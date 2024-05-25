Aburame clan has the key to defeat the Otsutsukis in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has the entire fanbase on the edge of their seats since the manga has progressed considerably at the time of writing. The manga has done a brilliant job of bringing in important characters sidelined during the earlier parts of the series. The likes of Himawari have the entire animanga community’s attention.

However, we must not forget that the Otsutsukis still pose a massive threat in the series. Fans got a glimpse of their capabilities in the original series. However, the Otsutsuki shown here are stronger and superior than Kaguya.

That being said, some content creators like NCHammer believe in the prevalence of certain superior clans in their combat abilities. This person is of the opinion that the Aburame Clan is one of the best clans in the series for various reasons. If this is the case, they could play an important role in defeating the Otsutsukis.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Can the Aburame Clan defeat the Otsutuski?

Shino Aburame with his insects as seen in the original Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No, the Aburame Clan cannot defeat the Otsutsukis by themselves. The Clan is incredibly large and has plenty of talented shinobis with some of the best chakra control. However, the Otsutsukis are literal Gods with powers that scale way beyond the capabilities of mere mortals.

That being said, the Clan’s abilities will certainly play an important role in helping the shinobis defeat the Otsutsukis. They are shinobis, who are primarily support-type combatants with various tricks up their sleeves, which could help the likes of Boruto and Sarada get an edge over the Otsutsukis.

About the Aburame Clan

One of the most notable characteristics of the clan is that they are massive in number. Furthermore, these are shinobis that are unique in the sense that they are offered to various breeds of insects and end up living under the host’s skin. This results in the Aburame Clan members having access to various types of insects, each specializing in some aspect of combat or espionage.

Various types of insects would allow the Aburame Clan to track their targets. One of the most impressive insects in their arsenal is the Rinkaichu. This rare breed of venomous nano-sized insects can spread to the target’s body and inject the body with venom. The transfer can take place with a mere touch. While there is no way that these insects can kill an Otsutsuki, it could certainly play a role in weakening them slightly.

Another impressive breed of insect is the Kidaichu. These are parasitic insects that reside within the members of the Aburame Clan that consume the flesh of their host. However, the insects won’t harm the host as long as there is a chakra on which to feed.

This means that the Aburame Clan members have some of the most nuanced chakra control in the series. In return, these insects obey every command. With such an impressive set of features, the Aburame Clan could use these insects to weaken and track the Otsutsuki while the likes of Sarada, Himawari, and Boruto deliver the finishing blow.

