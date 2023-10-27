5 One Piece vice-captains who are just like their captains (and 5 who couldn't be more different)

One Piece has a lot of interesting character dynamics, and one of the most fascinating is the one between the crews' captains and their vice-captains. They are the main leaders of each crew, and they are the ones keeping things in order while oftentimes being the strongest fighters, which is why they are often on the frontlines in the series.

Sure, there are a lot of examples of captain and vice-captain dynamics across One Piece, but an intriguing factor is how similar and how different they can be from crew to crew. Whether it's the Straw Hats, the Whitebeard Pirates, the Donquixote Family, etc., every captain and vice-captain dynamic has its own elements, and that makes this list, in no particular order, all the more fascinating to analyze.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

5 One Piece vice-captains who are just like their captains

1) Crocodile and Mr. 1/Daz Bones

One Piece has an underrated duo with Crocodile and Mr. 1 (Image via Toei Animation).

Crocodile is a very experienced pirate who has learned that loyalty and trust are not things that are abundant in the One Piece universe, which is why his relationship with Mr. 1 is all the more notorious. While Mr. 1 has never been the official vice-captain of Baroque Works, his time with the former warlord has proven how loyal he is to him, even going as far as joining him once again after they escaped Impel Down.

When it comes to their personalities, they are very similar: they are both stoic but very lethal fighters and have a cynical outlook on life. They are men of few words, and that makes them easier to understand one another. While the series hasn't explored enough about Crocodile (which is something that a lot of fans want to see), there is no denying that his dynamic with Mr. 1 is quite fascinating.

2) Whitebeard and Marco

Very similar duo in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation).

The Whitebeard Pirates were a very good representation of how a crew could be a family to a lot of people and Marco and Edward Newgate's relationship is the closest as far as father and son can get. Marco was Whitebeard's second-in-command and the biggest wielder of his will, which is why it is a shame that he had to see his former captain die in Marineford the way he did.

In terms of personality, Whitebeard might be a bit rougher around the edges, but both men are calm, they prioritize their crew above all else, and they are people who want to help others. It could be said that Marco is the one who picked up the most lessons from Newgate, and it shows.

3) Jinbe and Fisher Tiger

Another underrated One Piece duo (Image via Toei Animation).

Jinbe's Fisher Tiger flashback could be one of the best in One Piece history, and that is saying a lot, and one of its most interesting points is seeing Luffy's friend interact with the legendary captain of the Sun Pirates. It was a deep dive into the Fishmen's lore and also showed glimpses of what made Jinbe tick as a character, which was very important as he would join the Straw Hats later on in the series.

Both Jinbe and Fisher Tiger are very quiet, reserved, and stoic men who have had their internal issues with humans but try to learn from that and help both races get along. They are also arguably the two strongest Fishmen in One Piece thus far, which is an added bonus too.

4) Shanks and Benn Beckman

A duo people would like to see more of in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation).

It's worth pointing out that the Red Hair Pirates are not that well known in the series, and people obviously want to know a lot more about them, but it's worth pointing out that Benn Beckman and Shanks do share some valid similarities.

They are not only the oldest members of the Red Hair Pirates and the two at the top of the hierarchy, but they are also quite calm, reserved, and stoic. That is worth pointing out, although this could change later on if more is shown about Shanks and Benn's personalities.

5) Rayleigh and Roger

The two men who conquered the seas became the greatest pirate crew in the series' history. They are both optimistic, strong, and thrive-seeking men who started from scratch and went on to change the pirate world forever.

It could be argued that Rayleigh is a bit more serious than Roger, but they are both two men who love to take risks and love life as well. This is shown through Rayleigh even today in the series, who has no qualms about swimming from one island to another or fighting anyone who stands in his way, which is very similar to Roger's personality when he was alive.

5 One Piece vice-captains who couldn't be more different from their captains

1) Luffy and Zoro

The leading One Piece men (Image via Toei Animation).

Luffy is obviously the main character of the series, and while it has never been confirmed, Zoro has oftentimes had the role of the second-in-command, particularly before the time skip. Zoro has always been extremely loyal to Luffy's cause and has even gone as far as being willing to give his life for his captain's dream during the battle with Bartholomew Kuma in Thriller Bark.

However, there is no denying that Zoro and Luffy are very different people, and this has been shown time and time again across the series. Luffy is very extroverted and happy, while Zoro is very stoic and quiet, only showing a bit more personality when fighting. This adds a bit more to their chemistry because they complement each other quite well.

2) Law and Bepo

A very funny captain and vice-captain duo (Image via Toei Animation).

There are very few examples that better show this category than the chemistry between Trafalgar Law and Bepo. While it is no secret that Law's crew is quite ineffective when it comes to the use they have had in the series, Bepo is the only member besides Trafalgar who is somewhat notorious, and he is very different from his captain.

Law is quiet, serious, and cold, while Bepo is loud, extroverted, and also has some sensitive moments. Bepo also adds a lot of levity and comedy to the character of Law, which is something that is always welcomed.

3) Kidd and Killer

A One Piece duo that Oda should have explored a lot more (Image via Toei Animation).

There is no denying that Eiichiro Oda has crafted a ton of memorable characters in One Piece, but this often leads to others getting the short end of the stick. Kidd and Killer are a very good example of what happens when some characters deserve a lot more attention and are sidelined during most of the series.

However, while it is true that Kidd and Killer had the potential to have a lot more of the spotlight in the series, their dynamics could mirror Luffy and Zoro's a bit more. Kidd is loud and extroverted, while Killer adds a bit of calmness to the crew, thus making their partnership all the more balanced.

4) Jinbe and Arlong

Once Fish Tiger died, Jinbe took over as the captain of the Sun Pirates, and Arlong became the second-in-command, which often led to them having a lot of clashes. This makes a lot of sense, and this is why they are part of this category: they are the second-most opposite duo on this list (the most opposite is the last duo).

Jinbe is very calm, reserved, and wants to get along with humans, while Arlong is judgmental, violent, and evil, which is why they often clashed during their stint with the Sun Pirates. They even ended up trading punches, with Jinbe proving his superiority as a fighter, which led to Arlong forming his own crew and moving to the East Blue.

5) Doflamingo and Rosinante

The most opposite captain and vice-captain duo in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation).

There is no denying that, in One Piece history, Doflamingo and Rosinante are the most opposite captains and vice-captains in the series. Despite being family, both characters are in direct contrast to one another, and it shows through the influence they had on Trafalgar Law, which is more than obvious.

It is fairly obvious that Eiichiro Oda decided to make these characters direct opposites, and Rosinante was meant to be Doflamingo's foil as the former was trying to take the latter down. Rosinante kept an image of a rude guy, but his kindness shone through when it mattered, while Doflamingo's ruthlessness and evil nature are borderline legendary at this point in the franchise.

Final thoughts

One Piece has a ton of captains and vice-captains with amazing dynamics, whether they are similar to each other or not. This is one of Oda's greatest virtues as a writer, and something that has given his manga a lot of staying value over the years.

