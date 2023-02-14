5 major spoilers to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 120

With Chainsaw Man chapter 120 set to be released soon, there are numerous things fans can expect from the upcoming chapter. For the first time in the manga, Nayuta appears in the second volume, marking a dramatic entry for the Control Devil.

The previous chapter saw Denji bringing Asa to his and Nayuta's home as he explained to her the three rules she had to follow while visiting their home.

His third rule about kissing flustered Asa, following which she expressed her hate for Denji. Nevertheless, Yoru went to kiss her, which is when Nayuta walked in with their dogs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 120?

1) Yoru's plan may get revealed

Yoru kissing Denji (Image via Shueisha)

In Chainsaw Man chapter 120, Yoru was seen kissing Denji as she leaned over him.

However, her hand started reaching for his head, which might be Yoru wanting to attempt to make a weapon out of Denji on her own. She might not have believed in Asa's attempt, and thus must be trying to do the same herself.

2) Nayuta's extent of powers may get revealed

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Nayuta, being the reincarnation of the Control Devil, is set to have the power once possessed by Makima.

However, given how young she is, there is a possibility that she does not have full control over it.

Thus, Chainsaw Man chapter 120 may reveal Nayuta's extent of the Control Devil's powers and her relationship with Denji.

3) Asa's feelings may get revealed

Asa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given how Asa herself had started developing feelings for Denji, she did not want to kill him. However, her War Devil powers did not work on him, which led her to believe that Denji did not really like her.

Thus, she was angry at him for lying to her. But considering that Yoru was trying to kill Denji, she might finally reveal her true feelings to either Yoru or Denji himself.

4) Asa/Yoru may finally accept Denji to be Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Considering how Nayuta instantly revealed her powers to Yoru upon entering her home, there is a good chance that Chainsaw Man chapter 120 is set to have a fight between two of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Thus, this battle could lead to Denji having to transition into Chainsaw Man, leaving Yoru or Asa to witness the same.

As of now, it cannot be predicted how the War Devil would react upon finding out that Chainsaw Man was around her all along.

5) War Devil Vs Control Devil

Nayuta using her powers on Yoru (Image via Shueisha)

Given that Nayuta has already revealed her Control Devil powers while witnessing Yoru kiss Denji, the War Devil must have already realized that Denji's ward was the reincarnation of the Control Devil.

While their relationship hasn't been discussed, there is a good chance that fans could witness a fight between the War Devil and the Control Devil.

There is also the possibility that Nayuta will be able to control Yoru after she pierced Yoru's forehead with her chains. Thus, fans will have to wait until Chainsaw Man chapter 120 is released to find out what happens in detail.

