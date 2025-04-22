10 best anime for people who hate romance

Romance is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime genres out there. However, for some viewers, romantic subplots or a focus on relationships can be a major turn-off. If viewers fall into that camp, fear not–there are still plenty of great anime options that mostly avoid romantic themes.

The anime for people who hate romance on this list either completely avoid romantic subplots or relegate them to minor background noise instead of a central focus. Most place a much heavier narrative emphasis on psychological drama, action, sci-fi, or an overarching sense of mystery.

10 must-watch anime for people who hate romance

1) Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been petrified for thousands of years. The eccentric but brilliant scientist Senku finally breaks free and makes it his mission to revive civilization. He slowly gathers allies to form a small nation of scientists aiming to rebuild society.

This unique sci-fi premise means romance takes a definite backseat. Survival, ingenuity, and the wonders of science and technology are front and center instead. The capable female lead Kohaku has an understated bond with Senku, but much like the other relationships, it rarely turns overtly romantic.

A more traditional romance between Taiju and Yuzuriha is present, but remains a minor side thread. Instead, the shared goals of progress and discovery fuel most partnerships. Overall, this anime for people who hate romance delivers an intelligent sci-fi without sappy distractions.

2) Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Body-snatching aliens who brutally murder and consume humans probably don't leave much room for budding romances, which is what makes Parasyte a solid pick for this list. It follows high school student Shinichi Izumi, who wakes up one day to find his right hand has been replaced by a parasitic alien named Migi.

What follows is a horrifying and philosophical tale of survival. Shinichi struggles to coexist with Migi while also protecting other humans from the parasite threat. Bloody action and thoughtful character drama take center stage as Shinichi confronts existential questions of humanity.

There is a romance subplot involving Shinichi and Murano, but it remains firmly secondary to the darker, psychological tone.

3) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

This dystopian sci-fi packs some brilliant philosophical debates about crime, justice, and the human psyche. In a future where a network of systems can scan a citizen's mind to determine criminal intent, rookie inspector Akane Tsunemori dives deeper into the dark truths underpinning her seemingly perfect society.

Rather than romance, Psycho-Pass explores complex moral questions and mankind's depths of depravity. The mentally unstable villains and copious amounts of gory violence also mean romantic subplots are few and forgettable.

Overall, the cerebral writing and cyberpunk aesthetic make this a riveting watch for viewers bored of romance but still seeking some psychological drama.

4) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Don't be fooled by the cute child protagonists–Made in Abyss swiftly establishes itself as a dark, challenging descent, both figuratively and literally, into the terrifying depths.

It follows orphan Riko, who is determined to locate her missing mother, thought dead after venturing into an unfathomably deep system of caves filled with both wonders and horrors. She meets an amnesiac robot boy, Reg, forming an instantly endearing duo that sets out to uncover the secrets within the abyss.

However, their adorable and optimistic dynamic never crosses into overt romance even as their bond strengthens. Instead, the focus rests firmly on their will to survive and solve the abyss' many mysteries. For an emotional but decisively un-romantic ride, Made in Abyss delivers an impactful coming-of-age tale.

5) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

This gripping and beautifully animated historical drama follows the Viking warrior Thorfinn, eager to avenge his father’s murder at the hands of the cunning Askeladd.

What follows is a sprawling epic chronicling Thorfinn’s growth from a hardened soldier blinded by revenge to a more sagacious and principled figure embracing peace. The bleak backdrop of paganism and savagery in medieval Europe leaves scant room for romance as Thorfinn wrestles with his inner darkness.

Supporting characters offer occasional romantic angles, but the narrative remains firmly fixed on the internal journey of its complex, dynamic protagonist above all else. For those craving an emotionally weighty and philosophical character study within a vivid historical setting, it delivers a rewarding viewing experience.

6) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, JC Staff)

For those seeking adrenaline-packed superhero action with few distracting romantic subplots, it is impossible to top One Punch Man. The show starts off with an immediately captivating premise–protagonist Saitama realizes he has grown far too powerful and can defeat any enemy with a single punch.

This leaves him depressed and seeking a worthy opponent capable of finally challenging him. What follows are stellar action set pieces as Saitama confronts one absurdly strong foe after another in stylistic fights. The show's colorful cast and Saitama's deadpan humor also deliver consistent laughs.

There is little room left for romantic interludes with such a steady stream of villains and comic relief keeping things breezy and fast-paced. This anime for people who hate romance remains strictly platonic but infinitely entertaining.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

From the creator of One Punch Man comes another excellent series devoid of typical anime romance. Mob Psycho 100 follows powerful young psychic Shigeo Kageyama and his mentor and con-man, Reigen.

Controlling immense psychokinetic abilities has left Mob an emotionally stunted boy desperate to understand his feelings and become more than a vessel for his powers. Mob slowly confronts the anxieties and insecurities plaguing his adolescence with plenty of bloody action and quirky humor thrown in.

The focus remains squarely on Mob's personal growth and coming-into-his-own journey as a person. Although he harbors a quiet crush on his classmate Tsubomi, it plays a minimal role. It offers a thoughtful twist on action anime, blending humor, striking visuals, and subtle emotional depth into a compelling experience.

8) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

Few settings seem less appropriate for blooming romances than the bleak, brutal world of Attack on Titan, where the last human settlements live under constant threat of grotesque, man-eating giants.

Protagonist Eren Yeager joins the military, hoping to eradicate the lumbering Titan scourge after seeing his mother eaten alive as a child. What follows is a constant rollercoaster of conspiracies, plot twists, and frenetic action held together by the overarching mystery behind the beastly Titans.

While romantic threads like Mikasa’s feelings for Eren and the bond between Ymir and Historia exist, they are ultimately overshadowed by the narrative's epic scope and political complexity. This anime for people who hate romance focuses more on survival and ideology than romance.

9) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Psychological cat-and-mouse games reach brilliant new highs in Death Note. The story kicks off with mastermind Light Yagami discovering a dangerous supernatural notebook, allowing him to kill anyone by simply writing their name while picturing their face.

Recognizing the object's immense power, Light goes on a marathon killing spree of criminals, earning public acclaim as the anonymous vigilante "Kira." However, his ruthless reign soon attracts the attention of enigmatic, brilliant detective "L," who vows to uncover Kira's real identity.

What follows is one of anime's most legendary battles of wits as Light and L continually outmaneuver one another in clever schemes and stunning plot twists. While Misa's obsession with Light adds tension, Death Note stays focused on its intense cat-and-mouse thriller, not romance.

10) Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro (Image via MAPPA)

In a mystical realm full of magic, monsters, and perpetual power struggles, the quiet lizard-headed Kaiman aims to uncover the identity of the sorcerer who cursed him.

With the help of his friend Nikaido, Kaiman navigates the seedy underworld inhabited by criminals and wizards while hunting for clues about his condition. Gorehounds will delight at the copious amounts of otherworldly brutality and stylish fight scenes.

The odd chemistry between the two leads occasionally feels suggestive but never culminates into a full-blown romance. Instead, uncovering the grim mysteries behind Kaiman’s curse and the magic realm’s cutthroat politics make up the central intrigue.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this selection of the 10 best anime for people who hate romance spans diverse genres that minimize or completely avoid romantic subplots. While romance remains a tried-and-true pillar of anime storytelling for good reason, it certainly still dominates the landscape.

For viewers less enthused by cartoon crushes, the entries of 10 anime for people who hate romance on this list prove there are plenty of viable options emphasizing action, sci-fi, and mystery instead.

So, fans who find themselves rolling their eyes at the latest blushing crush or tiresome love triangle rather than getting invested, be sure to check out the excellent series highlighted here. They focus on brilliant concepts, psychological depth, and high-energy animation, with minimal distractions from romance.

