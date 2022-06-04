8 biggest takeaways from One Piece Chapter 1051

One Piece Chapter 1051 is quite the emotional rollercoaster.

The dust is starting to settle in Wano Country. With the complete success of the Onigashima Raid, the Beasts Pirates are no longer a major threat. The alliance has emerged victorious, which is enough cause for a celebration.

There is quite a lot to unpack in One Piece Chapter 1051. Readers will have a lot to discuss in the next few weeks. This article will take a look at the most important aspects of this chapter.

These are the biggest takeaways from One Piece Chapter 1051

8) Hiyori and Momonosuke finally reunite

The surviving children of the Kozuki family haven't seen each other in a very long time. Before her death, Toki sent Momonosuke 20 years into the future. Meanwhile, Hiyori stayed behind and waited for the prophecy to be fulfilled. Two decades from now, Wano Country will be liberated from Kaido's forces.

One Piece Chapter 1051 gives readers a very emotional reunion between the brother and sister. Holding back her tears, Hiyori finally got to embrace Momonosuke. Both of them have been through a lot by this point.

7) Eustass Kid is unhappy about being in the alliance

During his speech in One Piece Chapter 1051, Momonosuke talks about receiving help from pirates overseas. The young shogun brings up how the alliance worked together to defeat the Beasts Pirates.

Of course, Eustass Kid doesn't want any part of this. He's not happy to learn that he played an unwilling part in this alliance. His reactions are very typical of his independent spirit.

6) Momonosuke and Kin'emon will no longer travel with the Straw Hats

One Piece Chapter 1051 brings a very somber realization for the readers.

It's been ten years since the Punk Hazard arc. Momonosuke and Kin'emon have been aboard the Thousand Sunny for a very long time now. To put this into perspective, they have been hanging around the Straw Hats longer than Vivi was a member in the Alabasta saga.

Of course, their journey is finally ending in Wano Country. Starting with One Piece Chapter 1051, they need to look after their homeland. Momonosuke and Kin'emon will now have to stay behind while the Straw Hats continue to look for the One Piece treasure.

5) Tama's Devil Fruit has limits

One Piece Chapter 1051 provides more details on Tama's Devil Fruit. She currently has a few Beasts Pirates under her control, via the Kibi Kibi no Mi. Tama can tame animals and SMILE users by feeding them kibi dango.

When Usopp asks what will happen to those Gifters, Tama mentions that her Devil Fruit powers only last a month. From that point on, they are free to choose their own path, although some tamed creatures do stay with Tama.

The young girl clearly looks up to Speed like a motherly figure. Of course, the Gifter reassures her that she will stay behind. They've grown a very strong bond by One Piece Chapter 1051.

4) Zoro isn't dead

Zoro is currently being treated for his injuries after the Onigashima Raid. Chopper is looking after the powerful swordsman.

Some readers were very worried about Zoro's fate after he saw the vision of a Grim Reaper. However, the Straw Hats seem to be in very high spirits in this chapter. That wouldn't be the case if Zoro died after his fight with King.

With that said, it's currently unknown why Oda drew that panel of the Grim Reaper. Supernatural creatures rarely show up in this series. Perhaps it was simply a hallucination on Zoro's part, since he did take some powerful medicine.

3) Ashura Doji is still missing in action

Most of the Red Scabbards accompanied Momonosuke in the Flower Capital. Kin'emon and Kiku are doing just fine right now. However, readers noticed that somebody else was absent from the proceedings.

The last time Ashura Doji was seen was during the Onigashima Raid. He tanked a massive explosion from a Kozuki Oden clone, made by Kanjuro's Devil Fruit. Ashura is yet to show up again in the story.

Some readers think he died from the explosion, while others find it hard to believe that Oda would kill him off. Either way, his non-attendance in One Piece Chapter 1051 was very noticeable.

2) Momonosuke finally reveals his adult form

One Piece Chapter 1051 gave Momonosuke a chance to rebuild the Kozuki clan dynasty. In a big speech at the Flower Capital, he announced a new era of prosperity. Wano Country would no longer tremble in fear of Kaido and Orochi.

Eiichiro Oda chose the right moment to reveal Momonosuke's adult form. Several readers enjoyed his new design, which gives him the vibes of a shonen protagonist. Momonosuke may be eight years old, but after his life experiences in the past few months, he feels like an adult now.

The narrator also mentions that Momonosuke will become the best shogun that Wano Country ever had. One Piece Chapter 1051 ends on a very high note, with all of Wano Country celebrating.

1) Yamato asks to join Luffy's crew

She had already made this promise back in the early stages of the Onigashima Raid. Now that it has finally ended, Yamato has a clear goal in mind. She wants to sail the seas with the Straw Hat Pirates.

Several crew members were excited by this proposal in One Piece Chapter 1051. However, Jinbe reminded Yamato that she requires Luffy's permission. Readers can definitely appreciate his unquestionable loyalty, since nothing goes through without his captain's say.

Luffy is currently resting from his battle with Kaido. It remains to be seen how the Straw Hat will react to Yamato. Readers will just have to wait until he wakes up. Either way, Yamato's declaration is a high point of One Piece Chapter 1051.

