5 strongest clans in Naruto (and 5 that are too weak)

Every ninja in the Naruto universe has his/her unique style of functioning. However, oftentimes their expertise significantly hinges on their clan. Many ninja clans are recognized for acquiring and passing down hidden techniques from generation to generation. Although every ninja is essentially different, most clans share particular skills and interests.

While every clan has some form of talent, only a few stand out. As a result, in the ninja world, a clan's name needs to be taken seriously. Here are the five most powerful clans in Naruto, as well as five that aren't as formidable as them.

5 clans in Naruto that were portrayed as weak

5) Wagarashi

The Wagarashi and Wasabi families have been engaged in a long-running feud for control of the coveted Degarashi Port. Kyroku Wagarashi, the clan's founder, holds the supreme authority. In order to establish who would control the port, the Todoroki Shrine Race was conducted between the two families.

4) Wasabi

Jirocho Wasabi, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wasabi Clan resides in the Land of Tea, and its members are known as the Wasabi Family. As mentioned before, the two clans, wasabi and Wagarashi, fight for control of the Degarashi Port. The Wasabi family has been strengthened and given new hope thanks to Idate and Jirocho. In the Todoroki Race, conducted every four years, the Wasabi family triumphed and gained possession of the Degarashi Port.

3) Kagetsu

The roots of the Kagetsus are in the Motoyoshi Village. They started off as regular herb merchants, but grew wealthy after discovering the medicinal properties of the plants growing on the adjacent hillside. Money had a profound effect on them, which caused their family dynamics to shift in a devastating way.

These people may have no connection to any ninja clan, but their enormous fortune nevertheless elevates them to the status of prominence.

2) Iburi

Iburi clan, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a secretive clan, the Iburi were based in the secluded Land of Fire. Members of the clan possess the unique Kekkei Genkai, which enables them to convert their bodies into smoke. The user becomes immune to attacks when metamorphosed in their smoke form and can easily exploit this quality to gain an advantage in combat. Orochimaru slaughtered the whole clan, apart from Yukimi, to discover a supply of blood, capable of conferring this power on him.

1) Akimichi

To maintain their ninja skills, the Akimichi family consumes huge amounts of calories. Caloric intake is used as fuel for the extraordinary body-changing abilities shared by Choji, Choza, and Chocho, as well as their forefathers. As a member of the Shika-Ino-Cho trio, they are a formidable clan that deserves immense notice, but was not granted enough.

5 Naruto clans are that are extremely powerful

5) Hyuga

Neji Huyga, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Hyugas have, possibly, the greatest clan order. They are also blessed with the strongest Kekkai Genkai, the Byakugan, which tops expansion, mind transfer, and many other notable jutsus. Byakugan proved to be a powerful tool for Neji to demonstrate his might and justify the desire of others to acquire it, which was a significant part of Neji's history.

4) Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

The Uzumaki Clan is one of the most notable in the series. A large number of the clan's descendants have been dwelling within the premises of the Hidden Leaf Village, including 2 of the mightiest Hokage. The Uzumaki Clan is known for their mastery in Fuinjutsu, a type of Sealing Jutsu.

As a result of their fearsome fuinjutsu, they were almost wiped out in the past. The Hidden Leaf became a refuge for many of the survivors. In addition, the chakra reserves of Uzumaki are enormous by nature, which makes it one of the strongest in the Hidden Leaf.

3) Senju

Prior to the establishment of the hidden villages, the Senju Clan was the greatest, most feared, and revered clan in the ninja world. As a result, the Senju Clan plays a significant role in the tale because of characters like Tobirama, Hashirama and Tsunade hailing from the same clan. According to legend, the Senju were the only ones who could stand a chance against the sharingan equipped Uchihas.

2) Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Renowned for their Sharingan and inherent fighting skills, the Uchihas are among Konohagakure's four noble clans and are also considered to be among the most formidable one as well.

Konohagakure was built owing to the Uchiha and Senju collaboration during the Warring States Period. The ominous Uchihas are Indra Otsutsuki's descendants. The clan bears skilled combatants and has put forth characters like Madara, Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha.

1) Otsutsuki

Kaguya, as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The strongest clan in the Naruto universe is the Otsutsuki Clan. The Otsutsukis, being genetically enhanced creatures, have access to many Kekkei Genkai and are capable of terrifying deeds such as destroying planets. Some are capable of defeating people as formidable as Sasuke and Naruto. Despite the secrecy surrounding this clan, we do know that all of its members are monumentally powerful.

That is all from our end. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Khushi Singh