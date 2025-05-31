Anne Shirley episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, June 07, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.
The upcoming episode will feature Anne's final few days at Avonlea before she heads to Redmond College. Her dynamic with Gilbert Blythe will be built on further and there will one more concern for her to address before her departure - Matthew's health.
Anne Shirley episode 10: Release date and time
Anne Shirley episode 10 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on June 07, 2025. While most overseas fans will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.
Anne Shirley episode 10 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 10?
Anne Shirley episode 10 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website lists this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.
While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 10 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
Anne Shirley episode 9 recap
Titled "Next to Trying and Winning, the Best Thing Is Trying and Failing", the episode began with Anne bidding farewell to Marilla, Matthew and Diana as she set off for the Queen's Academy. With her gone, the Cuthbert household was visibly duller and quieter, as both siblings missed her presence dearly.
At the other end, it took no time for Anne to acquire her First-Class teacher's license and enroll for now Second-Class work. True to her word, she wrote letters to Diana, detailing her new life and how much she missed Avonlea. Anne also received news that there was a scholarship up for grabs.
The receipient would be allowed entry into Redmond College after completing their studies at Queen's. Thus, the redhead dove headfirst into her new life and made friends as well. Through, she learned that herself, Gilbert and someone named Lewis had been shortlisted for the scholarship.
Soon, the Christmas vacations rolled around, which Anne spent at Avonlea before heading back for her First-Class exams. Amidst all this, a healthy rivalry with Gilbert brewed. The latter won the overall gold medal while Anne clinched the Avery Scholarship. None was prouder than the Cuthberts at the award ceremony.
Back at Green Gables, Anne noticed that age was catching up to Matthew and Marilla. She was concerned, but had to accept it. So, in her limited time there, she lent a hand as much as she could and each of the Cuthbert siblings expressed how proud they were of her and how much she had achieved.
What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 10 (speculative)
Anne Shirley episode 10 is slated to showcase Anne's last few days at Avonlea before she heads out to Redmond College. With the scholarship to her name, she was going to take the opportunity to achieve even higher and make the Cuthberts prouder. The episode will feature another Anne-Gilbert heartfelt interaction, as the series finally looks to be building on their dynamic. But it won't be a smooth ride for Anne, as Matthew will face health issues with how hard he pushes himself.
Related links:
- Fire Force season 3 episode 9 release details
- Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 release details
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 10 release details