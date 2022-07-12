8 most disliked shonen protagonists

One of the most interesting aspects of anime is seeing how multi-dimensional and different protagonists can be, specifically shonen protagonists. Especially with the advent of revolutionary shonen series such as Dr. Stone, it’s more interesting than ever to see the diverse range of characters that are created for consumption.

While these varying approaches and designs are great to see, their success isn’t always guaranteed amongst fans solely on the grounds of being a new kind of shonen protagonist. In fact, rather than praise and understanding, these new and different approaches to writing a shonen protagonist are frequently met with anger and confusion from fans.

To elaborate on the previous point, here is a list of the top eight most disliked shonen protagonists, ranked in no particular order.

New-gen shonen protagonists dominate list of the most disliked

1) Takemichi Hanagaki

Takemichi as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi Hanagaki is the main character in Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers series, and fans have plenty to say about his role. Many consider Takemichi to be one of the series' most useless and weak characters, rarely accomplishing anything on his own or even contributing to said accomplishments.

A key example of this is him constantly using his powers to go back in time to save people, but failing to save a vast majority of them, as seen with Draken. He’s also called a crybaby hero, likely due to his not being conventionally strong like other shonen protagonists. Even though he has good qualities, anime fans prefer to concentrate on the flaws of this shonen protagonist.

2) Kirito

Kirito as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Reki Karahawa/ASCII Media Works, Yen Press, Sword Art Online)

Kazuto Kirigaya, also known as Kirito, is the protagonist of all mainline Sword Art Anime franchise television anime. His status as a shonen protagonist is also somewhat double-edged, as there are times where fans both love and dislike him as a character.

Among the aspects disliked, the one where Kirito was traumatized due to him being trapped within the eponymous video game, which comprises the majority of the series’ first season takes centre stage. The deaths he was forced to cause weighed heavily on his mind throughout the rest of the series, unfortunately resulting in fans highly disliking him, even if unfairly so.

3) Natsu Dragneel

Natsu as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Fairy Tail)

Fairy Tail’s Natsu Dragneel is mainly disliked for how little character development and progression he undergoes throughout the series. From start to finish, he’s essentially the same character he started out as, with key differences being an awareness of who he is and where he has come from.

While such revelations are often key for character development and progression, nothing is made of it within Hiro Mashima’s most popular work. As a result, Natsu is one of the most disliked shonen protagonists within anime and manga.

4) Izuku Midoriya

Midoriya as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya’s main detractors cite his emotional frailty and openness seen throughout My Hero Academia as being his main flaws and cause for dislike. Similarly to Tokyo Revengers’ Takemichi Hanagaki, Midoriya is called a "crybaby hero," who is said to not be conventionally strong due to his relying on borrowed power.

While he’s far from the only shonen protagonist who falls into these categories, he’s certainly the most disliked within them. Furthermore, despite his progression throughout the series showing a different side to him, fans still choose to pigeonhole him within this context.

5) Asta

Asta as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, Viz Media, Black Clover)

Asta from Black Clover is a shonen protagonist who is generally despised for being too loud. Almost all fans of the series, whether they watched the anime or read the manga, mention how annoying they find Asta's voice to be, despite the fact that this issue only occurs in the anime.

Unfortunately, there’s very rarely any other criticism directed at Asta that has yet to be addressed or rectified within the series itself. As a result, this one, immutable aspect of Asta’s personality is what detractors latch onto when discussing him.

6) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto)

Boruto Uzumaki is likely the most unfairly disliked shonen protagonist on this list, with many fans denigrating him just for existing. This hatred is undoubtedly the result of the Boruto series still living in the shadow of its forefather, the Naruto series, which has caused viewers to fail to recognise Boruto and his series as distinct entities.

Many also dislike Boruto for how insignificant his priorities and issues are relative to what his father went through and faced. While it’s clearly a different era in the series’ shinobi world, much of the harsh realities and inescapable violence which the first series immersed itself in has departed from Boruto’s shinobi world. As a result, his growth is stunted in the eyes of original Naruto fans, giving them yet another reason to dislike him.

7) Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager is a particularly unique and interesting case on this list, in a manner much similar to the lone entry which remains. Eren in the beginning of his series is introduced as a beloved protagonist, with many appreciating his character growth and development even throughout specific arcs, let alone the story at large.

However, the most recent season of the anime and the closing arcs of the manga saw him become the villain of his own story, even opposing those he aims to protect with his actions. As a result, he’s gone from being one of the most beloved shonen protagonists to one of the most disliked in recent memory.

8) Light Yagami

Light Yagami as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Tsugumi Ohba, Takeshi Obata/Shueisha, Viz Media, Death Note)

In a manner much similar to Eren, Death Note’s Light Yagami is one of the most disliked characters in his series, despite being its protagonist. This shonen protagonist, however, is especially unique, showcasing the evil side of humanity via his assumption of the Kira identity and his crusade to cleanse the world.

His evil actions and twisted mentality behind said actions are what initially make viewers dislike him. However, his turning this crusade into a global phenomenon is when fans truly begin rooting against him, finding themselves wanting to see Light caught rather than continue his murder spree.

