A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, according to the series' official website. The previous episode showcased Konoha's cold exterior melt a little more as Satoko found a passion for photography and social media. But the assassin had to complete a job which visibly brought her pain, that she couldn't show.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Spring 2025 season are unlikely, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 has officially confirmed release information.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 release date and time

Yoshida Aoko (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 pm JST on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Almost every other timezone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on May 29 locally as well. However, some may get to witness the latest episode quite early on the next day. The exact time of release will vary with time zone and region.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Thursday May 29, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Thursday May 29, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Thursday May 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Thursday May 29, 2025 Philippine Time 09:30 pm Thursday May 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Thursday May 29, 2025

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

episode 8

Konoha Koga (Image via Shaft)

According to the main promotional video release, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 will first air on AT-X on May 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm. It will then be available on BS11 about two hours later, on May 30, 2025, at 12:30 am. The episode can also be watched on KTV starting May 30, 2025, at 01:45 am JST. It will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, Plex, and many others. However, these platforms will require a subscription.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 7 recap

Konoha and Yoshida (Image via Shaft)

Titled "An Assassin and Her Classmate's Friend", the episode began with Satoko revealing to Konoha her gacha game habit. She seemed to derive approval from the game and its members and had thus spent quite a bit of money on it. But now it was shutting down and instead, Konoha suggested that Satoko join social media.

Since she cooked, she could create content with that. However, Konoha wasn't in the know with this, but someone else was - Yuri. Reluctantly, the blonde gave her a brief rundown of how to use a social media account. At school, a girl named Yoshida Aoko presented a helping hand to Konoha, had been "sick".

Seeing this, other girls warned her about Konoha. But Yoshida looked past that and instead Konoha over to discuss future plans. At Yoshida's place, Konoha met Satou Aoi, where the three girls discussed potential career paths after school.

Satoko Kusagakure (Image via Shaft)

On the other hand, Satoko was enjoying having a social media account, switching from food-related uploads to photos of herself. Konoha questioned her fixation on this and instead suggested photography, using a real camera, which turned out to be a lot healthier.

The episode drew to a close with Konoha receiving an assassination contract for Satou Aoi, from an individual jealous of her high test scores. A day later, Konoha and Satoko stumbled upon Yoshida at the train station distributing flyers for a missing Satou. Pained but stoic, Konoha also lent a hand in doing so.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 (speculative)

Konoha Koga (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8 will likely feature another ninja pursuer coming for Satoko. This could very well be due to how active she has become on social media. Marin should make another appearance in the episode well, possibly with some other kind of device this time.

Additionally, Kuro will also be seen in A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 8. The installment may also feature a tense moment involving Kuro and Konoha, which will be an interesting turn of events.

