Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll.

Episode 8 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime saw an entirely different side to Takao Ameku's usual cheery and charismatic character. She was visibly distressed from the beginning of the episode, the heartbreaking reason behind which was eventually revealed.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for viewing at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 5, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Japanese viewers can watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and many others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 8 recap

Takao and Kenta in episode 8 (image via Project No.9)

Episode 8 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, titled The Night When The Angels Danced [Part 1], began with Dr. Kumakawa visiting Takao Ameku and Yu Takanashi. He requested their help in examining three patients who were admitted into the same pediatric ward last week in Tenikai General Hospital. Apparently, these patients, all of whom were children between the ages of 11 and 13, showed unexplainable abnormalities in their bodies right before their discharge.

There was also a rumor of an angel visiting the pediatric ward. Kumakawa explained that a hospitalized child patient claimed to have seen an angel one night, which was also surprisingly backed up by a nurse. Coincidentally, the condition of the aforementioned three children had worsened shortly after the angel's supposed visit as well.

Although she was hesitant at first, Takao eventually agreed to examine the three children. However, there was something off about Takao—she seemed unnaturally distressed about something. After examining the three children, Takao ran into an eight-year-old boy, Kenta Mitsumoto, who was admitted to Tenikai General Hospital for treatment for his leukemia.

Kenta was surprisingly thrilled to see that Takao had come to visit him. However, Takao found herself at a loss for words and opted to flee the scene—much to Kenta's disappointment. This was certainly uncharacteristic for someone so charismatic like Takao.

Takanashi and Kounoike as seen in episode 8 (image via Project No.9)

It was then revealed by Dr. Kumakawa that Takao used to be extremely friendly with Kenta during her medical training days. Fortunately, Kenta's cancer treatment was successful, and his leukemia went into remission at the time.

However, his leukemia eventually relapsed, and his condition was deteriorating with each passing day. It was clear to everyone that Kenta didn't have much longer to live, which is something that deeply disturbed Takao.

Apparently, Takao was frustrated that despite possessing such a high level of medical knowledge, she could do nothing to save Kenta. She regretted hurting him when she ran away from him earlier and claimed that she wasn't strong enough to stay with him during his final days.

In the closing moments of the episode, the angel that Kenta claimed to have seen made another surprising appearance. Shortly afterwards, one of the three children next to Kenta's room had a completely unexplainable attack, which caused his pulse to flatline. With this shocking turn of events, the emotional episode 8 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime came to an end.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 9 is titled The Night When The Angels Danced [Part 2]. As evident from the title, the upcoming episode will continue from where this week's episode left off—which left many fans questioning whether a supernatural entity was actually at play.

