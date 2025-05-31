Anne Shirley episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, June 07, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

Ad

The upcoming episode will feature Anne's final few days at Avonlea before she heads to Redmond College. Her dynamic with Gilbert Blythe will be built on further and there will one more concern for her to address before her departure - Matthew's health.

Anne Shirley episode 10: Release date and time

The Cuthberts (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 10 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on June 07, 2025. While most overseas fans will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Anne Shirley episode 10 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday June 07, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday June 07, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday June 07, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday June 07, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday June 07, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday June 07, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday June 07, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 06:55 pm Saturday June 07, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 10?

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 10 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website lists this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

Ad

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 10 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 9 recap

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "Next to Trying and Winning, the Best Thing Is Trying and Failing", the episode began with Anne bidding farewell to Marilla, Matthew and Diana as she set off for the Queen's Academy. With her gone, the Cuthbert household was visibly duller and quieter, as both siblings missed her presence dearly.

Ad

At the other end, it took no time for Anne to acquire her First-Class teacher's license and enroll for now Second-Class work. True to her word, she wrote letters to Diana, detailing her new life and how much she missed Avonlea. Anne also received news that there was a scholarship up for grabs.

The receipient would be allowed entry into Redmond College after completing their studies at Queen's. Thus, the redhead dove headfirst into her new life and made friends as well. Through, she learned that herself, Gilbert and someone named Lewis had been shortlisted for the scholarship.

Ad

A still from Anne Shirley episode 9 (Image via The Answer Studio)

Soon, the Christmas vacations rolled around, which Anne spent at Avonlea before heading back for her First-Class exams. Amidst all this, a healthy rivalry with Gilbert brewed. The latter won the overall gold medal while Anne clinched the Avery Scholarship. None was prouder than the Cuthberts at the award ceremony.

Ad

Back at Green Gables, Anne noticed that age was catching up to Matthew and Marilla. She was concerned, but had to accept it. So, in her limited time there, she lent a hand as much as she could and each of the Cuthbert siblings expressed how proud they were of her and how much she had achieved.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 10 (speculative)

Anne and Marilla (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 10 is slated to showcase Anne's last few days at Avonlea before she heads out to Redmond College. With the scholarship to her name, she was going to take the opportunity to achieve even higher and make the Cuthberts prouder. The episode will feature another Anne-Gilbert heartfelt interaction, as the series finally looks to be building on their dynamic. But it won't be a smooth ride for Anne, as Matthew will face health issues with how hard he pushes himself.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More