8 unique sword-based attacks in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular and well-known shonen animanga series at the moment. The series enjoys a great level of popularity for numerous reasons, including its variety. Members of the Demon Slayer Corps have unique fighting styles that are quite entertaining for the fanbase.

Most members of the Demon Slayer Corps use a Nichirin blade to fight demons. There are numerous techniques that have been displayed in this series, and some are quite unique. Let’s take a look at some of the most unique attacks and set-ups utilized by sword users in Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Ranking some of the most unique attacks by sword-users in Demon Slayer

8) Water Breathing Fifth form

This form of Water Breathing is called the Blessed Rain After The Drought. The user of this technique switches their grip and delivers the blow in one swift motion, such that the foe perishes with little to no pain.

This technique is used on demons that surrender willingly. Fans witnessed Tanjiro use this against the Mother Spider Demon. It’s interesting to see that a technique was created out of pity and respect for those who are willing to surrender.

7) Moon Breathing Fourteenth form

Catastrophe, Tenman Crescent Moon from Demon Slayer (image via Gotouge)

Moon Breathing was invented by Michikatsu and is an imperfect imitation of the Breath of the Sun. Kokushibo uses a gigantic version of his sword and with it, releases an enormous vortex.

This vortex has crescent-like slashes that move in every direction, and anyone that gets caught in its effective radius will be shredded. This move is called Catastrophe, Tenman Crescent Moon.

6) Flower Breathing Final Form

While the use of a sword might be secondary in this technique, it is still used by a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. The user focuses all of their energy on their eyes, risking the possibility of blindness due to the rupturing of the blood vessels.

The user’s visual senses are heightened to such an extent that they can perceive the world in slow motion. This move is called the Equinoctial Vermillion Eyes and Kanao used it to dodge Demon Tanjiro in order to turn him back into a human.

5) Beast Breathing Seventh Fang

This is yet another move that depends a lot on the sensory perceptions of the user. The one who created this form and the technique is a dual sword wielder, Inosuke Hashibira.

This member of the Demon Slayer Corps concentrates on his sense of touch. The slightest disturbance in air currents allows him to locate the target and launch his attack with his Nichirin Blades. This move is called Spatial Awareness and Inosuke used this on Mount Nagatumo against the Mother Spider Demon.

4) Moon Breathing Seventh form

Mirror of Misfortune, Moonlit from Demon Slayer (image via Gotouge)

This is a unique way of utilizing the sword since this move allows Kokushibo to make a frontal crescent-like slash in such a manner that multiple long range slashes travel along the ground. This not only wrecks one’s balance but is also capable of decapitating the bodies that get caught in its attack.

This move is called Mirror of Misfortune, Moonlit and was used during the fight against Gyomei Himejima, who went on to defeat the Upper Moon 1 with Genya, Sanemi and Muichiro’s help.

3) Moon Breathing Sixteenth form

Moonbow, Half Moon (image via Gotouge)

Kokushibo launches himself in the air and creates crescent-like slashes in such a manner that a barrage of them rain down on the target, covering a large area.

It has range and power since along with the strength to create small craters on impact. Moonbow, Half Moon is the final form of Moon Breathing and was used against Gyomei during the Infinity Castle arc.

2) Mist Breathing Seventh form

ruby @gabimaruu muichiro vs gyokko probably had the most widespread pages and I am thankful their battle was sick af muichiro vs gyokko probably had the most widespread pages and I am thankful their battle was sick af https://t.co/pKkm8BQWey

This is a special technique that was created by Muichiro and was used against Gyokko during the Swordsmith Village arc of the Demon Slayer series. This technique is called Obscuring Clouds, in which the user changes their tempo in such a manner that it disorients the enemy, taking the form of mist.

Muichiro is moving at speeds imperceptible to the regular eye and he uses this to slash Gyokko with such speed that he didn’t even realize it until his head was decapitated.

1) Water Breathing Eleventh form

This move was created by Giyu Tomioka and was used against the Lower Moon demon, Rui. This move is called Dead Calm and the user enters into this state of tranquility in which they stop making unnecessary movements.

The user dodges and attacks with speeds that are imperceptible to the enemy, allowing them to decapitate the latter instantly. However, this move has its limitations since its efficacy reduces when one faces demons that are far too powerful.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul