An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8 will be broadcast on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on Japanese television networking channels such as TV Asahi, Tokyo MX, and MBS. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In episode 7, Nephy and Zagan's castle was invaded by a half-dragon young girl named For, who the duo took in as they got to know her better. The rest of the episode featured the three living together as a surrogate family, with Nephy and Zagan getting to know the new member of the house.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8 is very likely to center on the new character as well as delve deep into Nephy and Zagan's relationship after past events in the series. Furthermore, the archdemons and the church are still lurking in the background, which is going to be another relevant plot point moving forward.

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride

episode 8 release date and time

For as she was introduced in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8 will be released on Friday, May 17, at 1:30 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 am, Thursday, May 16 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 pm, Thursday, May 16 British Summer Time 5:30 pm, Thursday, May 16 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm, Thursday, May 16 Indian Standard Time 10 pm, Thursday, May 16 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, May 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Friday, May 17

Where to watch An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8?

For, Zagan, and Nephy eating together in the latest episode (Image via Brain's Base).

Fans living in Japan can watch the episode when it airs on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Asahi, which are usually considered the most relevant anime platforms in the Land of the Rising Sun. For international audiences, they can watch the series on Crunchyroll, although that also requires paying a subscription.

Recap of the most recent episode

The main focus of the episode was on For, who was trying to enter the castle where Nephy and Zagan lived. Ultimately, she was neutralized and taken by them. As the two protagonists became better acquainted, For began to feel more accepted by them and developed a slow friendship with the duo.

For had initially intended to challenge Zagan in an attempt to gain his power, but Nephy's pudding ultimately forced her to stay, which is how their relationship began. Furthermore, attention was also placed on Chastille and how she lost her role as a knight because of her recent conflict with Zagan. The episode also introduced Raphael, another character who seems to be eager to take on the young archdemon.

What to expect from An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8?

An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride episode 8 will most likely feature more of Zagan and Nephy to keep the story moving, focusing on the Archdemon trying to get closer to the latter and also how they deal with the church and the other archdemons in the process. Moreover, the next episode is also very likely to focus on For, as she has been introduced and is now living with the duo.

