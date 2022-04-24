8 most annoying Demon Slayer characters, ranked

Demon Slayer has an abundance of interesting characters. Many Demon Slayers are loved by the entire fan base, Rengoku Kyojurou and Obanai Iguro are both perfect examples of this. There are even demons that fans like due to their amazing character, such as Akaza.

However, there are quite a few characters that fans do not enjoy seeing and think are extremely annoying. Many of these characters are quite selfish, and some of them will never be able to receive redemption.

Note: This article contains massive spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga and reflects the author's opinion.

8 Demon Slayer characters ranked from most annoying to least include Enmu, Muzan, and others

1) Douma

Douma is Upper Rank Two of the Twelve Kizuki, making him the third strongest demon in the series. Although he is mighty, many fans find him annoying due to his deceptive and two-faced personality.

Initially, he adopted a caring, friendly, and extroverted personality. This allowed him to gain people's trust and bring them into his Paradise Faith Cult. Once they became his followers, he would reveal his true nature as a murderous and apathetic fiend. He would quickly eat the humans he recruited and show no remorse for what he had done.

2) Kaigaku

Kaigaku is four ranks away from Douma in the Twelve Kizuki Demons, but he is right beneath him in terms of how annoying he is.

He was once a Demon Slayer who later turned into a demon, and was the senior disciple of Zenitsu Agatsuma under Jigoro Kuwajima. Fans were given a glimpse of his personality in one of Zenitsu's flashbacks while he was fighting Rui's fake demon brother. Kaigaku was shown insulting Zenitsu for his constant crying and even threw a half eaten peach at his forehead.

Another characteristic that makes him incredibly annoying is his selfishness. He is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure he saves himself. This is seen when he decides to accept Kokushibo's offer to become a demon just so he does not get killed, completely betraying all of his comrades and teachers.

3) Enmu

After receiving a significant amount of blood from Muzan Kibutsuji, Enmu was able to shoot all the way up the hierarchy of power to Lower Rank One. To gain more power, he made sure to sweettalk Muzan and let the other Lower Moon Demons get taken out first.

For many fans, it was Enmu's devotion towards Muzan and sadistic personality that made him incredibly annoying. This was shown during the Mugen Train arc when he decided to put everyone in unbreakable dreams. He watched Demon Slayers struggle as they failed to tell the difference between fiction and reality.

4) Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan's constant struggle to survive and annhilate the Demon Slayer Corps makes him incredibly annoying. He is willing to do anything, including slaughtering hundreds of people, to obtain the Blue Spider Lily and become immune to sunlight. However, since it only blooms during the day, Muzan was never able to obtain it.

He also showed no remorse when killing humans, believing every human to be inferior to himself. This attitude was not specific towards humans since he also treated the Twelve Kizuki like trash on many occasions. This arrogant attitude is another reason many find him to be bothersome.

5) Rui

Rui was the main antagonist of the Mount Natagumo arc and once held the title of Lower Rank Five. His willingness to take out each of his "family members" when they did not fulfill his orders correctly and the overall way he treated each of them is what annoyed fans.

He never appreciated what his demon family did for him even when they risked their lives just so he could get what he wanted. The lack of gratitude he showed only made him seem like a spoiled kid. He also remained ignorant to the way many of them felt. They just wanted to live like a normal family, but Rui never allowed that to happen.

6) Susamaru

Susamaru made Tanjiro struggle a lot in their fight. Her Blood Demon Art was incredibly difficult for Tanjiro to navigate as a rookie Demon Slayer and it took both him and Nezuko to win the fight.

She had a rather playful and immature personality. In any other circumstance this would have been fine, but being immature during a fight is annoying. She clearly did not take Tanjiro seriously as a Demon Slayer and therefore thought fighting him was only a game. This clearly was not the case as in the end she got decapitated and disintegrated.

7) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Many fans found Zenitsu to be incredibly insufferable when he was introduced. Tanjiro even expressed disapproval of his initial actions.

He was seen sobbing while grabbing onto a woman as she rejected him. Tanjiro had to intervene and stop Zenitsu when the latter kept on pleading to the woman to marry him. There are also many times throughout season one that show Zenitsu whining about going on a mission and displaying his cowardice.

However, Zenitsu has begun to change as a character as a result of the fight on Mount Natagumo. He does not cower in fear as much and is willing to protect those he cares about no matter how dangerous the opponent is.

8) Nakime

Nakime herself is not annoying, but her Blood Demon Art definitely is. She is the owner of the Infinity Castle and has the ability to change the layout of the entire building just by playing her biwa. This is incredibly convenient for Muzan and the Twelve Kizuki since their moves will always be unpredictable, but it is terrible news for the Demon Slayers.

Nakime changing the layout of the Infinity Castle caused various problems for the Demon Slayers who invaded the fortress during the Infinity Castle arc. It made navigating the immense building absolutely impossible.

