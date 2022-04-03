7 classic Naruto villains, ranked based on strength

Naruto has been going on for decades. Since the finale of Naruto Shippuden, eyes have been on Boruto and whether or not it can live up to the legacy of its predecessor. However, as people focus more on Shippuden and Boruto, many forget to include the original anime.

Part 1 Naruto is when everything began. Fan favorites were introduced during the series and cool jutsus were shown. However, many villains from this time do not seem to be as strong as they used to. This is due to the increase in god-level abilities and transformation. Despite this, these villains are still amazing and nostalgic to think about.

7 Naruto villains from original anime ranked from most powerful to weakest

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as he appears in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Pierrot)

Although Madara was first introduced in Naruto Shippuden, his name has been floating around since the very beginning of the series.

In his base form, Madara is one of the strongest characters in the series. He has mastery over every Nature Type and his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan is one of the strongest in the series.

However, his capabilities in base form are nothing compared to when he became the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki. After gaining the power of the Ten-Tails, Madara was practically unstoppable. All of Team 7 were at their peak while fighting him, but they were still unable to do any lasting damage to him. He was also able to survive a direct attack from Might Guy's strongest Taijutsu technique.

2) Obito Uchiha

When Obito was crushed by a boulder during a mission, Madara saved him and nursed him back to full health. After this, he recruited and trained Obito into a complete powerhouse. This was the creation of Tobi, Obito's alter-ego.

Obito's Sharingan ability, Kamui, is one of the most broken and overpowered jutsus in the entire series. It allows the user to become intangible and create a portal to the Kamui Dimension. His Rinnegan also grants him unimaginable power. By combining the powers of his Mangekyo Sharingan, Rinnegan, and the Ten-Tails, Obito was almost unbeatable.

Like Madara, Obito is a master of all Nature Types, including Hashirama's Wood Release. This allows him to use a diverse range of powerful Jutsus.

3) Danzo Shimura

Danzo was one of Konoha's most powerful elders. As the founder and leader of Root, he was one of the main antagonists throughout the series.

His strongest feature is his right arm. Through his conniving actions and trickery, Danzo was able to acquire many Sharingans. He implanted 10 Sharingan into his right arm and enhanced it using Hashirama's DNA. To conserve Chakra and not be under suspicion, Danzo has his right arm wrapped up and sealed at all times.

With each Sharingan on his arm, Danzo is capable of using Izanagi. This is a forbidden Genjutsu that allows the user to remove any injuries they have or even fake their own death with an illusion. This is one of the strongest Genjutsus in the series and requires the sacrifice of a Sharingan in order to be used.

4) Orochimaru

New Era Orochimaru as he appears in 'Boruto' (Image via Pierrot)

Orochimaru is one of Konoagakure's Three Legendary Sannin and a very iconic villain in Naruto. He was an antagonist as early as before the start of the series all the way until the end of Shippuden. He has incredible powers thanks to his large amount of research and experimentation. Whenever there was an obstacle in his way, he always found a way to overcome it and get what he wanted.

He is adept in various offensive and sealing Jutsus, but his strongest technique is the Eight Branches Technique. Orochimaru transforms into a giant snake with eight tails and eight heads. In this form, he has incredible destructive power and can take down anything in his path.

5) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto has been a spy for many villages and individuals. His skill and power caught the eye of Orochimaru and the snake sannin quickly made Kabuto his right-hand man.

Kabuto's strongest ability is his ability to use Perfect Sage Mode and Sage Transformation. These two aspects made him more powerful than many other characters in Shippuden. He was even considered to be stronger than Orochimaru for some time since Orochimaru is not capable of Perfect Sage Mode.

6) Kimimaro

Kimimaro as he appears in 'Naruto' (Image via Pierrot)

Kimimaro was a surprisingly powerful opponent in the original anime. He was capable of fighting a full-powered Rock Lee while he was sick. He used Shikotsumyaku, the Kaguya Clan's kekkei genkai, to block Rock Lee's attacks and perform counterattacks.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment that Kimimaro was not developed further since he had the potential to become a very dangerous and powerful villain.

7) Haku

Haku's Ice Release was a pleasant surprise to fans. Using his senbon and unique kekkei genkai, Haku was even able to pin down Kakashi of the Sharingan during the Land of Waves arc. In fact, Haku seemed to be one of the strongest characters during the show at the time.

His most powerful jutsu, Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals, was menacing and brought both Naruto and Sasuke to their knees. With this technique, Haku is able to conjure up a dome made of various ice mirrors, and when he enters one of the mirrors, his reflection is shown in all of them. He is capable of moving from mirror to mirror at light speed and if a mirror is broken, he can appear from one of the shattered pieces and attach his enemies.

