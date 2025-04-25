A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 is set to release on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 10:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kuro becoming central to the plot and Yuriko having been introduced in the last episode, the two girls will likely return alongside protagonists Satoko and Konoha.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 release date and time

Kuro and Yuriko will likely return in A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 PM JST on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Almost every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 1 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 AM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 AM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 British Summer Time 2:30 PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30 PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7 PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 PM, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4

Satoko and Konoha will likely get Kuro and Yuriko wrapped up in their work in Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 (Image via Shaft)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Unfortunately, there are no alternate language dubs announced for the series as of this article’s writing.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 recap

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 began with Satoko Kusagakure running into Yoshida walking dogs at the park for work, inspiring her to find a part-time job. Konoha Koga helped her with her search, but was confident she’d be rejected and could focus on assassin work. As expected, this is how it played out, with the pair then telling Kuro what happened at lunch. As they were at lunch, Satoko ended up receiving a job offer.

However, the job involved forcing “corpses submerged in special liquids” to sink. Focus then shifted to a prospective assassin receiving her first job. Satoko then told Kuro she quit her job, realizing she’d rather do assassin work after one shift. Kuro then introduced Satoko to her lover Yuriko, with the three then going out to eat together. Konoha then arrived in the restaurant and joined them, where it was revealed the prospective assassin was stalking the group.

She stalked Sakoto and Konoha after they split off from Kuro and Yuriko, revealing herself as Arisa Kusagakure. She likewise was targeting Sakoto by using powerful gauntlets. While they were very powerful against her target, they made her weak to anyone else. Likewise, Sakoto immediately turned them into leaves as she fought Konoha, who then quickly killed her. The episode ended with Sakoto promising not to look for any work beyond their assassin jobs.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 (speculative)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 will likely begin with Konoha and Satoko completing a job, also giving an update on the former’s rank likewise. Some discussion of who’s ranked immediately above her should also be had, setting up a potential confrontation with this person.

Kuro and Yuriko should also be a main focus considering the former’s frequent appearances and the latter’s recent debut. Likewise, the upcoming installment may see the pair get wrapped up in whatever Konoha and Satoko’s next battle is.

