Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1: Reina's old friend returns

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 begins by continuing with its heartwarming slice-of-life story where Raido and Reina start their second year of high school as a couple. The episode blends romantic scenes between the couple while showcasing comedic interactions with their sensitive homeroom teacher, Tobaru sensei.

A new transfer student named Tamanaha Riku joins Class 2-B, where their previous year's friend group has reunited, and he surprises everyone by revealing he is Reina's childhood friend. The reunion marks their reconciliation journey through resolving past misunderstandings, while Riku's discovery of Reina's romance with Raido leads to humorous moments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1.

Raido and Reina's beginning in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 opens with Raido narrating that Reina (Aharen-san) struggles with personal space and that they are now dating. As they start their second year as seat neighbors, Raido vows to protect Reina from potential troublesome classmates. The students find that their previous year friends Ishikawa, Sato and Oshiro return to their class.

Tobaru sensei feels anxious about teaching Raido and Reina together because she dislikes public displays of affection and dreads seeing their relationship develop openly.

Couple antics and teachers' reactions

A still from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 (Image via Felix Film)

In Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1, when Reina can't see the blackboard because of a tall student in front of her, she sits on Raido's shoulders with a wooden slab as a desk. The teacher almost catches them but misses it when the tall student switches seats with Reina. Later, when Reina falls asleep, Raido carries her to their next class like "a sack of rice."

During lunch on the terrace, Reina shares meatballs she made especially for Raido. When she shivers from the cold later that day, Raido sits her on his lap and wraps his coat around both of them. This display of affection causes their homeroom teacher to spit blood and lose consciousness from her extreme "esteem" sensitivity.

New transfer student and old connections

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 introduces a transfer student named Tamanaha Riku who sits in front of Reina. After class, Riku excitedly drags Reina to hang out, leaving Raido behind. Concerned, Raido follows them to a cafe and then to a photo booth, but sees they're just having friendly outings.

Reina later confesses to Raido that she enjoyed hanging out with Riku but is nervous about making new friends due to past experiences. Meanwhile, Riku looks at an old school photo album, suggesting she knows Reina from before.

The reunion revelation

A still from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 (Image via Felix Film)

The middle portion of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 shows Reina offering to take Riku to places she knows. During their outing, Reina admits her fear of making friends stems from past experiences.

Riku then reveals she is actually Reina's elementary school friend. She explains that contrary to Reina's belief, it was Riku who had personal space issues, and she feared she had worn Reina out by being too clingy.

Episode conclusion

A still from Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 1 (Image via Felix Film)

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai episode 1 concludes with all the friends—Raido, Reina, Sato, Ishikawa, Oshiro, and Riku—gathering for lunch on the terrace. When Riku notices Raido with Reina for the first time, she pulls Reina aside to ask about him.

Riku becomes so embarrassed after Raido introduces himself as Reina's boyfriend that she flees the scene because she had been boasting about their friendship. The first episode of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai season 2 sets the stage for the upcoming season and introduces Riku, who holds a past association with Reina while hinting at future character growth and friendship dynamics.

