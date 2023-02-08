Chainsaw Man chapter 120: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following Nayuta’s part 2 debut in the previous issue, fans are excitedly theorizing about what will come next in an apparent battle between the Control and War Devils. This has also led to fans scouring the internet for spoilers, real or fake, that they can find.

Unfortunately, while no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 are available as of this article’s writing, fans at least have the official release date information which sees the series continue to maintain a weekly serialization schedule. However, the series could switch back to bi-weekly releases too, as it has done in the past.

Chainsaw Man chapter 120 set to begin confrontation of Control and War Devils in disastrous fashion

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 120 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A select few international fans will instead see the issue be dropped in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The Shonen Jump app, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Chapter 119 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 119 saw Denji and Asa Mitaka arrive at the former’s house, where he explained the various house rules to her. However, Asa responded by saying that they all seemed to be pretty commonplace courtesy actions. Denji then made the third rule clear, which is that they cannot make out in front of Nayuta under any circumstances.

This infuriated Asa, who chose to hide her feelings and insist that she doesn’t like Denji romantically and would never make out with him. Denji, in turn, was led to question all their interactions until then, and he admitted to himself that he did indeed like Asa a little. As Denji mulled this over, Yoru took control of her as well as Asa’s body, approaching Denji and making out with him.

This was followed by Yoru placing her hand on Denji’s head in an attempt to weaponize him, now successfully meeting all prerequisites for the use of her powers. However, before she could activate her ability, Nayuta burst through the door to the apartment, calling Yoru a “thief” and launching a chain from the tip of her index finger which went through Yoru’s head.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120: What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 will almost certainly showcase Yoru and Asa’s reaction to being attacked by Nayuta. More likely than not, Yoru will instantly recognize Nayuta as the Control Devil, likely providing some context to their relationship via her reaction to this discovery. Asa might also berate her for not recognizing her own sister, especially after the Famine Devil incident.

Denji, meanwhile, will possibly plead with Nayuta not to attack or kill Asa in Chainsaw Man Chapter 120, especially considering his confession of somewhat liking her in the current latest issue. Nayuta could respond to Denji by pointing out that Asa is actually the host of the War Devil, potentially setting up Denji to transform into Chainsaw Man and fight his former date by the issue’s end.

In any case, further conflict between Yoru and Nayuta is all but guaranteed in Chainsaw Man chapter 120. It’s unlikely that Yoru will be dead or fully incapacitated by Nayuta’s initial offensive, and equally, if not more, unlikely that she won’t respond with an attack of her own.

