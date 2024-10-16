10 anime fandoms who gatekeep their series

Anime fandoms are known for their passionate communities, but some have gained notoriety for their gatekeeping behaviors that alienate newcomers and casual fans. This article explores the ten anime fandoms, highlighting how elitist attitudes and exclusionary practices create toxic environments.

From demanding extensive knowledge of complex lore to ridiculing those who enjoy adaptations, these fandoms often impose arbitrary standards that hinder open discussion and enjoyment. The impact of gatekeeping can discourage potential fans and stifle diverse perspectives, ultimately undermining the inclusive spirit that should define anime communities.

Naruto and 9 other anime fandoms who gatekeep their series

1) Naruto

Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Naruto anime fandom has gained a reputation for gatekeeping, often alienating new and casual fans. Long-time followers sometimes enforce an elitist mentality, dismissing those who haven't watched every episode or read all the manga as "true fans." Casual viewers are often ridiculed for their limited knowledge.

Heated debates, like character strength comparisons and canon vs. non-canon discussions, can turn toxic, with aggressive attitudes dominating conversations. Additionally, misinformation and arrogance stifle healthy discourse, creating a hostile environment where only select interpretations are accepted, pushing away fans who engage more casually.

2) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece anime fandom is notorious for intense gatekeeping, often alienating newcomers. Long-time fans expect an in-depth knowledge of complex lore, jargon, and characters, making discussions difficult for those just starting. Criticism of the series, such as the pacing of arcs, is often met with hostility, and liking less popular characters can lead to ridicule.

On social media, fans label others "fake" for not reading the manga or understanding inside jokes. Fan conventions, projects, and content creation spaces are often dominated by veteran fans, leaving little room for new members to engage comfortably.

3) Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball anime fandom is often criticized for intense gatekeeping, making it one of the most difficult in anime communities. Long-time fans dismiss newcomers who are only familiar with popular series like Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Super, fostering elitism. New fans face exclusion due to perceived knowledge gaps, with a "true fan" mentality dominating discussions.

Online spaces can become toxic, with arguments and insults about character strengths or sagas. Hardcore fans mock casual viewers, discouraging open enjoyment of the franchise. Resistance to change and hostility towards new adaptations further alienate newer or casual fans.

4) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Studio Ufoable)

The Demon Slayer anime fandom has faced criticism for its gatekeeping behaviors, making it one of the more exclusionary anime communities. Long-time fans often disdain newcomers, dismissing those unfamiliar with the manga. This exclusion intensifies with an emphasis on deep canonical knowledge, leading to hostility towards differing opinions on characters like Sanemi and Muzan.

Inside jokes and memes further alienate those not in the know. Additionally, toxicity at events fosters an unwelcoming environment, reinforcing the notion that only a select group can truly enjoy or discuss the series.

5) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

The Attack on Titan anime fandom is notorious for gatekeeping, making it one of the worst anime communities in this regard. Long-time fans often exhibit elitism, excluding newcomers who lack extensive knowledge of the manga or plot intricacies.

Intense shipping wars and online harassment further fuel the toxicity, as fans attack differing opinions on character relationships and interpretations of the story. Furthermore, the fandom is critical of those fans who don't seem to understand the confusing plot of the series. This gatekeeping creates a hostile environment, discouraging new fans from engaging. All these acts ultimately overshadows the enjoyment of the series for many.

6) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The My Hero Academia anime fandom is not any different from any of the above anime series, as it also exhibits toxic behavior, particularly gatekeeping and harassment. Long-time fans often claim to be "true fans," dismissing newcomers or those with differing opinions, making the community unwelcoming.

The shipping culture, especially around pairings like Bakudeku, contributes to toxicity, with fans facing harassment for differing views. Some members also share inappropriate content involving minor characters, raising ethical concerns. This negative behavior on platforms like TikTok and Reddit creates a hostile environment, deterring potential fans and tarnishing the fandom’s reputation as one of the worst in anime.

7) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Sword Art Online anime fandom is one of the anime communities known to gatekeep their series. New fans are questioned about their dedication by the existing fandom if they haven't watched every episode or lack knowledge of specific plot points.

Criticism of others' preferences is common, with fans labeled "fake" if they enjoy certain arcs or characters. Exclusionary language further divides the fandom, with some belittling those who only watch the anime and do not read the light novels. Toxic comparisons with other anime and social media harassment of dissenting opinions create a hostile, unwelcoming environment.

8) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Productions)

The Jojo anime fandom often demands newcomers follow a strict viewing or reading order, discouraging exploration. Harassment, spoilers, and ridicule frequently target new fans lacking in-depth knowledge. Shipping wars and cultural divides, particularly between Japanese and English-speaking fans, fuel further tension.

Misinterpretation of themes leads to dismissive attitudes, while the fandom’s toxic side includes attacks on the creator, Hirohiko Araki, and instances of racism and colorism, all contributing to a hostile environment that alienates many fans.

9) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Tokyo Ghoul anime fandom creates an unwelcoming environment for newcomers. Long-time fans often expect extensive knowledge of intricate plot details, dismissing those less familiar with the plot. There's elitism based on medium preference, with manga readers looking down on anime-only fans and hostility towards diverse interpretations or criticism.

Complex terminology and defensive attitudes of the existing fans further alienate new fans. This behavior stifles discussion, with fans insisting on a "correct" way to appreciate the series, ultimately making the fandom one of the worst in anime communities.

10) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

The Neon Genesis Evangelion anime fandom is often criticized for its severe gatekeeping tendencies, which create a hostile environment for newcomers. Fans impose arbitrary standards of knowledge, insisting that only those familiar with obscure details can engage in discussions. This leads to mocking casual fans and intolerant attitudes towards differing opinions.

Social media platforms worsen this issue, as fans argue over who qualifies as a "real" fan. Such behaviors deter new fans, causing them to withdraw from discussions and diminishing their enjoyment.

Final thoughts

Gatekeeping in anime fandoms like Naruto, One Piece, and Neon Genesis Evangelion stifles inclusivity and discourages newcomers. This elitism creates toxic environments where casual fans feel unwelcome, ultimately detracting from the joy of shared experiences. Fostering a more open and accepting community is essential for enhancing fan engagement.

