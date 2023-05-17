8 anime characters who have nosebleeds too often

Anime characters who have nosebleeds too often is a recurring trope in the medium. There are a couple of reasons for that: the first is an old wives’ tale about teenage boys getting their blood flowing when they are aroused. The other is that it is a way to represent arousal graphically in anime series for all ages. Thus, the trope was born and has remained that way for decades, forever connected to anime as a whole.

However, there are anime characters who have nosebleeds and whose trait has become almost synonymous with them. From Master Roshi almost popularizing the trope in Dragon Ball to Sanji taking the torch in One Piece, there are a couple of characters that stand out because of this. Here there are, in no particular order, eight anime characters who have nosebleeds too often.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the characters and series mentioned therein.

Master Roshi, Sanji, and 6 more anime characters who have nosebleeds too often

1. Sanji (One Piece)

Sanji had it rough during the Fishmen Island arc (Image via Toei Animation).

Sanji might be the most popular character that has this trait in modern anime. Ever since he was introduced in the early days of One Piece, everybody’s favorite cook has been known for having a particular weakness towards women, and the first arc of the time skip, Fishmen Island, amped it up to the max.

After two years without haven’t seen a woman, Sanji got even worse in that area and was having multiple nosebleeds while watching mermaids. It reached a point in the arc where Chopper, the crew’s doctor, had to give him a blood transfusion. There was a small arc of finding him a donor, highlighting the Fishmen’s disdain of humans.

When it comes to anime characters who have nosebleeds, Sanji is one of the most known cases in the medium.

2. Master Roshi (Dragon Ball)

There are a lot of anime characters who have nosebleeds, but probably one of the first to do it (and quite clearly the first one to popularize it) was Master Roshi in Dragon Ball. He was not only one of the first major old masters in the shonen manga but also one of the forefathers of this dubious legacy.

Master Roshi cemented the trope of the pervert old man in the medium, which was at full display since his introduction in the early days of Dragon Ball, going as far as asking Bulma for some panties. However, it has to be said that none of Roshi’s attempts to be a pervert have been successful, and he often gets beaten because of it, which is a nice message, at least.

3. Karin Maaka (Chibi Vampire)

There are anime characters who have nosebleeds and have them for reasons that have nothing to do with arousal. Karin Maaka of the Chibi Vampire series is a great example of this.

Karin is a vampire, but in this series, these creatures can give blood to people. So it’s pretty much a subversion of the classic trope. Still, there is a small problem: Karin has multiple nosebleeds across the series, which are done for comedic purposes and to create very awkward situations in her everyday life.

It’s weird but is very different from the usual way this trope of the medium is used, which is much appreciated.

4. Issei Hyodo (High School DxD)

Issei is a lost cause in this regard (Image via TNK).

The story of the novel series High School DxD, adapted in anime format back in 2012, was definitely cut out to have anime characters who have nosebleeds—no doubt about it. Issei Hyodo is a high school student that wants to have a harem but happens to be killed by his first date, who also happens to be a fallen angel. She revives him to serve her and her family of devils.

Issei is a lost cause in this regard: a teenager with his hormones to the max, and the situation he is in lends itself to many situations where he has nosebleeds. He earned his place here in spades.

5. Soul Evans (Soul Eater)

Soul Evans is the Sanji of Soul Eater (Image via Bones).

Soul Evans, a person that is half demon and half weapon, is the designated “cool guy” of the Soul Eater series and someone whose family, the Evans, is known for being great musicians. However, he has a small problem, which is having nosebleeds whenever he is around big-chested women.

In many ways, Soul Evans is very similar to Sanji: they both can be calm and cool, but the moment they are around good-looking women, they lose any sense of composure, and the bleeding begins.

6. Ayumi Otosaka (Charlotte)

Ayumi is another on this list (Image via P.A. Works).

Charlotte has this premise of a meteorite with the same name that passes close to Earth every 75 years and gives prepubescent teenagers special abilities, with the main character, Yuu Otosaka, being one of them. However, the focus this time is going to be on her little sister, Ayumi, who is one of those anime characters who have nosebleeds, which is a rarity among anime ladies.

Regardless, Ayumi is very positive and energetic, which often leads to her getting excited. There is a group she is a huge fan of, and she has a huge crush on Yusa Nishimori, the singer, which leads to her having nosebleeds.

7. Jiraiya (Naruto)

Jiraiya is one of the most popular anime characters who have nosebleeds (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Anime characters who have nosebleeds come in all shapes and forms, but very few on this list have the gravitas, charm, and popularity of Jiraiya of the Naruto series. In fact, he is one of the most popular anime characters in general.

Jiraiya is smart, strong, wise, and a much-needed father figure to Naruto in the story, but he also has a major weakness toward women, and that is often shown through nosebleeds. It can be argued that it is his sole major weakness as a whole!

8. Mako Mankanshoku (Kill La Kill)

Mako Mankanshoku is one of the female anime characters who have nosebleeds in the medium (Image via Trigger).

Kill La Kill has a very interesting concept when it comes to the fact that the clothes the character use can give them powers, but the characters themselves are the ones that make the story work. In that regard, Mako Mankanshoku is one of the standout characters, nosebleeds notwithstanding.

As mentioned earlier, finding female anime characters with nosebleeds is a rarity, but Mako is one of the exceptions to the rule. However, she is not much of a pervert and rather has nosebleeds around the boy she likes, Ryuko. So, it can be said that her case is quite peculiar when compared to the majority here.

Final thoughts

Anime characters who have nosebleeds have become a major trope of the medium, and whenever it happens, most people tend to associate it with anime, which is saying a lot. It’s not to everybody’s taste, but it has become synonymous with the industry in terms of giving it a more distinctive personality.

