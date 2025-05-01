A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, May 08, 2025, at 10:30pm JST, according to the series' official website. As Satoko and Konoha's relationship continues to evolve, ninja pursers keep showing up one by one. But this time, they seem to be shifting their focus to the one protecting their former comrade, i.e., Konoha.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Spring 2025 season are unlikely, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 has officially confirmed release information.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 release date and time

Konoha Koga (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, May 08, 2025. Almost every other timezone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 08 locally as well. However, there are some that may get to witness the latest episode quite early on the next day. Exact time of release will vary with time zone and region.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Thursday May 08 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Thursday May 08 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Thursday May 08 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 08 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Thursday May 08 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Thursday May 08 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 08 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Thursday May 08 2025

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

episode 5

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

According to the main promotional video release, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 will first air on AT-X on May 08, 2025, at 10:30 pm. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on May 09, 2025, at 12:30 am. The episode can also be watched on KTV starting May 09, 2025, at 01:45 am JST. Needless to mention, it will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Plex, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 4 brief summary

Konoha and Satoko (Image via Shaft)

Titled "A Ninja and An Assassin's Relationship", the episode began with Satoko and Konoha returning to their apartment. Influenced by what she saw with Kuro and her partner, Satoko was endeavoring to get closer to Konoha. But the assassin was clear about their boundaries and bluntly dealt with Satoko's attempts, mentioning that such behavior worked for Kuro, not them.

Anyhow, the next day, Satoko met with Kuro and explained what happened. She wanted to be the way Kuro was with her girfriend. But there was clearly a communication error since she was meaning something else. Needless to mention, Kuro misunderstood and took Satoko back to her place. There, she began listing and teaching Satoko about what was supposedly attractive in a girl.

Equipped the knowledged, Satoko headed home to turn up the charm. As per Kuro's advice, she greeted Konoha sweetly, dressed for the occasion and cooked for her too. Again, as per Kuro, girls could be relied upon were popular, so Satoko set out to finish a job Konoha had done on the way home from school. But upon turning Konoha's target into leaves, Satoko was attacked.

Yuri and Kuro (Image via Shaft) #Hatsuko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

It was another ninja pursuer, demanding to have the Asuka, Midori, Fumiko, Michiru and Arisa's bodies turned back to normal from leaves. But that was something Satoko couldn't do. The pursuer then explained that was indeed a ninja long ago whose technique could break down and restore what they wanted. Before the situation could worsen, Konoha appeared and saved Satoko.

She grasped what had happened and was intriguied by the possibility of a technique that could reverse the "leaf-fication". Given the damage Satoko sustained, the pair dropped by Kuro's placed to give them sweet potatoes before heading home. Sometime later, Konoha returned to find that Satoko had tested this ability on her furniture, but couldn't reverse it, leading to her being kicked out.

Kuro and Yuri were welcoming, but had to reduce their PDA given Satoko's presence. On the way out to work, Yuri requested Satoko keep an eye on Kuro and her job-hunting. True enough, Satoko followed her and found her visiting a Pachinko Parlour. Later that evening, Yuri was filled in on where Kuro went with Satoko in the middle. But they were interrupted mid-discussion.

A ninja named Ayaka blasted through through living room, in search of Kuro. She was jealous to see Yuri and lunged at her, but unexpected intervention from Konoha solved the situation. The assassin then took Satoko back home, the episode ending with a quick glimpse of the pair being followed by another ninja.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 (speculative)

Hatsuko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5 should properly introduce Marin Izutsumi to the story. She was one following Konoha and Satoko on their way back home from Kuro's place following the attack. Judging by what was shown, she may be focusing on Konoha, the one protecting Satoko. Exactly what she does next will be revealed in A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 5. The episode may also glimpse Satoko's past and further build on her relationship with Konoha.

