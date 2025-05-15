A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With the previous episode making Satoko and Konoha’s bond as strong as ever, fans can expect their relationship (and bodies) to return to normal in the coming installment.

While fans may not know what the episode has in store for them, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 release date and time

With Satoko's insecurities now resolve,d A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 should see the pair's professional and personal relationship return to normal (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 PM JST on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Most international regions will see this translate to a release sometime on May 22 locally as well. However, a select few can instead expect the installment to air very early the next day. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 AM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 AM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 British Summer Time 2:30 PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30 PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7 PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 PM, Thursday, May 22, 2025

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 should also see Konoha's backstory begin to be discussed (Image via Shaft)

The beloved spring 2025 anime series previously confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The platform's full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings officially confirmed this upon its initial release. However, what has yet to be announced by Crunchyroll are any alternate language dubs for the series.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 recap

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 began with Satoko and Konoha being confronted by another ninja pursuer named Sakura, who they quickly disposed of. It quickly became clear Satoko was feeling insecure about her inferiority to Roboko. Konoha’s comments partially fueled this feeling. Marin then found them and tried taking vengeance for Roboko. With Konoha missing Roboko, Satoko asked Marin to make another Roboko.

After pointing out the difficulties and issues with this idea, Marin instead suggested she try and reconnect with Konoha. She also said she’d forgive the destruction of Roboko if Satoko let her experiment on her. Unfortunately, Satoko’s goal of the experiment allowing her to replicate what Konoha liked about Roboko failed. After going out on a job, Satoko’s words seemingly made Konoha realize that what she truly liked about Roboko was also what she liked about Satoko.

Satoko then realized Kuro blocked her number. After confronting her about it, she explained she was worried about putting Yuri in danger with her and Konoha’s antics. Satoko then asked Kuro to teach her a technique, but it turned out she misunderstood it. Kuro then revealed she sealed her own ninjutsu technique as another ninja named Kanie attacked them. The episode ended with Konoha and Satoko defeating her while also clearing the air about Roboko.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 (speculative)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 should open up with a continued focus on Satoko and Roboko, likely as they get back to their assassin work. With Konoha also teasing her true reasons for wanting to climb in the assassin rankings in the last episode’s final moments, this motivation will likely be revealed here.

In turn, the rest of episode 7 should focus on Konoha’s origins and whatever her reason for wanting to climb the assassin ranks is. This may also lead to the introduction of a new character, likely first seen in a flashback from Konoha before reuniting with her in the present.

