10 anime characters like Nagato from Naruto

Anime characters like Nagato from Naruto often impress people with their backgrounds, moral ambiguity, and sad stories. Such characters usually have to cope with enormous power and pain inside themselves, which often leads them to extreme decisions that blur the line between a hero and a villain.

They're driven to reshape the world by personal loss, betrayal, or some distorted need for justice and, though dark, are still so compelling because of the layering in their motivations and philosophical struggles. Here are ten anime characters that share these traits with Nagato.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion and spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

Shigaraki Tomura, Griffith, and 8 other anime characters like Nagato from Naruto

1) Zeref Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Zeref Dragneel as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Zeref Dragneel of Fairy Tail runs parallel to Nagato of Naruto in their tragic backgrounds and their self-destructive quests for peace. Both characters have tremendous personal losses and a deep desire to end suffering, which leads them to extreme and violent measures.

The Dark Mage's creation by Zeref and the purpose of ending his existence with the curse reverberates with the transformation of Nagato from a child of hope to a force of destruction. Both seek to remake the world in their own image, convinced by their experiences and the goal of a better world that their actions, however destructive, are justified, making Zeref one of the anime characters like Nagato.

2) Shigaraki Tomura (My Hero Academia)

Young Shigaraki Tomura as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigaraki Tomura evolves from a traumatic background that shapes his beliefs into radicalism. Both Shigaraki and Nagato exist to dismantle the world around them, to create change from deep-seated pain. Just like Nagato's mission of creating a world free from suffering through destruction, Shigaraki holds a complete disillusion with society and aims to bring forth an era of chaos.

Both characters struggle with their ideals and any sense of morality in their actions; both believe extreme measures are called for to reach a greater good. Making Shigaraki one of the anime characters like Nagato.

3) Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith as seen in anime (Image via GEMBA)

Griffith from Berserk is similar to Nagato due to his serious and deep transformation in pain and ambition. The roots of their origin are based on quite noble intentions; however, later the tragic experience tainted idealistic views in their minds.

Griffith's dream made him betray his closest allies in pursuit of his dream, and Nagato's vision of peace was corrupted by his pains. Both of them had to give up their humanity, creating enormous suffering, for a purpose. This makes Griffith one of the anime characters like Nagato from Naruto.

4) Obito Uchiha (Naruto)

Obito Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From a promising young man, Obito Uchiha transformed into an all-consuming antagonist due to extreme personal loss and trauma. Obito and Nagato start with better cause but take extreme measures to achieve their own versions of peace.

Obito's fall to darkness after the death of his loved ones parallels well with Nagato's transformation from a compassionate friend to that strong, powerful figure who wishes to end all conflicts by force. This makes him one of the anime characters like Nagato.

5) Shirou Kotomine (Fate/Stay Night)

Shirou Kotomine as seen in anime (Image via ufotble)

Shirou Kotomine of Fate/Stay Night shares similarities with Nagato in his immense inner turmoil and the extreme measures he took to achieve his goals. Much like Nagato, Shirou was motivated by a desire to make the world a better place and soon became frustrated with its conventional means.

Both characters struggle with their sense of justice and end up embracing destructive paths to fulfill their vision of peace. Shirou's story, which went through its progression from idealistic hero to embracing morally grayed actions, was the very path that Nagato experienced in his change, placing Shirou Kotomine among anime characters like Nagato.

6) Makoto Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)

Makoto Shishio as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Like Nagato, Makoto Shishio of Rurouni Kenshin evokes great pity through the tragedy of his life and his extreme measures to right the wrongs inflicted upon him in the name of justice. Both have been betrayed and have suffered profound personal losses, which in turn set them on their paths to reform the world in their images with extreme and violent methods.

Neither Shishio nor Nagato believes his methods are wrong, even when extremely cruel since both intend to serve a far greater good than what the existing societies represent. That makes Makoto one of the anime characters like Nagato.

7) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami from Death Note is among the anime characters that are quite similar to Nagato. Both their characters end up taking to extreme measures to create a better world for all humanity.

Light initially had the noble and positive ambition of removing crime to form a utopia with Death Note, in a similar way to press on with his vision of justice as Nagato was trying to do with his powerful abilities to ensure peace.

8) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Johan Liebert as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Both Johan Liebert and Nagato are confronted by trauma and feelings of betrayal to such a degree that these experiences have driven them toward darkness. Johan acts in a manipulative and destructive way because he firmly believes that humans are originally corrupt, just like Nagato is convinced that suffering needs to be eradicated through drastic measures.

Both characters contradict the conventional views of morality, allowing them to fulfill the roles of change agents with extreme measures. Their combined influence and control over others steeped in deep, tragic motivations make Johan one of the anime characters like Nagato.

9) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sosuke Aizen from Bleach is similar to Nagato due to his transformative journey born out of a profound disillusionment with the world. Tossed into darkness because of the way they underwent betrayal and personal trauma, the quest he had to reshape the world into a new order therefore matched Nagato's extreme intention to end suffering.

They both had enormous power and influenced people in their surroundings to get what they wanted while at the same time convincing themselves that their destructive actions would be justified by their vision of a better world. This places Sosuke Aizen among the anime characters like Nagato.

10) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem from Hunter x Hunter mirrors Nagato in his deep transformation from a ruthless being into a complex figure. Previously, being fueled by a drive to dominate, a chance encounter with humanity changes Meruem's outlook as he questions his beliefs along with the meaning of life.

This struggle within himself is Nagato's development from an avenger into a person who understands and seeks peace nevertheless his methods of destruction. This makes Meruem one of the anime characters like Nagato.

Final thoughts

The complex histories of anime characters like Nagato from Naruto are often grounded in great personal tragedy and the noble desire to remake the world. It reflects everything, from the pain of victimization to bitter betrayal or an inflatedly distorted concept of justice, it's a reflection of the gray line that separates heroism and villainy.

From the tragic quest of Zeref to put an end to suffering, the extreme destruction of society by Shigaraki, and the betrayal of Griffith in ambition's name, every character has a transformation wrought by deep-seated experiences.

