was betrayed by his ally, Kenjaku, who absorbed him to execute the plan of merging humanity with Tengen.

Mahito's character arc leaves no further exploration as viewers perceive his story from the beginning till the end. A one-shot about Mahito would probably consist of him killing influential characters and will not add depth to the story, leaving readers frustrated.

2) Ui Ui

Ui Ui as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Ui Ui is Mei Mei's younger brother and his personality revolves around praising his elder sister. Though his cursed technique helped save the lives of several sorcerers in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Ui Ui is not an influential character.

His lack of individuality makes him one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who is rather forgettable. Given the portrayal of his character in the main manga, Ui Ui would not have a one-shot that could be successful.

3) Yoshinobu Gakuganji

Gakuganji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gakuganji is a higher-up in the jujutsu society and the principal of Kyoto High. His only positive contribution to the story is his assistance to Utahime's technique before Gojo's battle against Sukuna.

Gakuganji is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who does not need a one-shot dedicated to him. Even though his past is unknown, his character is not engaging enough to earn a one-shot as Minato did.

4) Naoya Zenin

Naoya on Jujutsu Kaisen volume 17 cover (Image via Shueisha)

Naoya was one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who retained no respect for sorcerers without cursed energy. However, his view changed after getting a glimpse of Toji Fushiguro as he instantly perceived the strength he possessed. However, he remained a character who looked down on the majority of sorcerers.

Naoya's character reaches his conclusion after Maki defeats his vengeful spirit form. Most of his life has been revealed in the Perfect Preparation arc and the Culling Game arc. These factors make a one-shot dedicated to him unsuitable.

5) Atsuya Kusakabe

Kusakabe as seen in the Shibuya Incident arc (Image via MAPPA)

Kusakabe is a faculty member at Tokyo High and a grade 1 sorcerer. He is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who prioritizes oneself over the greater good. Kusakabe was seen as an individual scared of fighting special-grade cursed spirits. However, a courageous Kusakabe was seen later in the Shinjuku Showdown arc when he refused to back down against Sukuna.

Kusakabe's personality does not strike others as one of the most memorable characters. There is no speculation as to how a one-shot dedicated to Kusakabe would turn out. Moreover, he is not the type of character whose story needs to be expanded. Therefore, he is not worthy of getting a one-shot like Minato did.

Final Thoughts

Most of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters in this list deserve a one-shot due to the lack of extensive backstories. While some undeserving characters don't have backstories, their lack of impact on the plot makes them forgettable. Therefore, to make the one-shots more eminent, it should be focused on deserving characters

