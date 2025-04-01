Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch and more

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 season approaching its conclusion, fans are eager to see what this series has in store for them.

Like the first season, the upcoming installment will likely feature 12 episodes covering Reina Aharen and Raido's second year of high school. The episode will first air on Japanese networks such as Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, and ATS and later be digitally distributed on platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.

The first episode of season 2 will mark the return of beloved protagonists Reina and Raido as they prepare for their second year of high school. As their feelings for each other are revealed and mutual, their dynamic will shift. Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 is also expected to introduce new transfer student Riku Tamana, whose role will bring a refreshing twist to the story.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1: Release Date and Time

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Due to the timing of the release, one-third of viewers overseas will have access to the episode in the early morning hours of Monday. Another third will be able to watch the episode during the afternoon or evening, while the remaining viewers will experience the drop similar to when Japan receives it.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:00 am Monday April 07, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:00 am Monday April 07, 2025 British Summer Time 02:00 pm Monday April 07, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:00 pm Monday April 07, 2025 Indian Standard Time 06:30 pm Monday April 07, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Monday April 07, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday April 07, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday April 07, 2025

Where to watch Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1

According to the series' official website, Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 will first air on Tokyo MX. It will be available on BS11 about two hours later, on April 8, on MBS, and on April 10, on AT-X (2 pm). Needless to mention, the episode will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Starting April 7, 2025, pre-streaming will be accessible on platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Unlimited. For international viewers, the episode will be distributed digitally to platforms like Anime Times, TELASA, dAnime Store, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 plot summary and more

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 (Image via FelixFilm)

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai follows the "indecipherable" life of quiet and socially awkward Reina Aharen. In her class, sitting next to her is Raido, who is also quite a character. The girl isn't as adept as one might assume at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries). Despite sitting beside her, Raido initially felt a distance between them. Thus, one fine day, he decides to pick up an eraser that Aharen had dropped, and the gap inevitably closed.

With the first season introducing the cast and covering the characters' first year of high school, Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 returns to begin their second year. Reprising their roles as Reina Aharen and Raido are Inori Minase and Takuma Terashima, while Nao Toyama will voice Riku Tamanaha. Japanese rock group ZUTOMAYO provides the opening theme Binetsuma, while the ending theme Twilight is performed by shallm.

Similar to season 1, the second season will likely feature 12 episodes and explore the captivating lives of Reina and Raido as they navigate their second year of high school.

What to expect from Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 (speculative)

Reina Aharen (Image via FelixFilms)

The romantic comedy returns with Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai season 2 episode 1 in just about a week. Given the ending of season 1, Reina and Raido have confessed their feelings for each other, and the blooming of the Lupinus Garden signifies the blossoming of these emotions.

Now, as they enter another year of high school, another chapter of their comical and endearing journey will be showcased. The first episode is likely to feature the return of the main cast and possibly introduce a new transfer student, Riku Tamana, whose interactions with both protagonists will bring a fresh dynamic to the story.

