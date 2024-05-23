An unrevealed Jujutsu Kaisen entity may be punishing Sukuna with Gojo's return

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 strongly hinted with the final panel that Satoru Gojo could come back, and a recent theory suggests that Ryomen Sukuna is the one responsible for making it happen because he broke a Binding Vow. The series has never addressed whether there is an entity that monitors Binding Vows, so there is a chance that Sukuna broke one as he couldn't keep track of the norms due to the constant battles with the sorcerers.

It was also mentioned in chapter 255 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Sukuna had to do a Binding Vow to execute a slash to kill Gojo, which was impossible for him to do as he normally does because he had lost an arm and couldn't do his usual hand signs. The manga has never mentioned Sukuna's sacrifice in the Binding Vow, and there is the possibility that he broke that deal, which would explain why the effects of Gojo's death were reversed.

Explaining how Sukuna could have caused Gojo's return in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Gojo was killed during his battle with Sukuna through one of the latter's slashes, but chapter 255 of the manga revealed that the King of Curses had to do a Binding Vow to use said attack because he had lost one arm and couldn't execute his usual hand signs. However, the series has never mentioned what Sukuna gave in return for the Binding Vow to take place, so this theory suggests that he has broken that deal and the effects of Gojo's death have been reversed.

The manga has never fully explained the nature of Binding Vows or if there is an entity monitoring them, but regardless of that, it has been stated in the story that a person will lose what he or she gained through the deal if he or she breaks it. In this case, Sukuna wanted to execute his world-cutting Slash to take Gojo's life, but now he has broken the deal, the latter has perhaps come back to a state prior to getting hit with that attack.

It would make sense since author Gege Akutami never showed what Sukuna gave away in this Binding Vow and the King of Curses has been using some of them throughout the fight, so there is a chance he has lost track of them while fighting several sorcerers at once and being cornered. This would also explain Gojo's return in a way that doesn't feel forced within the story.

What Gojo's return could do to the story

While a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans would be pleased with Gojo's return, the timing for this moment seems a bit peculiar, to say the least. Usually, these types of returns are done with the rest of the main cast's back against the wall and can't defeat the villain, but Gojo is coming back at a moment when Sukuna is struggling.

Sukuna has been fighting sorcerers non-stop for over twenty chapters and, in the most recent one, was being cornered by Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo, so Gojo coming back, on paper, wouldn't be necessary. It would remove a lot of tension unless Akutami has a twist in store for the audience.

Final thoughts

Sukuna could have broken the Binding Vow he made to cut Satoru Gojo in half, thus explaining the latter's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260. It would make sense with the series' canon and would shed some light on how this concept works in the story.

