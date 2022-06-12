5 Pokemon ships that make no sense (& 5 that are perfect)

Pokemon has a lot of different and unique characters that fans love. But the series has never been too involved with romance. Most relationships in the show are fan-made or ships. These relationships are based on the interactions fans see during the show and are usually excellent.

But some ships make you question everything about the fandom. Some of these relationships are weird or would not make sense within the show. So, in this list, we will go through 5 Pokemon ships that make no sense and 5 that are just perfect.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and will have no order. It will contain spoilers from different Pokemon seasons.

Which Pokemon ships are just plain weird?

1) Ash and Latias

Abrizzle Mendizzle @Abrasandwich Y'all ever watch that Pokemon movie where a girl starts crushing on Ash and everyone just thinks she's just quirky cuz she acts weird but she's actually just Latias Y'all ever watch that Pokemon movie where a girl starts crushing on Ash and everyone just thinks she's just quirky cuz she acts weird but she's actually just Latias https://t.co/VFJtVz4lUb

One of the weirdest ships in the fandom is Ash and Latias, while disguised as Bianca. Bianca was a one-off character who just appeared during the movie where the twin Pokemon were the main focus. She was an artist who just wanted to save these legendary creatures.

But Latias took a liking to Ash and wanted to be close to him for most of the movie. Bianca was also friendly towards our protagonist, but never to the point of a romance being hinted at.

At the movie's end, Bianca approaches Ash and kisses him on the cheek. But many fans took this as Latias disguising herself as Bianca to kiss him. One of the weirdest ships as it involves a Pokemon and a kid.

2) May and Harley

Ｐａｕｌ @ Birthday @HylianBelmont



A May lookalike once stole Harley's last, precious snack... and he's gone down the path of evil ever since.



I'm thankful that Jessie understands his sorrow. The Pokemon anime has given us tragic backstories before... but nothing quite like this.A May lookalike once stole Harley's last, precious snack... and he's gone down the path of evil ever since.I'm thankful that Jessie understands his sorrow. The Pokemon anime has given us tragic backstories before... but nothing quite like this.A May lookalike once stole Harley's last, precious snack... and he's gone down the path of evil ever since. 😔I'm thankful that Jessie understands his sorrow. 💜 https://t.co/KT98tx8gPk

Rivalries can sometimes lead to love. As the two compete against each other to better themselves, they can become closer and even develop feelings for one another. That was not the case with May and Harley.

Harley was manipulative and rude, wanting nothing more than to see May fail in her dreams of becoming a great coordinator. Most interactions between them were filled with rude remarks and insults. There are no hints of romance between the two.

3) Professor Oak and Delia Ketchum

🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙 Robin 🖤🤍💜🏳️‍🌈 @PineappleRobin I'm just happy that Delia and Oak (the one who gave Ash Pikachu) were there to watch him win his first Pokémon league I'm just happy that Delia and Oak (the one who gave Ash Pikachu) were there to watch him win his first Pokémon league https://t.co/AQnllUIw12

Ash’s father has never been revealed throughout the series. There are thousands of theories about his true identity, but there has never been an official statement from the show's creators about this. So, it is bizarre that some people want to ship Professor Oak with Ash’s mom.

This would imply that either Delia has been lying to her son about his father’s fate, or worse, that she is having an affair. And the age gap between the two also makes this relationship questionable. Oak is more like a father figure to Dalia and a grandfather to Ash.

4) Flint and Lola

Ｐａｕｌ @ Birthday @HylianBelmont



Eric Stuart did a great job making Brock & Flint sound so done with everything, lmao. JK! She was just absent due to her many hobbies, and Flint is a bit of a lying prick who told Ash the "passed away" story to get sympathy for Brock. In truth: I find Lola adorable and quirky!Eric Stuart did a great job making Brock & Flint sound so done with everything, lmao. JK! She was just absent due to her many hobbies, and Flint is a bit of a lying prick who told Ash the "passed away" story to get sympathy for Brock. In truth: I find Lola adorable and quirky!💗Eric Stuart did a great job making Brock & Flint sound so done with everything, lmao. https://t.co/6QzcLl8XuV

Brock's parents have just one thing in common. They are both deadbeats who abandoned their children because of their ambitions. After years of not showing up and making Brock care for his multiple siblings, they suddenly decided to come back and act as if it had never happened.

Their relationship is rocky at best and toxic at worst. And the sudden display of love after years of not seeing each other because of their different goals seems a little weird. At least they are trying to be better parents from what we have seen.

5) Ash and Gary

Another bitter rivalry which fans took way too far. Garry was not a good friend to Ash at the show's start. During their years as rivals, Gary tried to humiliate Ash and beat his Pokemon every time they interacted.

And Ash was no better. He just wanted to surpass Gary to be the one who would humiliate the other for once. Their rivalry may have pushed Ash to become stronger, and they became great friends in the end, but there was no hint of romance. Although it would satisfy the popular 'enemies to lovers' trope.

Which Pokemon characters belong together?

1) Professor Burnet and Professor Kukui

They are one of the few canon couples on the show. The relationship between the Pokemon professors is filled with chemistry and charm. And they love each other very much. Professor Burnet is so in love with Kukui that she also falls in love with his persona as the Masked Royal without realizing it.

The moment Kukui proposed to Burnet is still one of the most wholesome and unforgettable moments of the Sun And Moon season. And their wedding was just as lovely. They are a great couple that instantly gained the fans' hearts.

2) Brock and Lucy

ChikoCheez @ChikoritaCheez I honestly wish Brock and Pike Queen Lucy got together. They would've been so cute I honestly wish Brock and Pike Queen Lucy got together. They would've been so cute https://t.co/qZ3dCmboNR

Brock sees himself as a ladies’ man, which is far from the truth. He always falls in love with any new girl he meets and gets rejected every time. But one girl in the franchise returned his feelings for her.

Lucy's shy and calm nature perfectly contrasts with Brock’s cheery and loud attitude. She would blush every time Brock would tell her how beautiful and unique she was, and if not for the fact that he had to continue with his journey, they could have become a great couple.

3) Ash and Serena

Serena fell in love with Ash during her childhood. She met him during one of Oak’s camps, where he helped her after getting hurt. And she never forgot that kindness, keeping that infatuation until they met again during XY.

Their relationship was never hinted at as a romance during the show, primarily because of Serena’s doubts about confessing her feelings. But their chemistry was out of this world. Serena is one of Ash's most caring companions on his journeys. And we cannot forget their goodbye kiss.

4) May and Drew

? @bruisevio1et kinda ship may and drew in pokemon kinda ship may and drew in pokemon 😳 https://t.co/KPygUQZmvu

We talked about rivalries that were not healthy for those involved. That is not the case for May and Drew. Their relationship began a little rocky, and they were not the kindest to each other. But as the series progressed, they became closer and friendlier, and their Pokemon battles became more enjoyable for both.

May’s mom thought they were dating at some point. And this may be true, considering Drew gave May a rose, telling her it was just for her, when he would previously say they were for her Beautifly.

They went together to Johto at the end of the season to continue their journeys as coordinators. A great ship that could be made a canon in the show.

5) Jesse and James

𝕕𝕒𝕞𝕒 🇲🇽 @damaIiel can't believe my first ever ship was jesse and james from pokemon can't believe my first ever ship was jesse and james from pokemon https://t.co/PqtpcCmy0j

No duo is more iconic in the Pokemon series than Jesse and James. They have always been together despite everything that has happened, from being electrocuted to being sent flying through the sky.

Their chemistry is fantastic, and even when they deny it, they care deeply for one another. There is even a manga based on the anime where they get married at the end. Jesse and James can do anything together except succeed at their mission.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

