Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 is scheduled to air in Japan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. As per recent news, the episode has been delayed by a week. In its place, a special program will air this week on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, which will serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated final arc of the series.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for viewing at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 3 pm British Summer Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 19, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 recap

Kenta as seen in episode 9 (image via Project No.9)

Episode 9 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, titled The Night When The Angels Danced [Part 2], began with Takao Ameku once again struggling to face Kenta Mitsumoto, fearing that she might upset him by saying something inappropriate in his final moments.

The episode then shifted focus to Yu Takanashi and several other physicians discussing the recent abnormalities in the conditions of the three patients, especially Atsushi, whose heart actually stopped beating momentarily the previous night. Fortunately, Takao arrived in the nick of time and claimed that she would solve this mystery.

After confronting the three boys, Takao ordered for the three of them to be discharged the following day. Her decision seemed irrational to the others at first, but due to her sudden announcement, she was able to catch the culprit behind the recent developments red-handed. Surprisingly, it was Atsushi and the other two boys.

Takao claimed that she apparently knew what Atsushi and the other boys were up to for quite some time. She explained that they had been deliberately worsening their own conditions as well as fabricating the angel's recent appearances, all to make up for their past bullying of Kenta. Apparently, the three boys were unaware of the fact that Kenta had been suffering from leukemia and had thus unknowingly bullied him for being bald.

Takao Ameku in episode 9 (image via Project No.9)

However, when they learned the truth about his condition, they felt so remorseful that they wanted to prolong their stay at the hospital till the day Kenta took his final breath—all to make it seem like an angel from heaven was visiting him and would carry him to heaven when he died.

With the mystery behind the angel's appearance finally being resolved, the episode finally shifted its focus to the one moment everyone had been dreading—Kenta's death. Apparently, Kenta's condition had worsened to the point where he only had a few hours left to live. As such, he had personally requested to see Takao before he passed away.

Although she initially struggled with her decision to visit Kenta, Takao fortunately decided to accompany the young boy in his final moments. She read him his favorite story from the picture book they used to read together when Kenta was first admitted to the hospital.

After Kenta passed away, Takanashi went to check on Takao. He reassured her that Kenta was extremely happy that Takao was there with him in his final moments. He also told her that as doctors, they must first recognize their own powerlessness. It is only then that they would be able to face their patients sincerely.

Upon realizing this, Takao took the rest of the night to grieve Kenta's demise. The next day, she seemed to be back to her usual cheery self and headed out presumably to attend to other patients. With this, the highly emotional episode came to an end, creating anticipation among fans for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10

Although the title for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 10 hasn't been revealed as of now, it's safe to assume that the focus of the episode will likely be on a brand new medical mystery, since The Night When The Angels Danced arc officially ended in episode 9.

