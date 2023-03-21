7 most important events at Anime Japan 2023 and what to expect from them

Anime Japan 2023 is a highly anticipated anime and manga expo that takes place in Japan annually, and people flock from across the globe to attend it.

It will take place on March 25 and March 26, 2023, and will have a ton of events, exhibitions, cosplay contests, and stalls selling merchandise from several animanga titles. Additionally, the Anime Japan 2023 expo calls on some of the most prominent voice actors and mangakas as well.

Fans present at the expo will also have access to news regarding future seasons of anime adaptations, possible spin-offs, and chapter release details. It will also have theatrical stage performances by people depicting their favorite anime characters.

Anime Japan 2023: List of events that include titles such as Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and more!

1) Demon Slayer - Red Stage

Date: March 25, 2023

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

This panel in Anime Japan 2023 will feature Yuma Takahashi, the producer of Mugen Train, as the MC of the event. Joining him are Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro’s voice actor), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito’s voice actor), Akari Kito (Nezuko’s voice actor), and Kana Hanzawa (Mitsuri’s voice actor).

This will be an exciting panel as they will discuss various aspects of this show. Fans can also expect a discussion regarding the upcoming adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen - Red Stage

Date: March 25, 2023

This is a special stage featuring three voice actors from the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori’s voice actor), Yucihi Nakamura (Gojo’s voice actor), and Aya Endo (Shoko Ieiri’s voice actor) will be a part of the panel.

Fans are quite excited about the event as they can expect some interesting news regarding the upcoming season which will adapt the Shibuya Incident arc.

3) My Hero Academia - Red Stage

Date: March 26, 2023

My Hero Academia Season 6 poster (image via Studio Bones)

This stage in Anime Japan 2023 will feature 5 voice actors from the renowned My Hero Academia series. Daiki Yamashita (Midoriya’s voice actor), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Bakugo’s voice actor), Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka’s voice actor), Kaito Ishikawa (Iida Tenya’s voice actor), and Yuki Kaji (Todoroki’s voice actor) will be present.

Fans can expect the voice actors to share their experiences regarding the latest season. They can also expect a special screening of the concluding episode of season 6 as well.

4) Attack on Titan - Red Stage

Date: March 26, 2023

After much anticipation, Attack on Titan’s fanbase is eagerly waiting to see how this decade-long saga will conclude. The panel will feature Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager’s voice actor), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman’s voice actor), and Marina Inoue (Armin’s voice actor).

Chiaki Matsuzawa will be the MC for the event. Fans can expect an engaging conversation regarding the concluding season as well as the voice actor’s experience while recording.

5) Spy x Family - Red Stage

Date: March 26, 2023

Main characters of Spy x Family (Image via CloverWorks, WIT STUDIO)

Spy x Family has garnered a ton of fans in the recent past after the anime adaptation was released. Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger’s voice actor), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger’s voice actor), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger’s voice actor), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger’s voice actor) will host a special stage event in Anime Japan 2023.

Fans could also expect some information regarding the movie that was announced by this series.

6) Horimiya - Green Stage

Date: March 25, 2023

Main characters of Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

This event in Anime Japan 2023 will be celebrating the rebroadcast of Horimiya.

Fans can watch a wonderful talk show involving the cast of the series. This will include Haruka Tomatsu (Kyouko Hori’s voice actor), Kouki Uchiyama (Izumi Miyamura’s voice actor), Seiichiro Yamashita (Tooru Ishikawa’s voice actor), Yurie Kozaki (Yuki Yoshikawa), and Nobuhiko Okamoto (Kakeru Sengoku).

7) Dr. Stone - Green Stage

Date: March 25, 2023

Senku as seen in Dr. Stone (Image via Hotstar)

The event in Anime Japan will be slightly short, yet quite exciting as cast members of the show will be present on this panel. Yusuke Kobayashi (Senku Ishigami’s voice actor), Ryota Suzuki (Ryusui Nanami’s voice actor), Gen Sato (Chrome’s voice actor), and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen’s voice actor) will be present on stage.

As Dr. Stone New World is ready to make its debut, fans can expect the cast members to share their experiences with their beloved fans.

Click here to access a comprehensive schedule of the Anime Japan 2023 expo that will take place over the course of March 25-26 this year.

