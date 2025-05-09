A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:30pm JST, according to the series' official website. It should feature the introduction of another ninja pursuer from Satoko's village and aside from that, possibly shed some light on Konoha Koga's true identity, which was teased in episode 5.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Spring 2025 season are unlikely, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 has officially confirmed release information.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 release date and time

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Almost every other timezone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 15 locally as well. However, there are some that may get to witness the latest episode quite early on the next day. Exact time of release will vary with time zone and region.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Thursday May 15, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Thursday May 15, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Thursday May 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Thursday May 15, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Thursday May 15, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Thursday May 15, 2025

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6

Marin Izutsumi (Image via Shaft)

According to the main promotional video release, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 will first air on AT-X on May 15, 2025, at 10:30 pm. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on May 16, 2025, at 12:30 am. The episode can also be watched on KTV starting May 16, 2025, at 01:45 am JST. Needless to mention, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Plex, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 brief summary

Roboko and Konoha (Image via Shaft)

Titled "A Robot and an Assassin Under One Roof", the episode began with a Satoko robot waking up Konoha. For context, the former had been captured by Marin Izutsumi. The blue-haired girl replaced the ninja with her robot, who had learned to become Satoko and was doing the same things she used. But Konoha was as sharp as ever, noticing her breakfast miso tasted different.

As it stands, Marin was also an assassin like Konoha. But she too faced the issue - leaving behind too much evidence, due to which she was low in the rankings. However, she noticed Konoha shoot up and upon further digging, found out about Konoha and Satoko. Thus, she decided to kidnap Satoko and use her for the same thing.

Meanwhile, Satoko was counting on Konoha to notice the robot's lack of ninjutsu to turn her targets into leaves. But even that didn't help - Marin and Satoko followed Konoha and Roboko on a mission only to see the robot incinerate the target's body. She was shocked at Konoha not noticing the different between her and the robot.

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

Thus Konoha took Roboko home and began eating extravagant meals daily. A month passed with Konoha living with Roboko and Satoko with Marin. Moving on, Roboko was also able to detect a ninja pursuer and made short work of her, swiftly but quite brutually. The next day, the pair went to complete a job in the mountains and Konoha was highly appreciative of Roboko's help.

The two were bonding quite well, with Konoha even sharing her blanket with Roboko when it got too cold. At the other end, Satoko and Marin were going great too. The latter also rose up the rankings thanks to Satoko's ninja technique. However, the purple-haired girl was feeling just one thing - the pain of being unwanted and replaced by Konoha.

As Konoha and Roboko spoke about their present and Konoha's past was teased, Satoko exploded into the cafe they were at. With her came Marin, the pairs facing off against each other. The episode ended with the real Satoko proving herself by turning Roboko into a pile of leaves, as her ninja technique usually did. This ended up leaving Konoha desvastated.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 (speculative)

Konoha Koga (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 will feature another brief phase in the chaotic lives of Konoha and Satoko. It might glimpse how the former feels now, with Roboko gone. Although the previous episode was comedic relief, it subtly hinted at the series addressing the feeling of being unwanted. Moreover, it also set the stage for a flashback, most likely Konoha's. A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 6 will introduce another ninja pursuer and possibly reveal the truth behind Konoha Koga.

