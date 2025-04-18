A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 is set to release on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:30pm JST, according to the series' official website. Konoha Koga and Satoko Kasagakure encountered more pursues from the latter's village this time around. They seemed to be Satoko's seniors who had been tasked with assassinating her.

Ad

However, true to her word, Konoha was there to defend her new friend, but then again, it was still a hilarious partnership. The episode also introduced the leader of the runaway ninjas group, an interesting and more normal character in comparison to Konoha and Satoko.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 release date and time

Fumiko and Asuka Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Almost every other timezone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 24 locally as well. However, there are some that may get to witness the latest episode quite early on the next day. Exact time of release will vary with time zone and region.

Ad

Trending

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Thursday April 24, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Thursday April 24, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Thursday April 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday April 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Thursday April 24, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Thursday April 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday April 24, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Thursday April 24, 2025

Ad

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

According to the main promotional video release, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 will first air on AT-X on April 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 25, at 12:30 am. The episode can also be watched on KTV starting April 25, 2025, at 01:45 am JST. Needless to mention, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Ad

For international viewers, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Plex, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 brief summary

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

Titled "Daily Life of a Ninja and an Assassin", the episode began with a brief flashback - a month ago, two Kusagakure clan ninjas, Asuka and Midori, who had bought a city apartment planned a girls' night in with Fumiko (was killed in the last episode), but she was nowhere to be found. Cutting to the present, Konoha receives payment for her latest job and rewards Satoko with an even cut.

Ad

Since she finally out of her village, she needed a change of outfit to blend into city life. Thus, the two girls decided to go clothes shopping. Satoko tried out multiple outfits but Konoha felt there was no winner. As they walked around the mall, Konoha suddenly asked the ninja girl to visit the bathroom. But upon doing so, she ran into another pursuer from her village.

With the two nin speaking, Konoha snuck up from behind and took care of the issue. She thus concluded that Satoko was a walking target, especially given her outfit and the crowded place they were in. Eliminating assassins from Satoko's village reduced Konoha's competition and allowed for Satoko's safety. She also handed the purple-haired girl a "normal outfit" to blend in henceforth.

Ad

Midori, Fumiko and Asuka (Image via Shaft)

The next day, Konoha left for school while Satoko wandered out, doning her regular ninja outfit. She disliked the childish option Konoha picked out for her. Satoko runs into the leader of the runaway ninjas group. They go shopping together and shared what they were currently up to. The leader put forth to Satoko that they finally escaped the village and were now free to do whatever they wanted

Ad

On the way back, Satoko runs into Konoha as well and informs her of who she met. That night, after a hearty meal, Satoko talks to Konoha about what her leader said regarding what to do next and her future goals. Just as Konoha wanted to top the assassin rankings for the time being, Satoko decided to play around and enjoy the city. The next day, Satoko meets her leader at a cafe, and Konoha joins.

Ad

The dark-haired girl orders a coffee, which happened to be spiked by a disguised Midori. But in Konoha-esque fashion, she swiftly executed the ninja, having tricked her into believing she has been poisoned. Later, the trio of Konoha, Satoko and the leader dine on a fancy meal before heading their separate ways. The epilogue featured Midori, Asuka and Fumiko having their girls' night at their new place.

But they soon received a call ordering them to assassinate Satoko, the mission which got them killed by Konoha.

Ad

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 should feature Satoko going ahead and heading her leader's advice - finding a real job. Hence, completely new to the city's ways, she will take up the task of writing up a resume and the application process that goes into securing part-time work. Further, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 will also expand on the runaway ninjas leader and her partner, the one with whom she was currently residing. If A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 3 progresses enough, there might be a scene with yet another pursuer from Satoko's village.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More