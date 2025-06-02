8 Frieren anime moments that were better than Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" in Solo Leveling season 1

Frieren anime has quietly delivered some of the most emotionally resonant and visually powerful scenes in recent anime. Frieren has managed to provide a different level of intensity. While Solo Leveling season 1 featured Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" moment that stole the spotlight with intensity, Frieren anime is comparable, but it aims for a quieter and deeper impact. Frieren anime sacrifices visual extravagance for more emotional storytelling and character growth.

In Frieren, whether it be a tender flashback of a previous event or a quiet showing of grief, Frieren says more in a glance than Solo Leveling does in a fight scene. The moment doesn't shake the world but stays with you long after the credits roll. Here are the 8 Frieren anime moments that were better than Sung Jinwoo's Arise.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Fern vs. Lugner and 7 other Frieren anime moments that were better than Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" in Solo Leveling season 1

1) Fern vs. Lugner

Fern as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fern vs. Lugner demonstrated raw emotion locked into pure magical domination. Fern's fight was not a spectacle like Jinwoo's Arise; it was personal, understated, and brutal. Fern did not just defeat Lugner—she dominated him with cold accuracy and unfiltered rage.

Fern's composed fury, deliberate strikes, and complete rejection of Lugner's twisted beliefs made the moment unique and unforgettable. It was a fight and a declaration of Fern's growth from a side character into something greater. Her moment was a lasting impact that Jinwoo's theatrical entrance could not match.

2) Himmel's farewell and Frieren's tears

Frieren crying in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Himmel's goodbye and Frieren's tears in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End encapsulate an emotional moment that conveys more than Sung Jinwoo's Arise in Solo Leveling. The scene with Jinwoo showcased a great moment of power and gradual transformation, while Frieren's funeral for Himmel displays a much deeper emotional pain and release.

As an elf with a long life, Frieren is not used to conveying emotion; therefore, her tears are representative of her regret and subconscious realization that humanity and their lives are fleeting. This moment delivers yet another spotlight on the crux of the series: memory and impact on the relationships we develop.

3) Frieren fulfills a long-standing promise

Era Meteor Shower in anime (Image via Madhouse)

One of the more thoughtful scenes occurs when Frieren finally fulfills her promise to her former party members that they would all watch the Era Meteor Shower together. This takes place fifty years after their first viewing, but Frieren has waited to enjoy it again with her now-aged friends, giving them a better vantage point from the mountaintop.

This bittersweet moment illustrates the passage of time, even though her friends remain the same people Frieren shares memories with. It’s not an action scene like when Sung Jinwoo says "Arise" in Solo Leveling; rather, it’s a quieter, more considerate moment that lingers emotionally long after it's over.

4) ⁠Fern and Stark's dance

⁠Fern and Stark in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fern and Stark's dance in Frieren anime is a standout moment of subtle emotional weight, unlike the high-magnitude energy of Sung Jinwoo’s “Arise” in Solo Leveling. What was a short panel in the manga is brought to life as a choreographed dance sequence in the anime version, reimagining the moment as an attractively choreographed dance enriched with engaging animation and a musical score.

While Fern begins with some measure of hesitation, she ultimately trusts Stark and enjoys the moment as Stark begins confidently leading the dance. Notably, Fern’s and Stark’s faces convey the comfort of two friends getting to know each other better without dialogue. This subtle storytelling exercise is incredibly rich, as it is an emotionally rewarding moment for the characters, but also contributes to an overwhelming feeling for the audience.

5) ⁠Himmel gifting Frieren a ring

Himmel and Frieren (Image via Madhouse)

Himmel's act of giving a ring to Frieren expresses very powerful feelings through the simplest gestures. Himmel kneels down, and he places a lotus ring showing a mirrored reflection, which suggests eternal love, on Frieren's finger. Because it is unspoken affection, and done with unassuming tenderness, it is suggestive of Himmel's true feelings. At the time, Frieren didn't realize the meaning the ring had for her, but she holds on to it dearly, specifically after Himmel passes.

This quiet version of love is longer-lasting than any heroic display of abilities. It shows the strength of the show in portraying deep emotions.

6) ⁠Frieren vs. Aura

Frieren vs. Aura (Image via Madhouse)

In Frieren vs. Aura, Frieren's calm nature contrasts sharply with Aura's overconfidence. Aura tries to cast her Scales of Obedience spell on people with lower mana, who will be forced to carry out her orders. Unbeknownst to Aura, Frieren has been holding back her massive amount of mana for centuries.

As Frieren unleashes her power, suddenly the scales tip in her favor, and Aura is forced to end her life. This moment works not due to spectacle, but rather for its intelligence and emotional weight, and as a presentation of Frieren's experience and self-restraint.

7) Frieren finding the Blue Moon Weed

Frieren as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

The moment when Frieren discovers the Blue Moon Weed celebrates its depth and emotional complexity in a way that is almost understated. Frieren spent six months looking for the unique flower which Himmel had always wanted to show her, and finding it blooming among the rubble of an abandoned watchtower was not just the discovery of a rare plant, but a long-held promise and reference for a dearly missed friend.

The quiet beauty of the scene when she reflects about the flowering of the plant and her memories is in stark contrast to Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" sequences in Solo Leveling, which are laced with frenetic energy.

8) Frieren breaking the magical barrier

Frieren as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

When Frieren broke an "unbreakable" magical barrier created by the great mage Serie during the First-Class Mage Exam, it was not merely a demonstration of brute strength. Instead, it showcased her deep knowledge of magic and her dedication to her friends. By breaking the powerful barrier, she allows the drops of rain to enter the test room, enabling her friend Kanne to successfully use water magic against a strong opponent.

The decision was a wonderful mix of tactical intelligence and emotional weight. It shows how Frieren had grown and become more empathetic.

Final thoughts

Frieren anime is unique due to its deep emotional storytelling. Moments like Fern's explosive confrontation with Lugner, Frieren's heart-wrenching goodbye to Himmel, and the beautiful dance between Fern and Stark show how the series can express deep emotions through subtlety.

What makes these moments memorable is the lack of epic melodrama, it is more about the quiet relationships and character development. In Solo Leveling, Sung Jin-Woo saying "Arise" is powerful; in comparison to Frieren anime, it isn't a moment of power but an inward experience focused on character development and relationships.

