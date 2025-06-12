8 isekai anime that blend sci-fi and fantasy

Isekai anime have always played with the limits of the genre, but some take it a step beyond by introducing futuristic technology in a magic-fueled world. These shows have a mix of sci-fi and fantasy—characters are transported to medieval fantasy lands. There are cyborgs and dragons, ancient magic alongside AI, and a healthy dose of space travel.

This mix of genres is more than just aesthetics; it complicates and expands the stakes and worldbuilding elements, providing a more engaging experience than basic isekai tropes. The universe of amazing landscapes and alternate dimensions is built on simulations as well as post-apocalyptic timelines or realms featuring ancient magic. Here are eight isekai anime that blend sci-fi and fantasy elements.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga/anime. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

No Game No Life, Re:Creators, and 6 other isekai anime that blend sci-fi and fantasy

1) No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

No Game No Life follows siblings Sora and Shiro, two gamers who can't be beaten, and who are transported to a world where anything is determined by games. While the world itself is a world of fantasy—with magic, elves, and old kingdoms—it is layered by logic-based strategies, probability theory, and game-play that has an undercurrent of digitality usually associated with sci-fi.

Sora and Shiro don't fight with weapons or with magic; they fight with solid chances, psychological tricks, and tactical systems. It is a world ruled by magic, but conquered with a tech-minded thought process, which makes it one of the isekai anime that has both sci-fi and fantasy elements.

2) Re:Creators

Re:Creators (Image via Troyca)

Re:Creators flips the typical isekai anime setup by bringing fantasy and sci-fi characters into the real world instead of sending someone away. The show's biggest appeal is seeing how these summoned characters—gods, soldiers, and magical girls— react and adapt to modern technology and political systems, and to concepts such as liberal democracy.

Some characters have swords and spells, some wield futuristic weapons, but all have to inhabit a new reality grounded in nothing like what they previously called home. The constant difference between their origin fantasy worlds, sci-fi worlds, and the world of technology and culture on Earth binds it to being one of the few isekai anime that cross the scope of sci-fi and fantasy.

3) I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!

Liam as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

Liam Banfield is the heir to a powerful family and the central character of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! He's a self-centered, ambitious, and completely focused on being the greatest villain of all time.

However, Liam's story also has an amazing universe—a vast galaxy filled with mobile knights, pirates, and ancient magic, all situated within a high-tech universe run by advanced AI and fleets of ships. Between the laser blasts and sword fights, this isekai anime is a perfect blend of sci-fi and fantasy, filled with chaos and power tripping.

4) The Vision of Escaflowne

The Vision of Escaflowne (Image via Sunrise)

The Vision of Escaflowne follows Hitomi, a high school girl who’s suddenly transported to the world of Gaea. In this place, knights, dragons, and giant mechs all exist side by side. What makes this isekai unique is the way it comfortably mixes ancient swordplay and mystical prophecy with sci-fi topics like advanced machinery and aerial battle ships.

Escaflowne, the armor-like mech, is not simply fantasy; it is powered by science and alchemy. While everything feels medieval, the technology also makes the world feel more interesting. The Vision of Escaflowne is one of the isekai anime that combines sci-fi and fantasy.

5) Magic Knight Rayearth

Magic Knight Rayearth (Image via TMS)

Magic Knight Rayearth tells the story of three high school girls who are brought to the fantastic world of Cephiro, where they must become great heroes. Cephiro has wizards, mystical creatures, monsters, and floating islands, but it also has a sci-fi layer of advanced technology—mainly embedded in the gigantic mechanical suits called Rune Gods.

These mecha are more than just magical constructs; they employ futuristic design and interface systems. The combination of mystical creatures and science fiction aspects allows Cephiro to feel both ancient and advanced. Magic Knight Rayearth is one of the isekai anime that mixes sci-fi and fantasy.

6) Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Combatants Will Be Dispatched! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Combatants Will Be Dispatched! is one of those isekai anime that never takes itself too seriously, but does a great job of building out a crazy world with loads of magic and machines. Agent Six, who is not a hero but rather an operative of an evil organization, is sent to a fantasy kingdom filled with magic spells and monsters, but he arrives equipped with weapons, gadgets, and an android partner named Alice.

While knights chant incantations, Six fires missiles. The show revels in this absurdity, where the futuristic needs of sci-fi weapons and classic fantasy tropes collide, resulting in an odd but entirely appropriate blend of both genres.

7) Now and Then, Here and There

Now and Then, Here and There (Image via AIC)

Now and Then, Here and There tells the story of a boy named Shu who gets pulled into a world that is at war, far away from the one he knows. While it might seem magical at first, this world relies on twisted uses of technology, both advanced and horrific, ie, water-powered technology and systems of child labor as its military.

Shu isn’t really a hero or warrior, he is just an average kid that got sucked into a cruel war. Not only is the setting decidedly post-apocalyptic, but it also feels like a strange mixture of sci-fi and fantasy, as robots and machines operate alongside the brutalism of a desert fantasy.

8) Knight's & Magic

Knight's & Magic (Image via 8bit)

Knight's and Magic follows Ernesti Echevalier, a prodigy in programming and mecha enthusiast, who gets reincarnated into a fantasy world where giant humanoid weapons, called Silhouette Knights, are powered by magic. While it starts as your stereotypical fantasy world, the presence of advanced, customizable mechs places this story squarely in the realm of science fiction.

Ernesti uses his knowledge from his past life to combine engineering and sorcery in this new world, often designing machines that break the technological limits of the world. It is Erneti's desire to innovate that propels the plot through Knight's and Magic.

Final thoughts

Isekai anime such as No Game No Life, Knight's & Magic, and Re:Creators have demonstrated how distinguishing sci-fi and fantasy can become blurred without losing logic or charm.

These shows don't simply just transfer or teleport protagonists into different systems; they place them into layered systems in which logic and magic often clash with each other due to the depth of the layers. The use of futuristic technology, digital constructs, and high-concept world-building breathes fresh life into the genre.

