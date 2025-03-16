8 strongest Hado spells in Bleach, ranked

Kido is one of the four foundational combat skills used by Shinigami in Bleach, along with Zanjutsu, Hakuda, and Hoho. It involves the usage of a wide array of spells, which Shinigami invoke by tapping into their spiritual power and reciting a specific incantation.

The best Kido users can cast high-level Kido spells simply by naming them. However, depending on the user’s prowess, the power of a spell cast without reciting its incantation may be reduced.

There are several types of Kido in Bleach - Kekkai is used to create barriers, while Kaido allows to perform healing techniques. At the same time, Bakudo consists of both binding spells and defensive spells, and Hado includes offensive moves that deal direct damage to the target. Kido techniques are ranked on a scale from 1 to 99, with the highest numbered spells being, in principle, both stronger and more difficult to perform than the lower numbered ones.

As seen when Kisuke Urahara managed to pierce Sosuke Aizen’s nigh-invincible body with an improved version of the otherwise mediocre Hado #4 Byakurai, the most powerful Kido users can even modify the spells to create customized variations that are stronger than normal. With that being said, this thread will list the mightiest Hado spells ever seen in the series.

The most powerful offensive Kido techniques in Bleach, ranked weakest to strongest

8) Kaizo Kido: Jugeki Byakurai

Jugeki Byakurai in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

A special offensive Kido crafted by Kisuke Urahara, Jugeki Byakurai elevates the basic Hado #4 Byakurai into a fearsome technique. Unlike the standard version, which emits a zap of blueish lightning, Urahara’s improved variation unleashes a concentrated beam of red energy, its power high enough to pierce through Sosuke Aizen’s body.

As Aizen was boasting of his Hogyoku, Urahara seized the moment to strike him with Jugeki Byakurai and attack him with Jugeki Byakurai. The attack tore a hole in Aizen’s chest, which is no small feat, given the villain’s insane durability. Yet, Aizen survived the injury with no issues as the Hogyoku’s miraculous regenerative abilities erased the damage immediately.

Nevertheless, Urahara’s ability to turn a modest technique into a move strong enough to wound someone as tough as Aizen’s demonstrates the former’s formidable spiritual power and masterful Kido skill.

7) Hado #78, Zangerin

Zangerin in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

Shunsui Kyoraku, the current Captain Commander of the Gotei 13, used this Hado technique in his battle against the leader of the Yhwach’s elite guard, Lille Barro. As Shunsui used his unpredictable Shikai techniques to corner him, Lille activated the true power of his Schrift, The X-Axis, and combined it with his Vollstandig transformation.

In this enhanced state, Lille became able to phase through any incoming attack, letting it pass harmlessly through his body, as well as teleport at will. Just as Lille materialized in front of him, Shunsui performed Hado #78 Zangerin on the untouchable Quincy in an attempt to see if a powerful Kido attack could bypass his spatial intangibility.

A devastating blade of spiritual energy, Zangerin had enough power to destroy a large building. Remarkably, Shunsui used Zangerin without reciting its incantation, which showcased his skill with Kido. However, Lille’s intangible body rendered Kido useless just like any other attack, leaving Shunsui no choice but to unleash his all-powerful, reality-warping Bankai.

6) Hado #88, Hiryu Gekizoku Shinten Raiho

Hiryu Gekizoku Shintenraiho in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

The extremely powerful Hado #88 Hiryu Gekizoku Shinten Raiho unleashes a colossal energy beam from the user’s raised and outstretched palm. Tessai Tsukabishi, the former leader of the Soul Society’s Kido Corps, could wield this technique at its peak potency despite casting it without reciting the incantation.

One hundred years before the present Bleach narration, Tessai used this fearsome move to attack Aizen. Up to that point, Aizen had concealed his exceptional might under the guise of a humble Lieutenant. So, Tessai stood shocked when Aizen countered his Hiryu Gekizoku Shinten Raiho by shielding himself with Bakudo #81 Danku, cast without even chanting the incantation.

That said, Aizen’s feat doesn’t diminish Tessai’s incredible Kido prowess. His technique packed so much power that even if Aizen’s defensive technique partially dulled it, the residual energy could still trigger a massive explosion and obliterate the surrounding area.

5) Hado #90, Kurohitsugi

Kurohitsugi in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Aizen set his plan to extract the Hogyoku from Rukia’s body in motion, he also shed his facade, finally unveiling his paramount fighting skills to the Soul Society. To everyone’s shock, he cast Hado #90 Kurohitsugi, one of the strongest Kido spells, without needing the incantation.

Moments after, purple and black energy materialized, encasing the target in a coffin studded with piercing spears. While the lack of a chant weakened the spell to a third of its full strength, its force was enough to instantly incapacitate Sajin Komamura, a Captain known for his unyielding resilience.

After fusing with the Hogyoku and undergoing several transformations, Aizen unleashed Kurohitsugi with the complete incantation. The sky itself blackened under the force of the full-powered Kurohitsugi, which Aizen claimed would twist space and time. The technique only failed because its target was a post-Dangai Ichigo Kurosaki.

Two years later, Aizen’s raw power has grown even further, despite his imprisonment in Muken. Even though Aizen was bound by seals that reduced his might, the energy of his Kurohitsugi opened the Seireitei’s Shakonmaku and pulverized any nearby debris.

4) Hado #91, Senju Koten Taiho

Senju Koten Taiho in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

This devastating Hado overwhelms the target with a barrage of energy blasts before culminating in a massive final explosion. When Kisuke Urahara performed it against Sosuke Aizen, the battlefield trembled, but Aizen survived the onslaught thanks to the Hogyoku’s regeneration and even managed to counterattack.

However, Urahara exploited Aizen’s bold counterattack to place special seals on his arms without him noticing. The seals turned Aizen’s own energy against him, blocking off his Reiatsu vents to incinerate the Shinigami from the inside out. Still, the Hogyoku preserved Aizen once more, allowing the villain to emerge unscathed from the blazing column of fire that had enveloped him.

Impressed, Aizen couldn’t help but praise Urahara for using a level-90 Kido as a mere decoy for an even more dangerous follow-up, acknowledging the combo as powerful enough to annihilate anyone else besides him.

Later in the series, during the battle that pits multiple Shinigami against Gerard Valkyrie, Shinji Hirako demonstrates the impressive ability to use Senju Koten Taiho. He cast the Hado without reciting its incantation. Shinji’s attack caused Gerard some pain but failed to inflict any substantial damage.

3) Hado #96, Itto Kaso

Itto Kaso in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hado #96 Itto Kaso is a forbidden Kido, as it’s a perilous spell that can only be activated if the caster uses their own body as the catalyst. Such a self-sacrificing move suits Genryusai Yamamoto, the prideful and stern Shinigami who led the Gotei 13 as Captain Commander for more than a thousand years.

A master of all Shinigami skills, Yamamoto used Itto Kaso after Aizen had executed his calculated plan, sealing his Zanpakuto Ryujin Jakka. Stripped of the ability to create any new flame with Ryujin Jakka, Yamamoto was also struck by the explosion of his previous flames that had been sealed inside Wonderweiss’ body.

Although injured by the explosion, Yamamoto suppressed it with his own body, a feat that even Aizen acknowledged as worthy of the title of Captain Commander as it saved Karakura Town from certain destruction. As Aizen closed in to finish him off, Yamamoto cast Itto Kaso. He used his own body to activate the spell and lost his left arm in the process.

Moments after, a massive pillar of fire erupted from the ground, generating a blast forceful enough to completely obliterate the surroundings. However, Aizen survived the staggering explosion thanks to his Hogyoku-enhanced durability and resilience. Also, Yamamoto’s injuries and the lack of chant likely reduced the power of Itto Kaso. Granted, that doesn’t diminish the Captain Commander’s indomitable will.

2) Hado #99, Goryutenmetsu

Goryutenmetsu in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

Only the strongest Kido users, such as Urahara and Aizen, can perform Hado #99 Goryutenmetsu, an outstanding technique that conjures five enormous dragons from the caster’s Reiatsu. The target is then hopelessly crushed by the overwhelming force of the dragons.

Two years after merging with the Hogyoku, Aizen became immortal. His already colossal Reiatsu was also amplified to unimaginable heights. In a rare twist that saw him unexpectedly allying with Ichigo and the others, the iconic villain intervened to help the Shinigami’s side in the battle against Yhwach.

Aizen unleashed Goryutenmetsu, revealing his terrifying power. Yhwach rendered the attack useless thanks to The Almighty, his supreme ability to foresee and reshape any future, but it’s hard to imagine any other Bleach character surviving this devastating, cataclysmic move.

1) Ura Hado: Sannodo – Teppusatsu

Sannodo Teppusatsu in the Bleach manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ichibei Hyosuke, the leader of the Royal Guard, stands as the strongest and most revered Shinigami in the Soul Society. Ichibei is known for his dominating Zanpakuto, which can deprive enemies of their powers as well as alter their bodies and abilities as he sees fit, but his prowess extends further, including incredible Kido techniques.

Notably, Ichibei can cast Ura Hado: Sannodo – Teppusatsu, a secret Hado spell so powerful that it trascends the traditional Kido classification. This move materializes the head of a golden dragon to blow a tremendous gust of wind at the target.

During the battle against Yhwach, Ichibei used this secret Hado spell to break through the barrier that the Quincy Emperor had created with Blut Vene Anhaben. As a move capable of overpowering Yhwach’s own technique, Ura Hado: Sannodo – Teppusatsu can be considered the strongest offensive Kido in Bleach.

