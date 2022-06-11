Which Pokemon Trainer are you, based on your Zodiac Sign?

There are plenty of Pokemon Trainers that one's Zodiac Sign can personify down to a tee (if you believe in Astrology, that is). Some people believe that one's personality and Zodiac Sign are often intermingled. This article will explore some notable Pokemon Trainers who exemplify these signs.

Note: The Pokemon anime seldom gives trainers any birthdays (Ash has been ten years old for many years, after all). This list will focus on characters that best represent a Zodiac Sign's traits.

The Pokemon Trainer you'd be based on your Zodiac Sign

Aries - Ash Ketchum

The main protagonist of the anime (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: March 21 to April 19

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Ambitious

Determined

Honest

Impulsive

Leaders

All of these traits fit Ash Ketchum down the tee. This Pokemon Trainer is the main protagonist of one of the most iconic animes of all time. He wishes to become a Pokemon Master, and he's not the type of Trainer who ever backs down from a challenge.

Though many fans joke that he is perpetually ten years old, he is an accomplished trainer with several accomplishments to his name. He was Alola's first champion and has been on a roll since then. He is also one of the highest-ranked Trainers in the world (according to the World Coronation Series).

Taurus - Brock

Brock got buff later in the series (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: April 20 to May 20

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Dependable

Good cooks

Intelligent

Patient

Seeks out pleasure

This Zodiac Sign is also one of the few Earth signs, a trait that isn't too far off the Brock type. He personifies a Taurus quite well, for he was often the smart one in Ash's group. Not only that, but he also cooked for them on a number of occasions. He was ultimately somebody Ash and his friends could always count on (apart from his womanizing tendencies).

The classic Trainer has been through quite the journey in the series. He has gone from being a ruthless gym leader to one of Ash's most trusted companions to eventually becoming a Pokemon Doctor.

Gemini - Korrina

This Zodiac Sign fits Korrina quite nicely (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: May 21 to June 21

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Adaptable

Easygoing

Energetic

Extroverted

Indecisive

Korrina was a Kalos Gym Leader who specialized in Fighting-type Pokemon back in the X & Y anime. She was a Trainer who briefly accompanied Ash and his companions on their journey. However, she eventually left the group after receiving a Lucarionite to Mega Evolve her Lucario.

Compared to Bea (another Fighting-type Gym Leader), Korrina is an energetic trainer who is much easier to get along with due to her personality.

Cancer - Misty

Misty was a trainer that accompanied Ash long before Pokemon Contests were a thing (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: June 22 to July 22

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Compassionate

Loyal

Moody

Often near water

Protective

Cancer is one of the few Zodiac Signs associated with water. Given the previously mentioned traits, one could say that Misty best represents the Cancers. She was a tsundere through and through (which could sometimes come across as moody to a younger audience). She was also Ash's first female companion.

Despite her occasional outbursts, she was still somebody who considered Ash and Brock friends.

Misty is also known for being a talented Trainer who is often willing to protect and raise water-type Pokemon (which is unsurprising, given her Gym). Like Brock, she was substantially more important in the anime than in the video games.

Leo - Goh

He's a much stronger trainer than Ash's past friends (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: July 23 to August 22

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Dominant

Enthusiastic

Funny

Prideful

Passionate

Leos are also associated with the element of Fire. Goh uses Cinderace as his main Pokemon (befitting of a Leo in this regard). He's definitely overconfident, which is a major reason why he didn't have too many friends growing up. Still, he's incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to Pokemon, so it's not as if his arrogance is unjustified.

Goh is also one of the best trainers out there, having caught more Pokemon than any other character (including Ash). One of the coolest aspects of his character is his determination to catch Mew, which isn't surprising, considering its elusivity.

Virgo - Clemont

Clemont was better than he gave himself credit for (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: August 23 to September 22

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Analytical

Humble

Kind

Overly critical

Shy

Clemont's self-esteem issues are a great example of a Pokemon Trainer who is overly critical of their skills. He also shares some of the other common traits associated with this Zodiac Sign - he's analytical (by virtue of him being a scientist) and kind (due to him being on the good guys' side).

Some Pokemon fans should remember that he was a brilliant inventor who had many gadgets that would often explode in quite an amusing fashion.

Libra - James

His relationship with Jessie and Meowth is sweet to see (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: September 23 to October 23

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Charming

Cooperative

Forgiving

Indulgent

Well-balanced

It's impossible to hate James. He's a suave gentleman who sincerely cares about his Pokemon, even though he's part of a criminal organization. Librans are often associated with balance and harmony, so there is a sense of two sides to his character.

James tries to steal Ash's Pikachu in nearly every episode, yet he's not somebody one can call evil. He's often the butt of several jokes involving Team Rocket due to Meowth and Jessie's more dominant personalities. Despite that, he's a loyal friend to them and always gets back together, regardless of any fight they have.

Scorpio - Jessie

Jessie is a Trainer that focuses on crime and Contests (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: October 24 to November 21

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

An excellent friend

Bold

Resourceful

Secretive

Violent

Jessie's violent streak is often played out for laughs. She's vain and easy to anger, yet she's almost never a threat to any competent Trainer. Jessie is the second member of the main Team Rocket trio and is the most dominant of the three.

Despite her outbursts, she's similar to James in that she always forgives him and Meowth and doesn't want to be separated for long.

Team Rocket is a resourceful group as a whole, as they somehow always have enough funds to follow Ash around, regardless of how often he thrashes them and their machines. It's almost impressive, not to mention how she manages to be a talented Coordinator on the side.

Sagittarius - Cynthia

Cynthia and her ice cream (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: November 22 to December 21

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Adventurous

Generous

Humorous

Independent

Serious

As far as champions go, Cynthia is arguably the most popular one. She was the first female champion in the series, and her curious and wise personality made her a fun character as well. Her battling prowess in the anime is second only to Leon in the entire series (fitting for a trainer with a reputation for being hard in the video games).

She's been an important character across several different seasons of the anime. This fan-favorite character has been shown several times to be kind, wise, and even a bit silly sometimes (her fondness for ice cream is an example of her randomly being funny).

Capricorn - Gary Oak

How Gary looks like now in the Pokemon anime (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: December 22 to January 19

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Hardworking

High standards

Responsible

Stubborn

Traditional

Ash's original rival has mellowed out a lot since his loss in the Silver Conference. Shortly after that, Gary decided to become a Pokemon Researcher, which was a far cry from his glorious Trainer days. Still, it's hard to deny that he worked hard to be several steps ahead of Ash in the first few seasons.

His days as a researcher show how responsible he is now. This is which is a little surprising in a series where there isn't this much character growth on average. Back in his rival days, Gary had an entourage of cheerleaders and lived the high life that Ash envied.

Aquarius - Paul

Paul was a brutal trainer, yet his Pokemon sans Chimchar loved him (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: January 20 to February 18

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Angry

Creative

Fluid

Original

Stubborn

The initially apathetic Paul often came across as stubborn in his brutal methods, not caring about weak Pokemon like Chimchar. He wasn't very emotional, which could make him seem cold and uncaring at times. Paul became much less cruel when he lost to Brandon, although he still played the role of a cold rival that juxtaposed Ash's boisterous personality.

Despite his faults, Paul was a very talented Pokemon Trainer. He may have lost to Ash in the end but was revealed to have become a Gym Leader in Journeys.

Pisces - Alain

Alain's main ace is Charizard (Image via OLM, Inc)

Tropical dates: February 19 to March 20

Typical traits of this Zodiac Sign include:

Adaptable

Emotionally sensitive

Idealistic

Loner

Open-minded

The final Zodiac Sign is Pisces, and some of this Sign's traits are reflected in another one of Ash's rivals - Alain. He was a rival who didn't lose to Ash at the end of a conference (unlike Paul and Gary). His main goal is to become the strongest Pokemon Trainer out there, and he has gone on to make it to the top eight of the World Coronation Series.

He tends to push others away, but he's not a bad person. Alain genuinely cares about some of his close friends. This is evident when he feels ashamed for betraying Ash.

