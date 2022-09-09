8 most powerful women after One Piece Chapter 1059, ranked

One Piece Chapter 1059 further solidifies the female tier placement in the series.

Readers were surprised by Boa Hancock's performance in the events of the chapter. With a bounty reveal of 1,659,000,000 berries, she really proved her strength by defending her main homeland. She even took down several pirates and Marines in the assault.

One Piece Chapter 1059 will be fresh on readers' minds for quite a while. In the meantime, here's a quick look at some of the most powerful female characters in the series right now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's personal views.

Ranking Boa Hancock, Big Mom, and 6 other strong women after One Piece Chapter 1059

8) Kikunojo

Kozuki Oden had some very powerful retainers by his side 20 years ago. The Red Scabbards are particularly known for their skill in swordsmanship.

Kikunojo relies on quick movements and flying slash attacks. She also has great endurance, considering she can still fight Kaido with her arm cut off.

Kiku was born a man but identifies herself as a "woman at heart." Eiichiro Oda did not dispute this in the One Piece SBS for Volume 96.

On a related note, Yamato is biologically female but identifies himself with male pronouns. VIZ Media and Funimation back up this information with official translations. For this reason, Yamato is not included on this list.

7) Ulti

Ulti is among the only female members of the Tobiroppo, alongside Black Maria. Kaido holds this special group in very high regard. They are ranked just below the All-Stars in terms of power.

Ulti carries a heavy 400,000,000 bounty. She is extremely durable and can withstand a direct headbutt from Luffy himself. It helps that she can transform into a pachycephalosaurus, who are well-known for their thick skulls. She can even crack skulls in the One Piece series.

Ancient Zoan users are considerably more powerful than regular Zoan users. This means that Ulti's physical stats are outrageously high.

6) Black Maria

Black Maria is yet another dangerous fighter in the Beasts Pirates. Her bounty of 480,000,000 berries is among the highest in the Tobiroppo.

Like most of her fellow Tobiroppo, Black Maria is a powerful Ancient Zoan user. She can turn into a gigantic prehistoric spider and can do anything, from walking on walls to unleashing sticky webs.

Black Maria can even create an illusionary mist to trick her opponents. Readers still have no idea how it works.

One Piece is known for its unusual weapons. Black Maria uses a fiery polearm made from a SMILE user. Nico Robin believes that she can easily burn down the entire Onigashima castle if she wants to.

5) Nico Robin

Nico Robin is a complete monster with her 930,000,000 bounty. While it's mostly based on her ability to read Poneglyphs, she is also a very brutal fighter. She can easily break someone's bones with her clutching techniques.

The Hana Hana no Mi completely defies power and speed. With its help, Robin can replicate any part of her body from anywhere. She is consistently reliable, thanks to her stealth approach to combat. Her ability to restrain anybody is second to none, even by One Piece Chapter 1059.

Robin was strong enough to defeat Black Maria in the Onigashima Raid. If she learned to use Haki, she would be an even scarier threat.

4) Catarina Devon

Catarina Devon is yet another character with a prominent appearance in One Piece Chapter 1059. She was a former Level Six prisoner in Impel Down. Now that she works alongside the Blackbeard Pirates, she holds great authority over the Sixth Ship.

Devon is considered a very dangerous threat, which is why the World Government tried erasing her from history. She is a Mythical Zoan user who can transform into anybody she wants.

Devon also has high physical stats. She should not be underestimated in the slightest.

3) Charlotte Smoothie

Charlotte Smoothie rarely gets any screen time, even by One Piece Chapter 1059. However, she is still a Sweet Commander with a bounty of 932,000,000 berries. Big Mom places a great deal of trust in her.

The Shibo Shibo no Mi is an unusual Devil Fruit. Users have the ability to wring anything like a wet cloth. Using the fruit's powers, Smoothie can drain the liquids from any living person or inanimate object. This gives her the secondary power to dehydrate her opponents. She can even get rid of poison from her body.

Smoothie is a powerhouse alongside her brothers, Cracker and Katakuri. Luffy never fought her on Whole Cake Island, but she definitely would've given him a good fight.

2) Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock is considered the most beautiful woman in the entire world. Most characters are very attracted to her physical appearance. Of course, this is the fuel that she needs to fight with the Mero Mero no Mi.

One Piece Chapter 1059 provides a really good showcase of Hancock's abilities. She defended Amazon Lily from several pirates and Marines. She even petrified the likes of Vasco Shot and Catarina Devon.

Having a bounty of 1,659,000,000 is certainly no joke. One Piece Chapter 1059 makes it clear that Boa Hancock is the second-most powerful female character in the series. However, while she may be the Pirate Empress, she is still not an Emperor of the Sea.

1) Charlotte Linlin - Big Mom

Big Mom is still without an equal, even in One Piece Chapter 1059. The former Emperor was able to fight Kaido on a level playing field, despite his status as the world's strongest creature.

With several decades of fighting experience, Big Mom knows exactly what she's up against. She can manipulate souls and power herself up with the Soru Soru no Mi, a Paramecia Devil Fruit that can also suck out life energy. She can also repeatedly heal from devastating injuries.

It's unlikely that any female character will surpass Big Mom after One Piece Chapter 1059.

