5 One Piece characters who got what they deserved (and 5 who deserved better)

Many of One Piece’s most evil and nefarious characters end up meeting fates that are appropriate for the crimes they’ve committed, and rightfully so. As pirates, some antagonists in the series have committed truly heinous acts.

Conversely, many of One Piece’s heroic characters end up meeting tragic fates which aren’t befitting of how they led their lives. In the world of pirates, unfortunately, these characters didn’t get the endings to their lives they should have.

Here are five One Piece characters who got what they deserved and five more who deserved better.

Note: This list is subjective and contains spoilers for the series.

Crocodile, 4 other One Piece characters got what they deserved

1) Spandam

Spandam as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Spandam is one of the most evil and contemptible characters to appear thus far in the series. His mental and physical abuse of Nico Robin throughout the Enies Lobby arc earned him the ire of fans, likely making him the most hated character in the series up to that point.

Nothing was sweeter than watching Robin exact her revenge on him by folding Spandam up like a pretzel. While he still ended up promoted to CP0, it was nice to see this punishment doled out.

2) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Donquixote Doflamingo is one of the most sadistic and evil characters in the entire series. His control over the country of Dressrosa and manipulation of its people through various means is one of the most inexcusable acts in the entire series.

Thankfully, fans get to see him end up in Marine custody, where he belongs, and he’s now imprisoned in Impel Down. While he may one day escape, his being sent there in the first place was enough to satisfy fans.

3) Crocodile

Crocodile as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similarly, Crocodile manipulated and nearly destroyed the entire country of Alabasta thanks to his title and powers as a Shichibukai. Considering how early he appeared in the series, there’s little doubt he was the most villainous character up to that point.

Fans got to see during the Impel Down arc that he had spent his time there since his defeat at Luffy’s hands, getting him exactly what he deserved.

4) Hody Jones

Hody as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Hody Jones essentially tried to promote and start a global race war between Fish-men and humans, believing the former to be inherently superior and the rightful owners of the world. While Luffy stops him, it is unnerving to see someone who essentially has the same ideals as Arlong but with the means to achieve such lofty goals.

Thankfully, he’s stopped, and he and his gang have aged well beyond the point of being a threat, thanks to the energy steroids they abused.

5) Arlong

Arlong as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similarly, Arlong also felt that Fish-men were inherently superior to humans and desired to enslave the East Blue and rule over it with his superior strength. The inklings of this plan were seen in Cocoyashi Village, where he had successfully ruled for several years prior to the start of the story.

Luckily, Luffy was able to stop him, and while his exact fate afterward is unknown, seeing him receive a much-needed beatdown was enough to please fans.

Gol D. Roger, 4 other One Piece characters deserved better

1) Tom

Tom as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Tom’s only crime in life as a citizen of Water 7 was building the Oro Jackson for Gol D. Roger, the eventual Pirate King. In fact, Oro Jackson was the ship on which Roger would complete his journey through the Grand Line, making Tom an accomplice in the World Government’s eyes.

Unfortunately, as such a kind individual, he no doubt deserved better and was undeserving of a punishment as cruel and irreversible as the death penalty.

2) Nico Olvia

Nico Olvia as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Nico Olvia was the mother of Nico Robin and one of the Oharans who tragically died during the Buster Call attack on the island of Ohara. She was one of many archeologists who studied the Void Century, which was illegal to do and made her a criminal in the eyes of the Government.

Obviously, researching history is far from inherently being a crime, and it is only so because the World Government wants to suppress information about this time. As a result, it’s clear that Nico Olvia deserved much better than the fate she unfortunately met.

3) Gol D. Roger

Roger as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similarly, Gol D. Roger’s sailing of the Grand Line was deemed a crime by the World Government because it allowed him to learn of the Void Century. He was executed in Loguetown mercilessly after turning himself in to the World Government.

While the Government likes to make him out as a brutal, unforgiving, and cruel pirate, every flashback of Roger portrays him as kind, gentle, and almost child-like. He clearly was not the monster he was portrayed as leading up to his execution and deserved a better ending than that.

4) Portgas D. Ace

Ace as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similarly, Roger’s son, Portgas D. Ace, was only executed because he was Roger’s son. While Ace hadn’t committed any crimes which aren’t inherently linked to being a pirate, he was nevertheless caught and executed in a manner very similar to his father's.

It’s completely baseless to force Ace to pay for the crime of simply existing and living, which is one of the key themes of his character throughout the series. He most definitely deserved a better life than he led, as well as its ending.

5) Kyros

Kyros (right) and daughter Rebecca (left) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Finally, Dressrosa’s Kyros has one of the most tragic tales in the entire series. After losing his wife and being turned into a toy, he had to raise his daughter Rebecca without her recognizing him as her father. This no doubt caused him great pain, as it would any father.

Ironically, Kyros had already paid for his crimes up to this point by competing in the colosseum, making this punishment completely unjustified no matter how it’s looked at. While he still has a happy ending with Rebecca thanks to the Straw Hats, he no doubt deserved much better than he had.

