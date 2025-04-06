Anne Shirley episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 2 is set to release on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 06:25 PM JST, according to the series' official website. As the Spring 2025 anime begin to kick off one by one, many have flocked to watch The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

The first episode served as an introduction to what promises to be a wholesome series. A mistake led to little Anne Shirley reaching the home of siblings, Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. The pair was expecting a boy but received Anne instead, to whom Matthew took a liking while Marilla showed apprehension. However, soon Marilla also warmed up to the idea of Anne and thus began the redhead's new life.

Anne Shirley episode 2: Release Date and Time

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 2 is set to release in Japan at 06:25 PM JST on April 12, 2025. Most of the anime lovers overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. Others will have to wait till the afternoon or evening of the same day, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 2 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 05:25 am Saturday April 12, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday April 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25pm Saturday April 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 06:55pm Saturday April 12, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 2?

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 2 will first drop on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website mentions this release as "planned", suggesting that closer to the actual release date, the episode could be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy.

For global viewers, Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 2, depending on region and time zone. Moreover, Medialink has licensed the series to be streamed in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 1 brief recap

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled Its Such An Interesting World, the episode began with a first look at the redhead Anne Shirley. She was walking down a flight of stairs accompained by Mrs. Spencer, who was telling her about her to-be home. Anne was excited at the prospect of living in Green Gables on Prince Edward Island, a place that was said to have lots of trees and blossoming flowers.

A train journey later, Anne sat in wait at the station, taking in the area's beauty while she bided time for Mr. Cuthbert to arrive. Into the station walked a tall, broad and mature man, Matthew Cuthbert. Anne was delighted to see him and her excitement poured out as an endless chatter. He was taken aback by this energetic young lady, whom he escorted to his carriage.

On the way to Green Gables, Anne marveled at the sight of white cherry blossoms and lake. Upon arrival at the house, Matthew and Anne were greeted by a disappointed Marilla Cuthbert, who was expecting to see a boy. When she voiced her displeasure, Anne broke into tears at the sound of not being wanted. Nonetheless, the siblings consoled her, gave her dinner, and sent her to bed.

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Matthew had taken a liking to her, but Marilla was against it. Thus, it was decided that the latter take a drive to try and return her to the asylum. The next day, Anne and Marilla set off. During the journey, Anne once more spoke of the sea's beauty and its many creatures. When asked, Anne shared her sad history and the feeling of home never being permanent, which seemed to affect Marilla.

Moving on, the ladies arrived at what can be seen as the mid-way point, likely where the asylum's children checked in before heading to their new homes. In a nutshell, a Mrs. Blewett was in need of a girl to help in her household. However, when Anne and Marilla saw her, she looked like a drunken mess with dark intentions for the redhead.

At this moment, Marilla intervened and pulled Anne out of the situation based on a technicality. She brought her home and no one seemed happier than Matthew. Although Marilla was still hestitant, given she had no experience in child upbringing, the pair decided to let it all play out. They finally agreed that Anne was an "interesing little thing".

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 2? (speculative)

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 2 will mark the proper beginning to Anne Shirley's new life at Green Gables. Despite being at the tender age of 11, her past experiences will prove invaluable in contributing to the Cuthbert household. The place she fell in love with at first glance will be her new home where she will experience family, love, and growth in the foreseeable future.

Anne Shirley episode 2 is expected to introduce another character, Diana Barry, who will become Anne's best friend. It will also feature Anne growing closer to each of the Cuthbert siblings, Matthew at first given his existing affinity towards her and next Marilla, whose tough exterior will gradually melt into a soft interior that comes to accept and love the girl.

