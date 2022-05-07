5 loneliest characters in Naruto (& 5 who had a friend in every moment)

With a length of almost a decade, Naruto typically dives into darker tales that leave the audience feeling hopeless. Fortunately, despite the series' sometimes grim and depressing tone, there are a handful of bright spots.

There are a few basic characteristics that every writer follows that determine the success of a program. Relatability is one of them. For a story to be relatable, its characters must be put through their paces.

Naruto's character development is among the greatest in animation. Individually, each individual is attempting to do the proper job in the face of their personal circumstances.

They breach the boundary between good and wrong in their fights. Some characters, like Naruto, have struggled with loneliness, while others have always had a companion nearby.

Five characters who barely had anyone in Naruto

5) Nagato

Nagato, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

He's an orphan, a loner, and a self-proclaimed pacifist all rolled into one. His beliefs are intertwined with bloodshed.

In Naruto Shippuden, Nagato starts to refer to himself as Pain as he gets deranged and considers whatever he wants to achieve. He called himself Pain because he thinks suffering is the only road to a peaceful society.

His principal purpose is to inflict others pain and force them to recognize and comprehend the types of suffering that individuals cause one another, hoping that this will lead to less hate and more compassion in this cruel world.

4) Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake from the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi never wanted his father to be mocked until he committed himself. He never intended for Obito to "die" beneath that god-forsaken rock. He would never choose to stab the girl who loved him in the heart. He never intended for his sensei to die while defending the community.

Because of his trauma, he kept getting up at midnight in cold sweats. He tried his best to keep his team together, but he did not choose to see them break apart. Kakashi had no influence over the terrible events that occurred.

3) Itachi

Itachi is really no newcomer to adversity, having grown up in a war-torn environment that shaped his whole character. The worst example is when Itachi, who is four years old, comes upon a disabled ninja in the arena. He tries to assist him but is instead forced to end the ninja's life.

The resulting trauma left him permanently damaged, to the point that he considered suicide. Thankfully, he opted against taking such harsh measures and instead chose to help his younger brother as dearly as possible.

2) Gaara

Gaara is among the most potent Kazekages and the prior carrier of the One-Tail beast. If there is one thing that most Naruto lovers can agree on, it is that Gaara is among the most extraordinary characters who deserve all of the affection.

He's a fantastic blend of a powerful ninja and a young adolescent still mending from a horrific background and trying to connect with people. He's endlessly intriguing and awe-inspiring.

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki had quite the lonely introduction (Image via studio pierrot)

The protagonist appears to top the list for a variety of reasons. His parents sacrificed their lives so that he may survive, but they also trapped Kurama within him, causing him to be shunned by the Leaf Village. Furthermore, his lack of Ninjutsu ability rendered him an outsider among the locals.

Naruto became quite lonely due to this, with Iruka and the Third Hokage providing some solace. His experience would force him to act out to get attention or acceptance rather than destroy things.

Despite his maturation in Naruto Shippuden, he nevertheless desired village approval.

Five characters who always had the comfort of their friendship

5) Shizune

An inhabitant of the Hidden Leaf Village, a kunoichi, besides being Tsunade's right-hand woman, Shizune is also a highly adept ninja doctor. In the years leading up to Tsunade's promotion to Hokage, she traveled with the shinobi during her hiatus from active shinobi service.

In the post of Hokage's assistant, she has helped two of the most influential Hokage.

4) Konohamaru

Naruto features a large cast of supporting characters that serve to lighten the mood and who have always had a friend in need. One of them is Konohamaru.

Boruto Uzumaki, Mitsuki, and Sarada make up the latest Team 7 led by Konohamaru. He is currently a Jounin of Konoha after graduating from the academy.

Naruto's pupil, Asuma Sarutobi's nephew, and the third-generation heir to the Hokage throne are some of his relatives.

3) Ino

Ino Yamanaka in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ino Yamanaka, a part of Konoha 11, made her manga debut in volume four. Shockingly outspoken and obsessed with Sasuke Uchiha, she left an impact on everyone.

Although some first saw Ino as only a gorgeous face, she went on to show her readers and viewers alike that she was much more than that. To the benefit of her teammates, she was always there for them and them for them.

2) Sakura

As soon as she started school at the Academy, Sakura was ridiculed by her friends, even when she attempted to change her look. Despite her early lack of popularity, she established a new acquaintance.

Being on Team 7 helped her open up more about her feelings and emotions, and she found irreplaceable friends in Naruto and Sasuke. As she grew more accepting of others, she gained a following and formed relationships that would last a lifetime.

1) Tenten

Tenten in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Because Tenten was rarely near the focus area of the story, there existed a connection between her and Neji that was never thoroughly explored. In Part 1, they spend practically all of their free time together and a lot of Shippuden.

They were constantly practicing together, having the same goal of becoming stronger. Their comparable work ethic helped them advance as ninjas and form a bond that resembled that of really good workmates.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer